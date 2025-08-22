Warning:Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Statement released on the last day of the care sector module (6) at the UK COVID-19 inquiry. I’ve only just had time to read the evidence from Leandra Ashton, Patricia Myers and Sasha Paterson of The People's Care Watchdog who were i believe denied the chance to give oral evidence to the inquiry.

Statement highlights

‘‘The abuse and neglect that has gone on in many care homes for years, and which increased so much during Covid.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘Police across the county are also now often unable to meet their Safeguarding duties. Consequently, an untold number of crimes in care homes are being ignored, allowing perpetrators to continue to commit serious crimes against the vulnerable.’’

-Paragraph 35

‘‘The response to the Covid crisis caused unparalleled collateral damage. From the cohort we were in touch with from 2020 onwards, we assert, and will illustrate, that..

..it was the response to the crisis, not Covid itself, that caused the worst trauma, unnecessary deaths and untold suffering, still reverberating into lives in 2025.’’

-Paragrapg 39

‘It is very clear that..

..those in care homes would have had a greater chance of survival had the Covid policies not been in place and if human rights and best practice had been upheld.’’

-Paragraph 40

‘‘When combined, restrictions like the banning of family visits, the lack of in-person GP appointments, and the blanket implementation of non-consensual, Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) and Do Not Admit to hospital (DNA) orders, meant that care home residents were failed by Government, medical bodies, local authorities and many care providers.’’

-Paragraph 41

‘‘The impact of ‘locking down' care homes was without precedent, without evidence base, and without a thorough risk assessment. For most of those in a locked down care home their decline was rapid, heart-breaking and unnecessary.’’

-Paragraph 43

‘‘Families and whistle-blowing carers, have told us about residents being isolated in their rooms for days and weeks on end, with absolutely minimal human contact. The psychological impact of being isolated, particularly from their families, was devastating to residents.’’

-Paragraph 45

‘‘Facetime conversation recordings demonstrate her mother's distress increasing as she blamed herself for ‘being in prison' and not understanding how this had happened.’’

-Paragraph 46

‘‘All families within our group observed (through window visits or video calls) a rapid and increased cognitive and emotional decline in those who were locked in care homes. Across the board, families saw dementia symptoms worsen with increased confusion, agitation and withdrawal, as well as a marked decline in ability to communicate. In this depressed state residents were also less inclined to eat and drink, creating a downward spiral of deterioration.’’

-Paragraph 48

‘‘Through window visits, video calls and garden visits, relatives observed bruises from falls, dirty clothes, weight loss, incontinence issues, dehydration and in one case a sexual assault and yet were powerless in protecting their loved one. Concerns were too frequently brushed off with no meaningful action taken.’’

-Paragraph 54

‘‘The feeling of harassment by social services, combined with the fear and shame used by media and government to comply with draconian measures, made her fear she'd be sent to prison. A great lover of the outdoors, she couldn't bear this threat and chose to take her life instead.’’

-Paragraph 59

‘‘Our families' and whistle-blowers evidence that the majority of care homes did not have any GP visits for extended periods of time.

..in some cases up to several years.’’

-Paragraph 62

‘‘A resident with who had been prescribed the benzodiazepine Lorazepam for`agitation' in late 2019, had not received a medication review in almost two years despite numeroustelephone consultations over the period. It was not until the daughter who was unaware the prescription had continued, raised concern.

..on finding her malnourished and emaciated mother "almost comatose" on three consecutive weekly visits, that the medication was stopped.’’

-Paragraph 67

‘‘The truth was that she was so heavily sedated, and so poorly supported when she was awake, that she was unable to eat. The lady was so malnourished and weakened that her health rapidly deteriorated. She had a series of infections over this time and in her last week at the home, the daughter was informed that it was unlikely she would survive the week. However, in fact..

..once she had been taken off the drug, she was more alert, willing to eat, and began to put on weight. She then lived for a further two years.’’

-Paragraph 69

‘‘She also discovered on reading her mother's medical notes following her death, that she had been prescribed several anti-psychotic medications, again without her knowledge.’’

-Paragraph 72

‘‘The Registrar at the Coroner's office stated that due to no GPs visits to ascertain cause of death, all care home deaths were being attributed to Covid. This ruling would inflate the number of deaths attributed to Covid.’’

-Paragraph 73

‘‘Without family visiting and supporting them, residents in care homes who couldn't feed themselves rapidly deteriorated. ‘‘

-Paragraph 77

‘‘Neglect accelerated during lockdowns, creating a knock-on effect of other issues including constipation, urine infections and increased agitation and delirium[ NR's Mother was admitted to hospital with dehydration from pre-noted lack of carer input with food and drinks. The kidney damage she suffered as a result of dehydration led to her death in hospital a week later.’’

-Paragraph 78

‘‘Others shared distressing photographs of gaunt, severely dehydrated relatives gasping for drink, and °`looking like death", others gave accounts of their battles care home staff who refused to raise concerns with GPs. Some families were so concerned by the condition of their loved one and by the care staffs' unwillingness to do anything, that they simply called ambulances themselves.’’

-Paragraph 80

‘‘Access to medication and medical care was limited due to no in-person GP visits and also DNA (Do Not Admit to Hospital). In a Freedom of Information request to CQC, it was stated that half of those who died in care homes were not offered any medical support.’’

‘‘Whistle-blowing carers are on record stating the trauma of having to witness residents' rapid deterioration, without being offered oxygen or medication. How many of those of died would have survived with medical care will never be known.’’

-Paragrpah 93

‘‘We also wish to note the maladministration of medication. End of life pathways and the drugs involved are covered fully below. However, families and whistle-blowing staff reported the increased administration of anti-psychotics (almost entirely contra-indicated for the elderly and those with dementia), during the Covid crisis.’’

-Paragraph 97

‘‘NR mother was in a care home and diagnosed by her GP as suffering from severe constipation. He recommended hospital treatment. When NR returned to the hospital the next day..

..she found her mother had been connected to a syringe driver of Midazolam..’’

‘‘Her GP was equally shocked at what had taken place.’’

-Paragraph 110

‘‘He had been given anti-psychotic medication which in his mother's opinion was used as a chemical cosh which took away the very essence of him.’’

-Paragraph 112

‘‘Almost no one has been held to account for most of the abuse and neglect that went on, or the gross safeguarding failures and collusion that has enabled perpetrators to continue working with our most vulnerable citizens.’’

-Paragraph 120

‘‘The visiting bans simply could not be argued to be proportionate or necessary when they were only applied to some of the people entering the care home and particularly set against the extremely widespread and very serious harms that were always going to be caused by such bans.’’

-Paragraph 142

‘‘We saw local councils and other statutory bodies up and down the country endlessly breaking the law, as well as colluding with care home providers who were also grossly breaking the law and causing untold serious harm to their residents by doing so.’’

-Paragraph 147

‘‘We must also mention here decisions made in relation to the Covid vaccine, including the lack of any meaningful risk assessments relating to the use of a barely tested vaccine on our most frail, elderly citizens. Contrary to media presentations, the vaccine roll out in care homes was not without significant, potential risks and in repeated cases, in what must be every care home, completely illegal.’’

-Paragraph 179

‘‘One of our members was even told that he couldn't move his mother back home to her family if she wasn't vaccinated. The unlawful and abusive practices by care homes in relation to the vaccine included..

..the son of one our families actually being held down and forcibly vaccinated…

..The Human Rights Act was consistently breached, alongside the Mental Capacity Act, and in cases where an individual was held down the vaccination was actually an assault on a vulnerable citizen.’’

-Paragraph 182

‘‘Measures taken in care homes actively contributed to residents' neglect, undermined their health and well-being, and heightened their risk of developing life-threatening conditions.’’

-Paragraph 188

‘‘Freedom of Information requests evidence that during the Covid crisis, 50% of care home residents who died did so without having been seen by a medical professional. A vast number of families therefore lost their loved ones as a clear result of neglect, inaction and lack of adequate individually tailored medical interventions and treatment. Others lost them to inappropriate and clearly premature end of life medical actions.’’

-Paragraph 189

‘‘NG165 inexplicably advised medical practitioners to withhold standard antibiotic treatment based solely on suspected Covid, without specifying any methodology to confirm such a diagnosis. At the time of its publication on 3 April 2020, Covid testing was not available in care homes, leaving practitioners to rely on subjective assumptions about residents' illnesses.’’

‘‘As many patients with treatable bacterial pneumonia or other non-viral infections were denied proper care. As their conditions predictably worsened, numerous individuals were then shifted onto end-of-life or palliative pathways.’’

-Paragraph 207

‘‘Barred from visiting, despite her mother's advanced Alzheimer's, the daughter was only contacted on day seven to be told her mother was dying, and she was then permitted to see her. She discovered that IV antibiotics and medications for pre-existing conditions, including asthma and anticoagulation, had been withdrawn in favour of palliative care. When she demanded their reinstatement, the hospital refused.‘‘

-Paragraph 209

‘‘The combined application of DNARs, clinical frailty scores' and `treatment ceilings' saw many residents and hospital patients denied access to life-saving treatment. These were not people who were dying; they were vulnerable people in need of treatment and care.’’

-Paragraph 211

‘‘One patient was visited at their bedside three times in one day and urged to agree. Some lacked the capacity to give their informed consent, but signatures were taken regardless. In other cases known to us, relatives discovered forged family signatures, or notes falsely claiming staff had had a conversation with families and that they had agreed to the initiation of end-of-life care.’’

-Paragraph 212

‘‘DNARs were instead used, and indeed remain being used, as justification for withdrawing treatment and placing people on end-of-life pathways.’’

-Paragraph 214

‘‘It is alarming that DNAR orders surged to widespread, blanket use during Covid, frequently imposed without families' knowledge or consent, and troublingly intertwined with treatment ceilings.' In autumn 2020, Freedom of Information requests to four hospital trusts revealed that 85.4% to 95.5% of patients who died with Covid had DNAR orders—far exceeding pre-Covid norms.’’

-Paragraph 215

‘‘It is important to note that prior to the Covid era, the combination of midazolam and morphine was not usually authorised for use together for respiratory illnesses.’’

-Paragraph 219

‘‘Reports from numerous families suggest that NG163 was misinterpreted and misused during the Covid crisis, causing serious harm and death.’’

-Paragraph 223

‘‘If a patient was not nearing the end of life, the use of strong sedatives or opioids without proper consent and/or a clear clinical indication would constitute unlawful practice and, in some cases, a criminal act.’’

-Paragraph 227

‘‘Gross negligence manslaughter — if a medical practitioner unlawfully administers morphine and midazolam knowing it could lead to respiratory depression and hasten death, they could face a charge of gross negligence manslaughter or worse, if the death was foreseeable.’’

-Paragraph 233

‘‘Without a thorough investigation, the suspicious deaths of thousands of vulnerable British citizens during the Covid crisis—often classified as Covid-related deaths—will continue to be obscured, hidden in plain sight.’’

-Paragraph 247

‘‘While thousands of our country's elders and vulnerable suffered previously unimaginable levels of neglect and abuse in care homes during the crisis, privatised providers and investors were rewarded with significant financial gains.’’

-Paragraph 253

Thoughts

A bombshell statement to put your MP/MSP on the spot in relation to the ‘COVID pandemic.’

‘‘The Covid crisis has created a legacy of unlawful practices that continue to this day across the country and these issues now require the urgent attention of our elected representatives.’’

-Paragraph 133 of statement

H/T to

aka TheRustler83 on X for the graph on page 47 of the statement.

Credit to Clare

for her dedicated work with People’s Watchdog and check out her substack article where i was informed.

Thanks for your attention.

Share this with everyone you know.

Sadly this world leading evidence is likely be ignored by the big COVID/freedom critic accounts ‘speaking out’ in the UK and around the world with the ability to reach millions.

Who’s side are they on?

End