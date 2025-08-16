Introduction

An August 4th 2025 update by PHS in matters arising from Professor Jim McMenamin’s oral evidence given at the UK COVID-19 inquiry on 29th May 2025 which can be viewed here.

Lessons learned

What ‘‘went well’’ during the biggest crime in Scottish history.

‘‘PHS agrees with this approach; lessons learned can include learning what went well, to attempt to ensure that similar steps are taken in future pandemics.’’

Closing remarks

Chilling. The public once again placated with language in order that the pro lockdown narrative survives so can be used in the next ‘pandemic.’

‘‘At the end of his evidence to Counsel to the Inquiry, Professor McMenamin placed on record his thanks to the Scottish population for their self-isolation and adherence to the Test and Protect programme. ‘‘

‘‘It is important for the Inquiry to be aware that in offering that thanks Professor McMenamin was not simply being appropriately polite or grateful.’’

..He was also mindful that there will be a future pandemic, and that public adherence to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) will probably be important in that pandemic.

‘It is therefore appropriate that, even during what has been referred to in this module as ‘peacetime’, public confidence in the efficacy of NPIs is maintained.’’

‘‘It is hoped that placing on record gratitude to the population might, at a small level, assist in maintaining that public confidence.’’

‘‘The Inquiry’s reports are likely to be impactful in that regard.’’

Thoughts

Given the abundant official evidence of extreme harms inflicted on the ENTIRE Scottish population as evidenced by the Scots themselves solely because of lockdown measures not any ‘COVID’ Public ‘‘Health’’ Scotland should be immediately disbanded and criminally investigated.

The organisation of just over 1,000 people costing the taxpayer £67 million per year are now admitting they are prepared to support another lockdown anytime the unelected and unaccountable WHO say the word ‘pandemic.’ PHS also want the UK inquiry to rule in favour of lockdowns despite hundreds of scientific papers concluding they provided no discernable benefit.

What is admitted above by PHS another reason the Scottish and UK COVID inquiry evidence has in my opinion been jettisoned from the public consciousness as lockdowns admittedly WILL BE REQUIRED in future and such evidence would awaken the public to the carnage inflicted and thus would be resisted.

Also see Dr.Ashley Croft’s comments at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry with regards to lockdown.

‘The restrictive measures introuduced during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in individual, societal and economic harm that was avoidable and that should not have occured. That’s one of the text book standard points that seems to be indisputable.’

Also setting the stage for another ‘pandemic’ is 'Anne's Law' supported by the Care Home Relatives Scotland group (who blocked me on X in 2024) which is about to receive Royal assent thus normalising and legalising disproven yet harmful IPC measures in perpetuity (even outwith pandemia) for ALL settings not just care homes.

Couple that with incoming UK wide ‘assisted dying’ laws aka assisted suicide currenly illegal and with Reform and other ‘opposition’ calls for the UK to leave the ECHR which exposed the COVID crimes god help the most vulnerable in another ‘pandemic.’

Does’nt feel to me the resistance has made ANY ground since March 23rd 2020 and that everything is going to plan…so they saying goes.

