Module 9 will look at will look at the effects of lockdowns on the economy. The Inquiry plans to hear evidence for this investigation in London across four weeks from 24 November 2025 – 18 December 2025.

Destitution.

Unemployment.

Homelessness.

Food banks.

Paying back government loans.

Post COVID ME syndrome.

The 50% rule.

Suicide.

Financial decimation.

Bankruptcy.

‘‘People were CRYING OUT..ABSOLUTELY DESPERATE…people lost their homes.’’

‘‘I’ve been so busy trying to survive all this time that i am ABSOLUTELY EXHAUSTED.’’

-Lowri. Events Freelancer. Former Company Director. North West England.

‘‘As an owner you got hit in so many ways.’’

-Giovanni. Restauraunt Owner. Wales.

‘‘It got to a stage where i eventually decided i didn’t want to be here anymore.’’

‘‘All my savings went..I’ve never recovered.’’

-Sheryl. Self Employed Veteran of 22 years. North England.

‘‘Suddenly your livelihood is taken away from you you lose your self esteem..you lose your dignity.’’

‘‘You were imprisoned in your own place with no form of income…it was devastating…then you start seeing the reports of people taking their lives.’’

‘‘Everywhere you turned you were just beaten down.’’

-Jonathan. Photographer. Company Director. East Midlands

‘‘People started selling their cars..their house..their family heirlooms..we had people selling their wedding rings.’’

‘‘People had resorted to prostitution.’’

‘‘Parents would skip meals so they could feel their children…ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATING.’’

‘‘They were getting pressure, financial, emotional,mental health issues all round them…ALOT of people IMPLODED.’’

‘‘I remember the first attempted suicide for the rest of my life, i took the call and kept him on the phone for FOUR HOURS trying to convince him that taking his own life..wasn’t the way to solve a problem.’’

‘‘We’ve got ALOT of maritial break up’s because of the stress.’’

-Jennifer. Volunteer Support Provider. East England.

A reminder on what two UK COVID ‘inquiry experts’ from Scotland were stating to the public just the other day.

