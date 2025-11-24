Biologyphenom

They are disturbing and harrowing accounts, making for uncomfortable reading because such tragic circs haven't personally impacted. So, these people are probably dismissed by the so-called government as 'collateral damage', of no real consequence because the tyrannical measures were for 'the greater good'. Hallett should feel shame for doing the government's dirty work/cover up.

Economically devastating, but not for our politicians and public officials, or health and public sector workers of course - with their trade unions fully pushing for longer and harder lockdowns.

Health centres telling ill people to stay well away, schools closing their doors to kids, care workers abandoning our elderly and vulnerable… and then we were told to applaud our ‘heroic’ public servants.

While businesses were being shuttered across the country, self-employed people unable to work, to earn a living, to provide for their families, many never to recover. This can’t be forgotten.

