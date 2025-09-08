Introduction

Many popular critics with the platforms to reach millions have claimed the UK COVID-19 inquiry a ‘‘whitewash’’ …is that really true?

The following revealled so far and is just a snapshot of all the evidence.

—Medical discrimination—Powers of attorney ignored—Blanket DNACPR notices upon the elderly and learning disabled including teenagers—No visits allowed even at end of life—End of life drugs only treatment offered for ‘COVID’ to care home residents—Antipsychotic medications killed people living with dementia in care homes—’Positive for COVID’ no symptoms for weeks—Restrictions accelerated the decline of people living with dementia—

‘Whitewash’

Claims made from 2023 don’t stand upto scrutiny in 2025 so why the silence? The Neil Oliver tweet alone reaching nearly quarter of a MILLION views. Imagine if actual inquiry footage like above received similar!

I previously wrote about the ‘whitewash’ narrative here and demonstrated David’s concerns have all been fully evidenced in detail with the last point only possible upon exposure of said evidence yet as far as i know he has ignored it.

Thoughts

Can inquiries result in prosecution?

Yes. Although the COVID inquiries state:

‘‘Public inquiries do not have the powers to investigate individual cases nor to determine any criminal or civil liability.’’

The House of Commons 2005 inquiries act document (page 28) makes clear:

‘‘Inquiry findings have in the past triggered prosecutions.’’

Which makes it even more bizarre why popular covid critics who proclaim ‘‘don't let them get away with it’’ even with tears in their eyes relegate or ignore completely the ONLY credible evidence that exists AND is also ONGOING that could achieve any sort of accountability.

