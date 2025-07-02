NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|1 Jul 2025
Harrowing evidence from Jane Wier-Wierzbowska. COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.
Introduction
Jane Wier-Wierzbowska is giving evidence about her mother Patricia, who sadly died on 27 January 2021 aged 91 while resident at a care home. She had developed Alzheimer’s in 2012 and many years later on 1st December 2019 suffered a severe stroke.
‘The impact of isolation and loneliness on dementia sufferers was well recognised and well documented including by Healthwatch who highlighted the significant and widespread deterioration of care home residents.’’
‘‘I had to continue to watch my mum's decline through a screen, something that was, and still is, so deeply distressing.’’
-Paragraph 19 of statement
Testimony highlights
No physical contact with mother for 10 months. Prior to lockdown she would be with her mother everyday and care for her etc
Window visits. Communication by placards only. Which were banned after 8 days.
Worried about complaining in case all communication cut off with mother.
Power of attorney discarded.
30 min pod visits ‘difficult.’
‘‘The physical contact turned out to be NEVER…that was 10 months prior to her death. It seemed EXTRAORDINARILY CRUEL AND INHUMANE to be kept apart for that length of time.’’
‘‘I was terrified if i pused too hard, all of my contact with my mum would be cut off.’’
‘‘I wasn’t able to give her the quality and amount of care that i had been used to..it was always very distressing.’’
‘Contracting COVID’ Jan 2021
No respiratory symptoms but still placed on end of life pathway.
Able to hold coherent conversation with family on telephone shortly before death.
Mother’s telephone was wrapped in a plastic bag after ‘positive COVID test’.
Unable to touch her mother as she was dying.
‘‘Why can’t there be more dignity than having to speak with mum through a plastic bag.’’
‘‘Her home felt more unfriendly and intimidating to her..one of the worst times..she saw the changes to her room and she said to me: Is this it?’’The changes in her environment out that idea into her head.’’
‘‘Even as she lay dying i could have no physical contact with her.’’
Statement highlights
Lockdown of the care home
‘‘I had to try and say goodbye to my mum that day, not knowing when I would be able to have any physical contact again. It turned out to be never.’’
-Paragraph 11
‘‘The home initially permitted window visits and I continued to visit mum every day. I would stand outside a closed communal lounge patio door which mum would be sitting close to. Mum couldn't hear me so I would print off large cards telling her I loved her — that I would hold up outside. I did this every day for as long as I was allowed.’’
-Paragraph 12
‘‘There were occasions though, such as an afternoon Skype call when I saw she was still in bed, and I found the fact she was alone with no stimulation very distressing.’’
-Paragraph 16
‘‘The care home began pod visits. They first had one and then two purpose-built spaces within the home, one was an old library, and one was an old bedroom. There was a floor to ceiling Perspex screen dividing the room and a sound system to enhance communication.’’
‘‘I could see an escalation of her deterioration. One day as she was talking to me, a carer approached her from behind and just started to pull her away backwards, signalling the end of the visit. She did not know what was happening and the fear in her eyes was palpable.’’
-Paragraph 18
‘‘1 asked to be able to see my mum, but they refused. It had been 10 months, since Iast had physical contact and now, she was gravely ill.’’
-Paragraph 21
‘‘They facilitated phone calls with my mum during my outdoor visits. As she now had the virus, the phone was in a plastic bag on her shoulder.’’
-Paragraph 22
‘‘I had been kept from my mum for her last 10 months being told it was to protect her from Covid and yet this is what took her life. My mum had always been such a strong and resilient woman, and I firmly believe that if I had been able to visit her, we would not have seen such a decline, and she would have shown her usual grit and determination to fight Covid.’’
‘‘I would not be feeling, or rather knowing, that my absence contributed significantly to my mum's decline and death.’’
-Paragraph 26
‘‘I firmly believe that had I been able to visit her, the decline would not have been so rapid, and she would have shown her usual strength and determination to fight the virus. But there was nothing left of her to do so. She was denied the quality of life that she should have had in her final year. Worse still, she thought that I had chosen not to be with her. She was lonely and depressed, and it breaks my heart.’’
‘‘If we don't learn lessons now history will repeat itself.’’
-Final paragraph 30
Thoughts
I’ll leave it to you to decide if this lady, a former NHS worker and world war 2 survivor died from a novel pathogen or something else. I cannot think of a more inhumane way to treat a human being than all what was done in the name of ‘COVID.’ To watch families and lawyers somehow try to calmly justify any of this in 2025 is extraordinary!
Part of ‘Lessons learned’ will be the implementation of Gloria’s Law in England and Wales as in Scotland ‘Anne’s Law’ has been approved which will legalise the disproven yet harmful IPC protocols. No more unenforceable ‘problem guidance.’
There was no viral pandemic or epidemiological emergency in 2020- it was mass murder. They will use a similar template and roll this out again unless there are prosecutions for the crimes committed.
The average age of a death by or with "Covid-19" is higher than life expectancy. No other figure even need be known to understand the "pandemic" (business model) is a fraud and a giant racketeering scheme.
The mandated the use of ventilators/remdesivir/barticinib/midazolam/vancomyacin,fentanyl etc. combined with complete neglect when not being harassed/abused killed off hundreds of thousands of "Covid" (rebranded flu and bacterial pneumonia) patients.
All of this was (and much more) was done to create the mass hysteria event in order to hide the massive economic collapse of 2019 and hide the $14 trillion (so far) worth of bailouts AND to jump start the Pharma bio-security system as THE new economic driver of a bankrupt system.
Covid-19 is the biggest money laundering/racketeering scheme in the history of this country.
99% of people falsely certified as having 'died from covid' actually died from their preexisting conditions being exacerbated by mass medical malpractice and 'public health' despotism, the other 1% simply died of old age.
There is no such thing as a "Covid death" as SARSCoV2 itself is a computer generated fiction.
No one has 'died from covid' as "covid" is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, flu and many other disease conditions.
The first thing that should be addressed (but is usually ignored) is who were these people that died from "covid?"
The average age of a "Covid death" in Spring 2020 was 80 in the US and 82 globally w/4 comorbidities. The majority of these people were from nursing homes, assisted living, hospice etc.
Where did the vast majority of initial "Covid deaths" occur? Here in the US (and everywhere in the West- Milan, Madrid, London, Brussels, Montreal, Toronto, etc.) most, if not all, who died from "Covid" already had one foot in the grave and were residing in institutional settings. Their death was put on fast forward through policies not some mythical virus.
What we had here in the US was a radical and mandatory shift in policies relating to hospitals, care homes and the overall social order. These new "policies" were mandated through various new and aberrant state "guidelines" which resulted in a concentrated death rate for a six week period in March/April in ONLY 15 states. Take that out of the equation and there is no death rate to talk about. Put (or keep) these policies in place and we will have this happen every year.
There is no doubt that these protocols were designed to increase the death rate and to drive the fear as well as transfer public monies into the private medical cartel. In Italy and the UK and elsewhere there was heavy use of Midazolam with morphine to ensure the numbers justified the panic. The elderly were targeted because the pensions had been pilfered long before and personal estates were being acquired to finance the care of these people. It is clear that normal "therapeutics" and care was not only vilified but outlawed through administrative diktats in order to force "emergency use protocols" which was the plan from the get go.
There was also gross negligence (beyond the usual) in numerous nursing homes that led to abandonment and alterations/additions to the toxic medication regimes that people were on. This turned these slow motion abattoirs into fast forward death houses.
None of this was accidental.
In short whatever "excess deaths" which may have occurred anywhere can be attributed to people who didn't have to die but were KILLED due to the unnecessary use of ventilators, harsh toxic drugs, people dying prematurely due to lack of medical treatment, ill effects from the lockdowns and so on.
They forced people to die alone and separated moms and babies for 10 days following birth. Are we really going to let them get away with this?