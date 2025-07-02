Biologyphenom

Allen
6h

There was no viral pandemic or epidemiological emergency in 2020- it was mass murder. They will use a similar template and roll this out again unless there are prosecutions for the crimes committed.

The average age of a death by or with "Covid-19" is higher than life expectancy. No other figure even need be known to understand the "pandemic" (business model) is a fraud and a giant racketeering scheme.

The mandated the use of ventilators/remdesivir/barticinib/midazolam/vancomyacin,fentanyl etc. combined with complete neglect when not being harassed/abused killed off hundreds of thousands of "Covid" (rebranded flu and bacterial pneumonia) patients.

All of this was (and much more) was done to create the mass hysteria event in order to hide the massive economic collapse of 2019 and hide the $14 trillion (so far) worth of bailouts AND to jump start the Pharma bio-security system as THE new economic driver of a bankrupt system.

Covid-19 is the biggest money laundering/racketeering scheme in the history of this country.

99% of people falsely certified as having 'died from covid' actually died from their preexisting conditions being exacerbated by mass medical malpractice and 'public health' despotism, the other 1% simply died of old age.

There is no such thing as a "Covid death" as SARSCoV2 itself is a computer generated fiction.

No one has 'died from covid' as "covid" is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, flu and many other disease conditions.

The first thing that should be addressed (but is usually ignored) is who were these people that died from "covid?"

The average age of a "Covid death" in Spring 2020 was 80 in the US and 82 globally w/4 comorbidities. The majority of these people were from nursing homes, assisted living, hospice etc.

Where did the vast majority of initial "Covid deaths" occur? Here in the US (and everywhere in the West- Milan, Madrid, London, Brussels, Montreal, Toronto, etc.) most, if not all, who died from "Covid" already had one foot in the grave and were residing in institutional settings. Their death was put on fast forward through policies not some mythical virus.

What we had here in the US was a radical and mandatory shift in policies relating to hospitals, care homes and the overall social order. These new "policies" were mandated through various new and aberrant state "guidelines" which resulted in a concentrated death rate for a six week period in March/April in ONLY 15 states. Take that out of the equation and there is no death rate to talk about. Put (or keep) these policies in place and we will have this happen every year.

There is no doubt that these protocols were designed to increase the death rate and to drive the fear as well as transfer public monies into the private medical cartel. In Italy and the UK and elsewhere there was heavy use of Midazolam with morphine to ensure the numbers justified the panic. The elderly were targeted because the pensions had been pilfered long before and personal estates were being acquired to finance the care of these people. It is clear that normal "therapeutics" and care was not only vilified but outlawed through administrative diktats in order to force "emergency use protocols" which was the plan from the get go.

There was also gross negligence (beyond the usual) in numerous nursing homes that led to abandonment and alterations/additions to the toxic medication regimes that people were on. This turned these slow motion abattoirs into fast forward death houses.

None of this was accidental.

In short whatever "excess deaths" which may have occurred anywhere can be attributed to people who didn't have to die but were KILLED due to the unnecessary use of ventilators, harsh toxic drugs, people dying prematurely due to lack of medical treatment, ill effects from the lockdowns and so on.

Dee Dee
6h

They forced people to die alone and separated moms and babies for 10 days following birth. Are we really going to let them get away with this?

