Jane Wier-Wierzbowska is giving evidence about her mother Patricia, who sadly died on 27 January 2021 aged 91 while resident at a care home. She had developed Alzheimer’s in 2012 and many years later on 1st December 2019 suffered a severe stroke.

‘The impact of isolation and loneliness on dementia sufferers was well recognised and well documented including by Healthwatch who highlighted the significant and widespread deterioration of care home residents.’’

‘‘I had to continue to watch my mum's decline through a screen, something that was, and still is, so deeply distressing.’’

-Paragraph 19 of statement

Testimony highlights

No physical contact with mother for 10 months. Prior to lockdown she would be with her mother everyday and care for her etc

Window visits. Communication by placards only. Which were banned after 8 days.

Worried about complaining in case all communication cut off with mother.

Power of attorney discarded.

30 min pod visits ‘difficult.’

‘‘The physical contact turned out to be NEVER…that was 10 months prior to her death. It seemed EXTRAORDINARILY CRUEL AND INHUMANE to be kept apart for that length of time.’’

‘‘I was terrified if i pused too hard, all of my contact with my mum would be cut off.’’

‘‘I wasn’t able to give her the quality and amount of care that i had been used to..it was always very distressing.’’

‘Contracting COVID’ Jan 2021

No respiratory symptoms but still placed on end of life pathway.

Able to hold coherent conversation with family on telephone shortly before death.

Mother’s telephone was wrapped in a plastic bag after ‘positive COVID test’.

Unable to touch her mother as she was dying.

‘‘Why can’t there be more dignity than having to speak with mum through a plastic bag.’’

‘‘Her home felt more unfriendly and intimidating to her..one of the worst times..she saw the changes to her room and she said to me: Is this it?’’The changes in her environment out that idea into her head.’’

‘‘Even as she lay dying i could have no physical contact with her.’’

Statement highlights

Lockdown of the care home

‘‘I had to try and say goodbye to my mum that day, not knowing when I would be able to have any physical contact again. It turned out to be never.’’

-Paragraph 11

‘‘The home initially permitted window visits and I continued to visit mum every day. I would stand outside a closed communal lounge patio door which mum would be sitting close to. Mum couldn't hear me so I would print off large cards telling her I loved her — that I would hold up outside. I did this every day for as long as I was allowed.’’

-Paragraph 12

‘‘There were occasions though, such as an afternoon Skype call when I saw she was still in bed, and I found the fact she was alone with no stimulation very distressing.’’

-Paragraph 16

‘‘The care home began pod visits. They first had one and then two purpose-built spaces within the home, one was an old library, and one was an old bedroom. There was a floor to ceiling Perspex screen dividing the room and a sound system to enhance communication.’’

‘‘I could see an escalation of her deterioration. One day as she was talking to me, a carer approached her from behind and just started to pull her away backwards, signalling the end of the visit. She did not know what was happening and the fear in her eyes was palpable.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘1 asked to be able to see my mum, but they refused. It had been 10 months, since Iast had physical contact and now, she was gravely ill.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘They facilitated phone calls with my mum during my outdoor visits. As she now had the virus, the phone was in a plastic bag on her shoulder.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘I had been kept from my mum for her last 10 months being told it was to protect her from Covid and yet this is what took her life. My mum had always been such a strong and resilient woman, and I firmly believe that if I had been able to visit her, we would not have seen such a decline, and she would have shown her usual grit and determination to fight Covid.’’

‘‘I would not be feeling, or rather knowing, that my absence contributed significantly to my mum's decline and death.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘I firmly believe that had I been able to visit her, the decline would not have been so rapid, and she would have shown her usual strength and determination to fight the virus. But there was nothing left of her to do so. She was denied the quality of life that she should have had in her final year. Worse still, she thought that I had chosen not to be with her. She was lonely and depressed, and it breaks my heart.’’

‘‘If we don't learn lessons now history will repeat itself.’’

-Final paragraph 30

Thoughts

I’ll leave it to you to decide if this lady, a former NHS worker and world war 2 survivor died from a novel pathogen or something else. I cannot think of a more inhumane way to treat a human being than all what was done in the name of ‘COVID.’ To watch families and lawyers somehow try to calmly justify any of this in 2025 is extraordinary!

Part of ‘Lessons learned’ will be the implementation of Gloria’s Law in England and Wales as in Scotland ‘Anne’s Law’ has been approved which will legalise the disproven yet harmful IPC protocols. No more unenforceable ‘problem guidance.’

