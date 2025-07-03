Biologyphenom

Dr.Don Hall
5h

Medicaid Bounty Center, “nursing homes”!

Like $100 for 30% members vaxx

Kentucky Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (25 or more members)Doctor Kickback /Bonus Percentage Schedules: per member jab

30 percent of members $20

40% $45

50% $70 per

60 $100 per

75. $125 per

Trust your well informed and caring doctor or nurse. Who may receive kickbacks from every jab administered! And trust your government-never test war “countermeasures “ on unsuspecting public?!

Crazy? "DoD Releases Information on 1960 tests". Medical Countermeasures. Department of Defense. January 4, 2002. Retrieved April 25, 2014.  The CIA, in 1955, released airborne in the Tampa Bay Area,

Address Details - avoided by fake reporters and “doctors”

* 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii): Authorizes HHS Secretary blanket waiver of informed consent for entire American population for "unapproved products."

* 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(2)(A): Authorizes HHS Secretary blanket waiver of informed consent for entire American population for "unapproved use of an approved product."

“Consent” ... is deemed non-relevant by 21 USC 360bbb-garbage wagon legalese, US prepared the Emer. Use (planned eugenics) eliminated public health lawsuits indemnified by legal BS: (see Karen, Katherine & Sasha research)

* 21 USC 360bbb-3a(c); 21 USC 360bbb-3a(d); 21 USC 360bbb-3(e)(2)(B)(ii): EUA medical countermeasures “shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded” even if noncompliant with regulations governing clinical research, manufacturing, testing, purity, quality, batch and lot variability, adulteration, expiration dates, labeling, serialization, marketing, branding, dispensing and prescriptions.

* 21 USC 355g: Authorizes use of "real world evidence" (mass administration of products to general public prior to or in parallel with standard nonclinical, preclinical and clinical safety and efficacy studies) followed by collection of private/proprietary information about the effects, from health insurance systems, government databases (Medicare, Medicaid, Defense Medical Epidemiology Database, Veterans Health Administration) for the purposes of FDA regulatory action. 

See Katherine Watt

