Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Judith Kilbee (who has a nursing background and throughout the past 36 years has enjoyed a varied and successful career in the pharmaceutical industry and the independent care home sector is a member of Healthcare Improvement Scotland Board and former business manager for a care home group) is giving evidence about her father who was diagnosed with Alzheimers and suffered stroke in 2018. He sadly died May 10, 2020 within a small care home in Scotland after testing ‘positive for COVID’ 27th April 2020.

Two witness statements are submitted 1 2 and within those, at just day-2 of the care homes module at the UK COVID inuiry 'whitewash' (as i predicted) the truth to the events of 2020 is revealled in graphic detail! The majority of the statement below evidence was not mentioned during the oral submission. That’s surely what people should be calling the inquiry out on rather than ignoring it, in particular…

''SCB members feel their loved ones were denied access to treatment because of their age and address and some feel their loved ones were victims of EUTHANASIA.’’

-Paragraph 80 of statement 2

Half empty hosptials confirmed again in Scotland during the peak of the ‘pandemic’ and patients SHOULD have been admitted. This was spoken about.

‘‘The local medical director said, I want to be unequivocal, if someone needs to go to hospital they will go to hospital, we have the capacity, we have the facilities and there is absolutely no barrier to that. He also stated that hospital capacity is running at about 55% occupancy so there is definitely capacity in the hospital.’’

As confirmed abundantly in Scottish inquiry evidence GP’s were not attending elderly patients in care homes who were already living with multiple serious comorbidities requiring frequent attention. They were neglected and a ‘COVID’ diagnosis would be made over the telephone with end of life drugs thereafter supplied.

‘‘The manager called 999, this time however they were told to call 111 and the doctor he spoke with stated that…

..care home residents with Covid will not be admitted to hospital and that they should order the end-of-life pack.’’

-Paragraph 29 of statement

‘‘Some members feel their loved ones were left in their room, neglected, and in some cases, left to die alone.’’

-Paragraph 23 of statement

‘‘Many SCB members feel that because their loved ones were in a residential care setting, they were denied access to medical professionals and supportive care such as oxygen and fluids which may have been lifesaving.’’

-Paragraph 61 of statement

‘‘With little or no GP attendance, few Inspections of services, and no relatives going in to see what was happening, members are left feeling traumatised by the way their loved ones died . They are left wondering if they could have been saved . Some died alone, many were dehydrated and in one case, where an inspection did take place, a service was found to be understaffed with residents left to die alone in their rooms without any water…

..Another member explained on their late father 'He wasn't given any care. He was just left to die. He wasn't given a chance. I think it was a case of because he is elderly they weren't going to treat him.''

-Paragraph 78 statement 2

DNACPRs without discussions were applied in a blanket manner with also likely meant no treatment of any kind would be given to care home residents.

‘‘There is particular concern about the apparent blanket issuing of DNACPR instructions by GPs looking after some care homes where it appears that all residents had DNACPRs in place without any consultation or explanation with the individuals and /or their families including those who were acting as Power of Attorney. There was also a concern that where a DNACPR was in place for individuals this was interpreted as no escalation of care or active treatment.’’

-Paragraph 83 statement 2

Testimony highlights

Distressing window visit photographs/videos.

GP wanted father placed on end of life medications.

Medical director confirms Scottish hospitals were half empty and they should have been accepting patients.

111 call handler ‘aggressive’ with family when pleading for help.

End of life diagnosis later said to be wrong.

‘‘The doctor said we don’t take COVID positive residents to hospital… order the end of life pack.’’

‘‘The COVID team agreed your dad was NOT at the end of his life. Your dad is certainly not end of life. His chest is clear.’’

Impact of death on family

Health anxiety

Restricted funeral. No hugs. No celebrations.

‘‘We didn’t hug one another until we were all vaccinated.’’

‘‘No grandchildren could be there (at the funeral) there were only 10 people allowed.’’

Statement -1 highlights

‘‘On the 1st of May Dad is showing signs of poor balance decrease mobility and laboured breathing an ambulance was called but the crew were not "minded" to take him to hospital. The 111 GP concurred and suggested submitting a urine sample to see if he had a urine tract infection (UTI), when Dad had first been unwell after testing positive I had suggested testing his urine and increasing fluids but was told there was nothing to indicate a UTI. Dad had never had a UTI before.’’

‘‘The following day antibiotics were started and Dad appeared a little bit better, however his pulse oximetry readings were fluctuating and dropping at night.’’

-Paragraph 27

‘‘On the first of May I was sent a photograph of Dad taken through the window by a family member who lived locally I took one look at the photograph, burst into tears and said to my husband "Dad is dying". The following day, May 2nd, 1 was sent a video of Dad, no doubt well-meaning and sent to reassure, but it did nothing of the sort. He looked very dehydrated and ill.’’

‘‘The manager called 999, this time however they were told to call 111 and the doctor he spoke with stated that care home residents with Covid will not be admitted to hospital and that they should order the end-of-life pack.’’

-Paragraph 29

‘‘When the Covid team went into the to the Home I had a discussion with the consultant and explained how physically fit Dad was, highlighting his weekly aerobics and volleyball classes which were run by the local health board. The consultant agreed that Dad was certainly not end of life.’’

‘‘The Covid consultant stated that Dad's chest was clear but he was exhausted and needed rest.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘Dad had struggled for 17 days and died struggling to breathe, without any oxygen, supportive fluids, or end of life medication to alleviate his distress.

-Paragraph 37

‘‘The last words Dad said to me on a video call were "when are you coming for me?!" and that will haunt me forever because I couldn't do so.’’

-Paragraph 41

‘‘Dad’s funerals..only ten people were allowed, standing socially distanced around the grave for a maximum of twenty minutes. This meant that none of his grandchildren were able to attend.’’

-Paragraph 42

‘‘In one awful window visit Mum had been given a whole apple to eat. After eating the apple she proceeded to start eating the core which she started choking on. Fortunately, I was able to open the latch on the window and climb in to help her. ‘‘

-Paragraph 53 statement 2

‘There are members of the SCB who had loved ones that were sent to hospital and then reported them being described as dehydrated upon arrival and, in some cases, "neglected. " One member explained, 'They told me when mum was away in the ambulance and said to make my way as soon as possible to the hospital. My taxi drove in behind the ambulance. When 1 first saw my mum I said `Dr, is that my mum, no way is that my mum'. The Dr's words were 'that wee lady has been neglected'.

-Paragraph 64 statement 2

‘‘Some members report begging for loved ones to go to hospital yet being denied any supportive care or oxygen…members feel their loved ones were given no chance to fight covid and that they watched them gradually decline and die.’’

-Paragraph 69 statement 2

‘‘With little or no GP attendance, few Inspections of services, and no relatives going in to see what was happening, members are left feeling traumatised by the way their loved ones died . They are left wondering if they could have been saved . Some died alone, many were dehydrated and in one case, where an inspection did take place, a service was found to be understaffed with residents left to die alone in their rooms without any water. Another member explained on their late father 'He wasn't given any care. He was just left to die. He wasn't given a chance. I think it was a case of because he is elderly they weren't going to treat him.''

-Paragraph 78 statement 2

‘‘Given the lack of normal oversight of care homes by medical professionals, the lack of external scrutiny by visitors /family/ inspectors and GPs and lack of training some members consider that staff in care homes may well have misinterpreted DNACPR as meaning no treatment.’’

-Paragraph 84 statement 2

‘‘My dad's DNR was signed on 30/10/2020. A day after he was admitted. One was also given to my mum. I had POA for my parents. This was in their notes. Both DNRs were signed without consulting myself.’’

-Paragraph 89 of statement 2

‘‘Another member has explained regarding the issue of DNACPR, `There was a Key information Summary added to my mum's medical records without family knowledge or consent stating "not for admission to hospital, preferred place of death and care to be care home" The Key Information Summary logged by the nurse impacted seriously on my mum's care. My mum did not receive any medical care before her death. Family had agreed on DNACPR but our understanding of this term was if my mum's heart stopped due to cardiac arrest she would not be given CPR . This did not mean that we did not want our mum to receive any medical care.’’

-Paragraph 90 of statement 2

‘‘There was also misinformation communicated around availability of hospital admission as demonstrated by SCB members experiences of 111. One member explained, `according to the health board there was no barrier to covid positive care home residents going into hospital (there had been a newspaper report days earlier where the health board Medical Director stated this). At that time hospital capacity was at 45% so there was no reason dad couldn't go to hospital . I asked them [NHS 111] why they were giving out the wrong advice and not following local guidance. The covid team agreed that dad wasn't end of life. They said that every case is evaluated and there is no blanket approach to not take care home residents to hospital. NHS 111 was telling people quite the opposite.’’

-Paragraph 96 of statement 2

‘‘In the early part of the Pandemic there were no routine physical inspections of care homes by the care Inspectorate, this, along with the lack of GP visits and inability of families to visit due to lockdown restrictions meant that the usual checks and balances were missing.’’

-Paragraph 100 of statement 2

This is what people were clapping for.

Virtual Meeting with First Minister March 2021-Questions asked relating to care sector

‘‘People died without relatives around them, without prolonged antibiotics and iv fluids or the simple basic human right of oxygen to help them breathe. Done in the name of protecting the NHS -is this not their NHS too and the one they have contributed to throughout their lives?’’

-Paragraph 104 of statement 2

Thoughts

As part of ‘lessons learned’ so what the SCB experienced doesn’t happen again the group argue that in future and specific to those living with dementia ‘‘one named person wearing full PPE per resident should be considered to support their wellbeing while isolated within the home’’ paragraph 117 and their other main concerns are…

Staff spreading COVID in care homes.

Inadequate PPE.

Inadequate testing.

More stringent IPC enforcement required.

‘Anne’s Law’ in Scotland and ‘Gloria’s Law in England and Wales must be implemented.

Couple the above with ’assisted dying’ laws operating in another ‘pandemic’ and potentially the UK out of the ECHR it’s extraordinary what is taking place and how so few people are concerned by this trajectory! All Lady Hallett was concerned about at the end of the session was lack of adherence to IPC measures. Surreal!

Below i will again copy in many popular ‘freedom/COVID sceptic’ accounts with the combined ability to reach millions in the hope they can comment on and help amplify this shocking world leading evidence but i’ve found over the last 2 years despite so many people and groups ‘speaking out’.. when it comes to what really happened during the Spring of 2020….

End