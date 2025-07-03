Biologyphenom

“Remember to be kind to one another,” Ardern said. As did other globalist leaders from the World Economic Forum School of Satanic Leaders. What they omitted to say was: “Kill them with kindness” was ‘code’ for “Euthanise them”. It was never meant sincerely.

You only have to look at the faces of those who made up these protocols, and those who enforced them and promoted them.

Do you feel their goodness, see purity and beauty of spirit in their faces, perceive gentleness, trust their sincerity?

If you cannot see the devil in their eyes by now, there is no hope for you.

You have been blinded by their lies.

I just pray that more who see the issues, start to understand that in order to defeat this Satanic Death Cult; in order to awaken those who watched their Dads, Mums, Sisters, Brothers, loved ones, ‘Killed by kindness’ by the Death Cult’s, DEATH Packs, we are going to have to dig deep and hand everything over that is beyond our power to peacefully resolve, and keep inwardly focusing on exposing all those who should be in jail for their crimes against humanity.

These unfortunate elders and most vulnerable were facing a death squad, who had their ‘orders’.

They were treated like prisoners of WAR. Victims of torture, inhumane conditions, cruelty and murder.

As one lady previously observed in the Scottish Inquiry, a sick dog would have been treated better than this.

The Laws of Creation which govern all life have been broken. Only LOVE gives life. Remember this, and no one and no thing has authority to take another’s life. NO ONE.

Including those whose morals left them, as they complied with Death, and followed unethical orders to destroy the right to life, and life saving assistance.

Many were allowed to deteriorate and allowed to die.

We are Creator Beings. We all created this murderous outcome by acquiescing to the Death Cult’s subliminal programming. We created the world they wanted, because they cannot create.

The gift to create is lost when others destroy.

So they make us focus on the world they want for themselves, and this is why others died.

If we want change it has to start within us and it has to start now, before anymore get harmed.

Before someone gets too excited about introducing a new variant, and supplying a quacksine snake oil remedy that goes forcibly, door to door.

It is all coming, unless more dig deep and focus on fair justice, exposure of the lies, exposure of immoral decisions held together with duck tape and dodgy reasoning, based on unethical and immoral foundations.

We have to envisage all those responsible for the malicious harm to have the book thrown at them.

We have to break the ‘GROUP THINK’ SPELL. It has bewitched the innocent into believing their manipulative, narcissistic abusers love them.

This is not about our beliefs although it offers strength. This is a call to all humans who care, to remind them that this is about our humanity first and foremost, our concern and our desire to protect others who cannot protect themselves.

That is the strength we need to stop the Death Cult in their tracks.

Consider doing this peacefully each day —

Focus on:

“perfect, peaceful outcomes that best serve all life”,

Imagine a happy world free of suffering. Create a peaceful image of the world you want that would make you happy in ways that help all life…

ask inwardly

“for powerful intervention to come with the help of the Laws of Creation, the Laws of Freedom and LOVE”.

Trust that your request for help has been heard and that if enough also ask for this help you will start to see a shift taking place

That shift turns into a tsunami of help, as more ask for help.

Play your part. It takes a few minutes of your heartfelt desire to help each day to create a happier outcome, and we need closure for these families.

We need to help them come to terms with, not only loss, but the real reason why their loved ones were denied medical care.

Dig deep now… You are powerful Creator Beings, capable of great love and compassion. Use that strength.

