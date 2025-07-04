NB: contains extremely distressing details. This is a packed session with the UK inquiry evidence now approaching a level seen in Scotland. Whitewash? Sure the inquiry may have ulterior motives but what about the critics ignoring what you are about to see/hear?

Introduction

Helen Louise Hough is a member of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales who trained as a nurse and then specialised in Midwifery. In 1987 she opened a nuring home in Wrexham with her husband Vernon which had capacity to care for 40 residents.

Must read evidence below. In this case, a story of fear, clinical abandonment and neglect of residents, end of life medication all culminating in the tragic apparent suicide (death by gunshot) of a care home manager who bore witness to it all!

‘‘None of the patients who passed away before 20 May 2020 were tested for Covid-19.’’

-Paragraph 51 of statement

Testimony highlights

Clinical abandonment of the elderly in care homes.

‘Red zone’ isolation in home for ‘suspected COVID’ lasted upto 4 weeks.

‘‘1 GP will be allocated per care home with most consultations conducted over the telephone…No GP attended the care home untill well into 2021 (March).’’

‘‘If they developed ANY sort of symptoms of what we THOUGHT were COVID they’d stay in that red zone..and that could be for upto a month.’’

Email from Helen Louise Hough to the office of Lesley Griffiths (Member of the Senedd, Welsh Government) 04/05/2020

Full email is below. Counsel covers parts 2-3 in later segment.

‘‘I have tried to get GP's to prescribe it (oxygen) but they give us end of life drugs instead.’’

‘‘Relatives would be horrified if they could see how poor their relations are being treated in care homes.’’

‘‘I and many other managers will be stating what a diabolical shambles this is in Wales, and possibly causing many unnecessary deaths.’’

First ‘COVID’ care home death

Resident denied oxygen.

1st GP couldn’t even see patient as WI-FI signal broke up.

Same day prescription picked up 6pm. Pharmacy was closed.

2nd GP prescribed end of life medication next day.

No COVID test was ever carried out. Therefore this lady was NOT a COVID positive patient as per the discussion.

‘‘I rang her own GP who was then back on duty…i said i need some oxygen..i meed it asap and (instead) she prescribed end of life drugs.’’

‘‘There was no relief for this woman it was horriffic.’’

I believe the care home manager wanted to say at 4mins 22s ‘‘that’s how easilly it was done.’’

First wave of ‘COVID’?

These would be the patients being transferred from hospital to care homes all around the UK many could later go on to be ‘suspected COVID’ or even a ‘COVID’ death at any time period thereafter.

In April 84% of excess deaths April 2020 were NOT from COVID.

In May 80% of all deaths recorded were NOT from COVID.

NON COVID healthcare abandonment

No treatment for non covid conditions like diabetes and even fractures.

Staff had to argue for 3 HOURS to get a semi-comatose diabetic patient transferred who was on the brink of death.

New ambulance staff arrived Not local.

‘‘Ambulances initially refused to take them to hospital.’’

‘‘I said to the ambulance men, it’s not upto you to play god here.’’

No consent DNACPR

Blanket DNACPRs for care home just before lockdown.

No consultation with patients or families. Some families had them removed.

DNACPR during lockdown likely meant no treatment at all.

No ambulance transfers to hospital unless DNR in place. Even for falls.

‘‘I came back from a meeting and 50% already had the paperwork in place, then they all had DNRs in place.’’

‘‘We found that ambulance drivers and paramedics were not happy to transport any patients to hospital like when that lady who fell.’’

Isolation

Mental and physical decline due to isolation.

Not even face-time used due to poor wi-fi.

‘‘They became quite sad and isolated.’’

Death of husband Vernon 21st May 2020

Watched COVID media terror broadcasts everyday.

Witnessed medical neglect of residents.

Apparently shot himself outside a police station.

‘‘He’d been found in the police car park and he shot himself.’’

BBC report of Vernon’s death.

Statement highlights

‘‘DNARs should not have been applied to each resident simply because they were in a care home. I do not know where this direction came from as we were simply sent the DNAR forms.’’

-Paragraph 26

Deaths of residents during the pandemic

‘‘Before the pandemic, we had a couple of deaths each month from natural causes. Many of our residents were very poorly and heavily dependent on nursing care, for example, if they were paralysed, required a feeding tube, had a serious stroke or had cancer. The number of deaths usually escalated during the winter because of flu or pneumonia.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘There were quite a few patient deaths from Covid after this — at least one resident a week with Covid symptoms, as well as normal deaths. Deaths from Covid were different to`normal' deaths, with patients struggling to breathe. It was agonising and distressing for our patients, and their deaths had a significant impact on our staff and on Vernon.’’

-Paragraph 48

‘‘Vernon and I were working 16-hour days. We started our day at 07:30 am every day, earlier for me if someone had passed away during the night, as I would be involved in verifying the death (GPs did not certify deaths as they were not attending care homes at this time).’’

-Paragraph 57

‘‘If members of staff showed the slightest cough, they did not come into work (or later, if they could not smell). When lockdown one was first implemented, it was 'Hay Fever' season, and many members of staff could not come to work as we did not know whether they were suffering from allergies or Covid infection.’’

-Paragraph 65

‘‘As nurses, we knew a surgical mask would not protect us.’’

-Paragraph 78

‘‘Many of our residents did not like being confined to their own rooms. However, with the televisions broadcasting information regarding Covid-19, they understood the necessity and they did not complain too much.’’

-Paragraph 82

Media

I found this online report at Wrexham.com of the session evidence.

Thoughts

The fact no one with a big platform ‘speaking out’ particularly in the UK is highlighting these testimonies for more broader dicussion should deeply concern everyone.

