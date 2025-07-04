Biologyphenom

The care home piece of the sordid 'covid' puzzle regarding the elderly who reside in nursing homes/care centers/LTCF’s like "all things covid" is a complete lie. To tell half-truths or to purposefully de-contextualize a situation of this magnitude is to knowingly manipulate the facts- it is to lie.

It’s not true that 'covid' targeted the old and the sick. Thousands of elderly died because the management of their drawn-out death was withdrawn. Those crimes are being hidden by the trick of “with coronavirus”, or indeed “from coronavirus” – it hardly matters.

Based on watching interviews and reading reports there is a consistent pattern of how the situation with those in care centers was handled in Madrid, London, Milan, Brussels, Stockholm Scotland, NJ, NYC and on and on.

How it works in the best of times is that when one is placed into an LTCF it does not mean that that person stays in that facility all the time. What it does mean is that that person is most always in a situation where their health has deteriorated significantly, there are complex health problems where constant care is required. So where is that person, in normal times, when they are not directly in that care facility? In the hospital.

Many of these individuals shuttle back and forth from care facility to hospital. They go from the care facility to the hospital when they have a dramatic downturn in their health and life-saving medical treatment is required. Once at the hospital they are stabilized in a matter of 3-7 days on average and then sent back to the care center. Many of these individuals yo-yo back and forth between care facility and hospital until they die.

It’s important to understand, that while it varies some from country to country and from care center to care center, on average once one enters a care facility that person will be deceased in 6-12 months.

Once the patient is stabilized in the hospital they go back to the care center. If they were not to be stabilized the patient would descend very rapidly and be dead within a week, two weeks at most in most cases. Again keep in mind we are talking about individuals who are already in severe health crisis with very complex health issues.

What happened during the 'covid' panic with the care center to hospital rotations created the conditions for a “bulk” rate of the deceased elderly. It had nothing to do with 'covid' and once again points to a social problem not a viral problem.

Combined with this was (and is) an increase in DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) orders.

All of this in the midst of a health downturn amounts to a death sentence. All of this is occurring even as they are not being tested for phony 'covid' yet their deaths are attributed to this non-existent disease. Even the bereaved fall for this.

In practice this adds up to institutional euthanasia as public health policy.

Compounding this is the fact that with this climate of fear and hysteria throughout care centers these facilities are finding that workers and doctors withdrew from care centers, called in sick, skipped shifts etc.- a perfect storm for an already understaffed and underfunded social service.

And through all of this let’s keep in mind that those that these nursing home deaths (deaths caused by neglect and abandonment) represented about 50% of the stated 'covid deaths' in Europe- even though it was admitted that many were never tested.

And keep in mind that these inflated numbers of 'covid deaths' of the elderly were used to justify draconian measures by the very same governments that created the policies. It is not possible to be more cynical than this.

Another issue to consider is the protocols regarding oxygen treatment. Although widely used, I question whether it is the appropriate remedy. Research suggests that poor breathing habits, such as mouth breathing—which is common—can hinder the body's ability to metabolize oxygen effectively, alongside issues like hyperventilation. Our bodies require carbon dioxide to optimize oxygen metabolism. Thus, a low oxygen level does not automatically indicate the need for additional oxygen; instead, individuals might benefit from slowing their breathing, utilizing nasal breathing, learning techniques such as Buteyko breathing, or even administering carbon dioxide.

