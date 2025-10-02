Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Nuala Toman is Head of Innovation and Impact, Disability Action Northern Ireland, representing Disabled People’s Organisations.

As the digital ID petition reaches over 2.7 million signatures is there anything else going on in the UK critics should be making noise and organising protests about?

The following is in relation to disabled children and young people who thereafter died at upto 11x the rate of the non disabled people allegedly from ‘COVID’ during lockdown. 1

NB: DNACPR evidence and issues around restraint not discussed during the session.

‘‘The application of DNACPR notices without consultation made them feel ignored and that their lives were a burden for society and that medical services did not consider it worthwhile to keep them alive.’’

-Paragraph 91 of statement

‘‘The reduction in staff may also have contributed to reports of..

..inappropriate restraints of autistic children and children with learning disabilities..

‘‘Physical and chemical restraints may also have been used.’’

-Paragraph 123 of statement

Testimony highlights

Crucial services withdrawn.

Increases in isolation and abuse.

Regression due to restrictions.

‘‘During the pandemic life for disabled children and young people was INCREDIBLY bleak.’’

‘‘For a disabled child or young person the loss of routine and the loss of access to education and services is EXTREMELY DETERIMENTAL.’’

‘‘One of our service users (prior to lockdown) had a very happy and productive life..he now lives in a closed residential setting and is almost PERMANENTLY RESTRAINED having to wear arm restraints and a helmet..he is permanently stimming and injuring himself.’’

Financial pressures of lockdown

Mothers SELLING babies!

Lack of oversight.

‘‘A mother actually SOLD her daughter to a MEMBER OF HER CHURCH.’’

Regression

Health setbacks due to lack of services.

‘‘A young man with downs syndrome could speak and articulate (pre pandemic)..he is no longer verbal because of the lack of access to speech and language therapy.’’

Visiting rights ‘a lost generation’

Lack of access for families meant no oversight to spot neglect etc

Increase in domestic abuse.

Some crucial services stopped over 80% leading to an irretrievable loss of skills.

‘‘Visitation rights were removed therefore the people who know disabled children and young people really well had reduced access…it is more difficult then to identify if something has gone wrong.’’

‘‘You are talking about a LOST GENERATION who would have spent months alone.’’

‘‘When that loss of development is lost it cannot be reocvered.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Respondents to the National Children’s Bureau also highlighted the negative impact of school closures on their children who normally received therapies whilst others stated that it felt like..

..Covid was being used as an excuse by some agencies not to provide services for Disabled children or to limit what was on offer.’’

-Paragraph 47 of statement

‘‘The National Children’s Bureau Northern ireland described how families with Disabled children or those with SEND were the ‘forgotten ones.’’

‘‘Scottish academics, Couper-Kenney and Riddell concluded that “scant regard was paid to the rights of children with AND as education and care services were suddenly withdrawn.’’

-Paragraph 56

‘‘Ys mother had to argue to convince his GP not to discharge him so that he could continue to access his medication. Thankfully this was eventually accepted but it required Y and..

..his mother to fight for his rights rather than medical practitioners proactively considering and providing for his health needs.’’

-Paragraph 63’

‘‘In their report ‘The Longest Lockdown’, the Disabled Children’s Partnership highlighted that 64% of parents reported that reduction in activity levels had affected their child’s health.’’

-Paragraph 84

‘‘This was a concern shared by many families as decisions, such as inappropriate DNACPR notices, suggested that medical professionals did not appreciate and understand the quality of life individuals like Liam (with downs syndrome) had and their right to treatment even in a crisis situation.’’

-Paragraph 88

‘‘There was also the indirect impact caused by the reprioritisation and reduction in health care services. For Disabled children and young people, this impact was far broader and often led to a deterioration in pre-existing conditions and late diagnoses.’’

‘‘In Northern Ireland, it was reported that children with impairments and pre-existing and life-limiting conditions faced the most disruption to access to health care.’’

-Paragraph 89

‘‘The reduction in health care services was not the only factor that caused concerns around whether sufficient diagnoses and treatment were being provided for Disabled children and young people. The fear of contracting the virus also led many to avoid using health care services even when they were available.’’

‘‘The number of children presenting to paediatric emergency departments had decreased by more than 30% in March 2020.’’

‘‘We are concerned that this figure was in part caused by parents, children and young people choosing not to seek emergency treatment in appropriate circumstances, due to a fear of contracting the virus at hospital.’’

-Paragraph 90

‘‘It is also important to note the anxiety and worry caused by the inappropriate use of Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR’) notices and the Clinical Frailty Scale.’’

-Paragraph 91

‘‘Family Fund survey conducted later in thepandemic in February 2021, which found that 91% of families with a Disabled child or young person had reported the pandemic had negatively impacted their child’s behaviour and emotions, up from 72% in March 2020.’’

-Paragraph 103

‘‘For the many Disabled children and young people who did experience a deterioration in their mental health, the DPO are concerned this impact will be long-lasting and affect children into adulthood.’’

-Paragraph 109

‘‘Shielding led to increased levels of isolation and when coupled with the challenges Disabled children and young peopie faced in accessing technology, this likely led to increased levels of loneliness.’’

-Paragraph 126

‘‘The impact on the pandemic on Disabled children and young people was shocking.’’

-Paragraph 147

‘‘Lockdown restrictions resulted in the widespread closure of accessible play areas, youth groups, and respite schemes, with many never fully reinstated.’’

-Pargraph 148

‘‘In many respects, the DPO are concerned that matters have deteriorated since prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving Disabled children and young people in a worse position.’’

-Paragraph 151

Thoughts

As always it was’nt any ‘COVID virus’ harming young disabled people en mass but the barbaric anti-life lockdown restrictions which were specifically tailored to harm them the most. Adverse effects ongoing. Failure of these organisations to call this out is unconscionable. The lawyers at the inquiry show no concern whatsoever and revert back to ‘the deadly pandemic’ narrative.

From ‘The longest lockdown’ report;

75% of families reported delays to routine appointments.

11% experienced delays for operations.

31% experienced delays to treatments.

28% experienced delays with provision of equipment or support aids.

21% experienced delays with appointments with regards to maintenance of that equipment or support aids.

Protecting the vulnerable?

Thanks for stopping by.

Like, share and comment if you care.

X-link

End