Sammie McFarland is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Long Covid Kids. She mentions that the devastating experience of Long Covid on her daughter’s health inspired her to fight for other children who have suffered harm.

Yet advocating the following (presumably N95 masks) with proven adverse effects akin to ‘long covid’ is i would argue NOT helpful.

‘‘The provision and use of high-quality masks..

..must be supported and normalised, especially in schools..

..with clear guidance ensuring children can wear them without restriction, stigma or fear of bullying.’’

-Paragraph 247 of statement

Testimony highlights

Dr. Shamaz Ladhani of Public Health England NOT convinced of ‘long covid’ diagnosis in children and other factors related to lockdown could be to blame.

Ms.Mcfarland believes this is to cover up the amount of children that got sick from ‘the virus’.

‘‘Long COVID could occur under a variety of scenarios.’’

‘‘The pandemic has taken a HUGE toll on children, irrespective of the virus or if it is due to lockdowns and school closures.’’

‘‘Children should NOT be labelled with Long COVID as this has the potential to cause longer term psychological harm.’’

-Dr. Shamaz Ladhani

‘‘They wanted a barrier to stop our children being diagnosed because they did’nt want people to understand the amount of children that were getting sick.’’

-Sammie McFarland

Statement highlights

‘‘It is essential that the Inquiry recognises the possibility that a future pathogen could be even more harmful to children . The harms already inflicted must be a catalyst for meaningful change -for the sake of children, and the future we all share.’’

-Paragraph 244

Case studies

NB: All occuring post ‘COVID vaccination’

Thoughts

The world’s largest study on children with Long-Covid found that 70% of young people in England recover within two years. Those less likely to have recovered it was stated;

‘‘Some symptoms such as headaches and tiredness may be attributable to pre-menstrual syndrome given the high proportion of girls.’’

Is there anything else that could be making children sick that would facilitate a cover up?

