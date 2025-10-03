Introduction
Lara Wong is the founder of Clinically Vulnerable Families.
‘‘We do not agree that the pandemic came to an end on 28 June 2022. As of 2024, the World Health Organisation (’WHO’) continues to warn that the Covid-19 pandemic persists.’’
-Paragraph 3 of statement
Testimony highlights
Clinically vulnerable children increasingly not attending school.
Severe absence means 50% or more reduction in attendance.
Children now unable to get grades.
Long terms harms from not being in school.
NB: I honestly felt watching this (like in another from the Scottish inquiry) that the witness was genuinely struggling to breathe with the high grade mask on.
Statement highlights
‘‘Coercive practices to remove children (from education) contributed to rise in the phenomenon of so- called “ghost children”, a term Robert Halfon MP is credited with coining.’’
-Paragraph 32
‘‘CVF members have reported that occasionally safeguarding referrals were made in response to them presenting with their children in a mask.’’
-Paragraph 299
‘‘Scotland proposed trimming the bottoms off 2,000 classroom doors to improve airflow, as part of a £4.3 million ventilation strategy launched in early 2022.’’
‘‘The door-trimming policy was met with public and expert concern over fire safety and effectiveness, prompting authorities to abandon it before it was ever put into practice.’’
-Paragraph 390a
Thoughts
Sad to see the consequences of media terror and political propaganda upon people. For many they will likely never recover themselves to normality and for whatever reason believe it sensible living in perpetual fear from pathogens even with ‘safe and effective’ vaccinations. Do they not know there is no such thing as a risk free life?
‘‘For many of our members the pandemic remains a very real and live issue, and in some cases still curtails their fundamental freedoms.’’
-Paragraph 3
‘‘Individual choice and mutual respect is required to depoliticise mask-wearing as a valid protective health measure, particularly when no other measures are in place.’’
-Page 130
Thanks for stopping by.
Like, share and comment if you care.
End
Sadly the ghastly mask detracted from what she was saying. Did she tell the enquiry whether she was wearing it to protect herself from them or to protect them from her. Fear rules.
So much of it all planned and controlled by the INTERNET---YES/NO?
WHAT IS NOT CONTROLLED ON INTERNET!?---How Nick Clegg is trying to fix Facebook's global image
politico.eu
https://www.politico.eu › article › how-nick-clegg-is-try...
15 May 2020 — But is the former deputy UK prime minister changing it for the better — or putting a fresh shine on deep problems?
Who were all the players etc!?---2ND PARAGRAPH----In February, Facebook used its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, to host a summit of World Health Organization officials and tech companies about managing the so-called infodemic of fake health news. In early March, before much of corporate American had decided how to handle COVID-19, Facebook shut its offices, sent its 45,000 employees home, and canceled major events more than 13 months out. In April, it waded directly into the political storm around reopening the country, pulling down ads for anti-lockdown protests in places like New Jersey and Nebraska, sparking outrage on the right. Last week, it dramatically announced, in the New York Times, a new “oversight board” to guide its decisions on removing content, made up of an unapologetically globalist mix of academic experts, journalists and political figures.