Lara Wong is the founder of Clinically Vulnerable Families.

‘‘We do not agree that the pandemic came to an end on 28 June 2022. As of 2024, the World Health Organisation (’WHO’) continues to warn that the Covid-19 pandemic persists.’’

-Paragraph 3 of statement

Clinically vulnerable children increasingly not attending school.

Severe absence means 50% or more reduction in attendance.

Children now unable to get grades.

Long terms harms from not being in school.

‘‘Coercive practices to remove children (from education) contributed to rise in the phenomenon of so- called “ghost children”, a term Robert Halfon MP is credited with coining.’’

-Paragraph 32

‘‘CVF members have reported that occasionally safeguarding referrals were made in response to them presenting with their children in a mask.’’

-Paragraph 299

‘‘Scotland proposed trimming the bottoms off 2,000 classroom doors to improve airflow, as part of a £4.3 million ventilation strategy launched in early 2022.’’

‘‘The door-trimming policy was met with public and expert concern over fire safety and effectiveness, prompting authorities to abandon it before it was ever put into practice.’’

-Paragraph 390a

Sad to see the consequences of media terror and political propaganda upon people. For many they will likely never recover themselves to normality and for whatever reason believe it sensible living in perpetual fear from pathogens even with 'safe and effective' vaccinations. Do they not know there is no such thing as a risk free life?

‘‘For many of our members the pandemic remains a very real and live issue, and in some cases still curtails their fundamental freedoms.’’

-Paragraph 3

‘‘Individual choice and mutual respect is required to depoliticise mask-wearing as a valid protective health measure, particularly when no other measures are in place.’’

-Page 130

