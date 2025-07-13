Introduction

In 2020 Prof Hall was academic chair of the SAGE (social care working group) and participated in the SAGE Environmental Modelling Group. He also did work for the UKHSA. He is currently employed by the University of Manchester and as Professor of Mathematical Epidemiology and Statistics a role held since 2021. In June 2024 Prof Hall was recognised in King’s Birthday Honours list and awarded an OBE for his services to public health, to epidemiology and to adult social care, particularly during Covid-19.

‘In the early stages of the pandemic in April and May 2020, our models failed to account for the psychological impact of isolating residents from their loved ones.’’

-Paragraph 65 of statement

‘‘The research found compelling evidence to suggest a strong link between social isolation and loneliness and ill health in the general population and there was further evidence to suggest higher prevalence rates of isolation and loneliness in long-term care settings.’’

‘‘Isolation and loneliness, which, as already identified, are established risk factors in mortality.’’

-Paragraph 69 of statement

Testimony highlights

‘Enclosed societies.’

Harms of isolation increased for care home residents.

‘‘Such settings (care homes) would have higher attack rates than the general community which is what we then found.’’

-Prof Hall

‘‘Those negative impacts of isolation were WELL KNOWN to decision makers…was it not something that was just common sense and known to policy makers?

-Bo Eun Jung, Consel to the inquiry

Statement highlights

Visiting restrictions

‘‘The analysis by Alexander Thompson found that the risk of loneliness to care home residents was likely an order of magnitude higher than the disease risk.’’

-Paragraph 72

‘‘Our understanding had evolved such that there was then strong evidence of the significant negative impact caused by loneliness and isolation on care home residents.’’

-Paragraph 75

‘‘Blanket visiting policies were perceived to be particularly unsuitable for the high proportion of residents with cognitive impairment.’’

-Paragraph 82

‘‘I should note a personal interest as I was seeing this precise impact on my sister who was becoming more socially distant/withdrawn as the pandemic progressed and who took time to recover. Virtual events were not a perfect replacement.’’

-Paragraph 89

‘‘A two-point prevalence survey of COVID-19, in 34 Liverpool care homes, was performed in April and May 2020.

‘‘No residents developed COVID-19 symptoms during the study.’’

-Paragraphs 192-193

Vaccines

‘‘In summary, we concluded that vaccines have proven to be (and will continue to be) the key transformational intervention. We found that vaccination was unique amongst the interventions deployed in care homes as it impacted all four identified hazards. It reduced the susceptibility of staff and visitors to infection and reduced ingress rates by reducing community transmission. It had a reported reduction on transmission, reduced susceptibility of residents to limit outbreaks and reduced severity of infection.’’

-Paragraph 239

‘‘In terms of the efficacy of vaccines in care homes, we found that mortality patterns in wave two were more akin to seasonal mortality patterns that we would expect to see in any given year. Therefore, not removing any interventions, it was possible for us to say with medium confidence that the residual mortality risk in a vaccinated set of residents was of the same order as pre-pandemic seasonal flu.’’

-Paragraph 240

Thoughts

I find it unfathomable for anyone let alone a public health epidemiologist to not be aware of the severe adverse health consequences of isolation. This has been known about for decades.

Here is an excellent BBC article from 2014 which could explain the development of ‘COVID’ symptoms.

