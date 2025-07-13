Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

8 Comments

User's avatar
Sarah Jenkins's avatar
Sarah Jenkins
6h

Prof Ian Hall an absolute deep state player - I say this because of the amount of red flags I see in the resume. Topped off with an OBE. These people are liars and frauds. I am glad to see all this being recorded for posterity as they will not get away with it this time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by biologyphenom and others
Jane's avatar
Jane
10h

‘‘In summary, we concluded that vaccines have proven to be (and will continue to be) the key transformational intervention.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by biologyphenom and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture