Heather Reid is Interim Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals at Northen Ireland Public Health. Heather qualified as a nurse September 1989.

All future outbreaks even no pandemic=more of the same restirctions. Visits permitted under full compliance with proven harmful IPC protocols.

‘‘We had some relatives who wanted to visit more, we had others who were very keen for isolation.’’

Erroneous ‘COVID’ death recording. As residents were terrified, isolated for months on end, refused contact with their loved ones, clinically abandoned, masked, denied their human rights and placed on no consent DNACPRs.

‘‘Obviously in that population deaths (elderly) would not be that uncommon so it was quite difficult to tease out exactly which deaths MAY HAVE BEEN associated with COVID and which may not have been associated with COVID.’’

‘‘The PHA does not have information about the total number of staff within care home settings recorded as either having been hospitalised or died as a result of Covid-19.’’

-Paragraph 112

‘‘The PHA does not have information about the total number of care workers recorded as having died of Covid-19, as the PHA does not have access to a list of care home staff in NI to identify this cohort. The PHA does not hold information on the source of care workers infections.’’

-Paragraph 175

A factual point that needs to be repeated is those admittedly harmed the most by the restrictions March-May 2020 then allegedly died the most from COVID-19.

