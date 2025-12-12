Introduction

Lord Mervyn King KG GBE is the former Govenor of the Bank of England (2003-2013). A KG refers to the title of “Knight of the Most Noble Order of the Garter,” which is one of the highest honors in the United Kingdom awarded by the monarch for exceptional service or achievement. A GBE is a Knight Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and is the highest class of the British order of chivalry.

‘‘In our book completed in the summer of 2019 before the pandemic hit the world -we wrote..

…“we must expect to be hit by an epidemic of an infectious disease resulting from a virus that does not yet exist.’’

-Paragraph 5 of statement

Testimony highlights

Lockdown shock to economy ‘unprecedented.’

Central banks ‘jumped the gun.’

Pressure was on banks to ‘do something.’

‘‘I think there has been a recognition around the world that central banks jumped too quickly..there was ENORMOUS pressure on them to ‘do something.’

Lockdown restrictions and the economy

People were banned from theatres and shopping.

Social distancing unpleasant.

‘‘It was the supply side measures that were taken by the government to cope with COVID-19 that generated that (economic) shock that made it IMPOSSIBLE for people to spend.’’

James Smith expert report

Lockdown economic shock ‘very extreme’ exceeding the 2008 financial crisis.

Long lasting and potentially permanent adverse impacts on economic prosperity due to behavioural changes.

Statement highlights

‘‘In a financial crisis, the Bank may need to take exceptional measures, such as using its power as the UK resolution authority to restructure domestic banks and reorganise failing banks. By contrast, Covid-19 did not pose the same challenges. It did create an economic crisis, with a large drop in GDP and a sharp rise in the national debt, but it was not a crisis of the banking system.’’

-Paragraph 2

‘‘It is difficult to know what would have been the outcome had central banks not intervened. And the Bank of England took actions similar to those taken by other central banks.’’

-Paragraph 10

‘‘UK GDP in the second quarter of 2020 fell by over 20%, the largest fall ever recorded. The cause was obvious: restrictions and social distancing measures which led to the temporary closure of many places of work.’’

-Paragraph 12

‘‘In 2020 there was an extraordinary divergence between online e-retailing (sales up by almost half compared with 2019) and sales at clothing and other stores, which fell at record rates.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘With the benefit of hindsight, central banks and governments will doubtless be found to have made mistakes. Such is the nature of decision-making under radical uncertainty. But the UK can take comfort that during the pandemic there were in the Bank and Treasury talented and committed public servants who navigated the UK economy through difficult times.’’

-Paragraph 25

Thoughts

The ‘costly whitewash’ continues…

