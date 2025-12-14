NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|11 Dec 2025
Andrew Bailey. Govenor of the Bank of England.
Introduction
Andrew Bailey is the current Govenor of the Bank of England. A role which commenced 16th March 2020. Governors serve a single 8-year term as provided in the Bank of England Act 1998, so as such his term will end on 15th March 2028.
Testimony highlights
Consequences of lockdown on the economy.
Concern over longer term effects.
Economic scarring.
A’very weak’ recovery.
‘‘If you close the economy down by virtue of a lockdown obviously you are effectively closing the supply side and demand capacity of the economy.’’
‘‘There is a very important debate to this day as to what the long term effects of COVID have been on the economy.’’
‘‘To this day we have a very very frankly modest recovery.’’
Ukraine war
Further impacts to the economy.
‘‘The Ukraine war was a much bigger shock to the economy in inflation terms in our world than COVID.’’
Long term ill health claims
Economic inactivity post ‘pandemic’ due to ill health persisting with UK impacted more than other countries. ‘Long COVID’ doesn’t explain the rise.
‘‘This (economic) inactivty has gone on longer in the UK.’’
‘‘There has been an increase in long term ill health as the reason given.’’
‘‘Chris Whitty said to us there is alot we don’t know about Long COVID.’’
‘‘It’s a very very important question as to why the UK appears to be different.’’
Negative interests rates a new ‘weapon’ in the banks armory
Bank looked into negative interest rates during the pandemic which means savers would pay banks for holding their money instead of earning interest.
‘‘I liken it to Y2k..the millenium bug, can the systems actually handle it?’’
‘‘We are in a position now where we think that we could do it….it is in the toolbox.’’
Statement highlights
‘‘The lessons learned on modelling approaches during the pandemic, and data gathered from the Covid-19 experience, mean the Bank is in a better position in the event of a future pandemic. But many of the challenges will remain, even if epi-macro modelling capability is inproved and the literature well-established. The response to a future pandemic would therefore continue to require bespoke approaches.’’
-Paragraph 171
Thoughts
Key takeways;
The bank has a new ‘weapon’ available in another crisis which is that is now fully prepared to take your money when they want.
Economic inactivity post pandemic due to ill health is persisting in the UK and ‘COVID/Long COVID’ doesn’t explain the rise. The inquiry is baffled.
The ‘costly whitewash’ continues…
End