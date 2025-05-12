Introduction

The module will consider the policies and strategies developed and deployed to support the test, trace and isolate system by the UK Government and the Devolved Administrations. Module 7 hearings will take place Monday 12 May – Friday 30 May 2025. Core participants can be viewed here.

I found Patricia from the West of Scotland, Theresa from Wales and Hazel from Northern Ireland stories particularly disturbing. Their elderly relatives having heart attacks, burns, an infected foot yet all succumbed to ‘COVID’?

‘‘Disabled people were more likely to be denied care and support.’’

-Dr.Clenton, Midlands

‘‘We are seeing more cancers that are more advanced. People are being diagnosed later.’’

-Anna, Hampshire (cancer genomics)

‘‘My siblings had to watch my mum pass away via a video call.’’

-Vicky, Midlands

‘‘December 2020 my dad took unwell but didn’t have COVID symptoms, he had an infection on his foot…the doctor (tested him for COVID) and he was positive..There’s no hope for your dad…we’re putting him on end of life.’’

-Hazel, Northern Ireland

In relation to Dr.Abdullah’s comments what has Black Lives Matter got to do with a public inquiry into a pandemic?

