Jacqui Deevoy
2h

There was no killer virus. ‘Covid’ was rebranded cops, flu, COPD, asthma and pneumonia. Any respiratory illness was labelled ‘Covid.’ So the question is this: if the ‘virus’ wasn’t killing then, what was?

I’ve been a full-time freelance journalist for four decades.

In 2021, I launched an investigation into involuntary euthanasia within the NHS in the UK and this resulted in me producing the shocking documentary ‘A Good Death?’ with Ickonic Media.

My second film – ‘Playing God’: an investigation into medical democide in the UK - was released in April 2024.

I’m currently writing and editing a book - ‘Murdered By The State’ - a compilation of horrifying true stories about involuntary euthanasia in UK care homes and hospitals.

A series of videos - UNSEEN - interviews with those directly affected by involuntary euthanasia will be released later this year.

PLEASE WATCH MY FILMS AND SUPPORT MY NEW PROJECTS.

Links below:

https://rumble.com/v3u1rep-uncovering-the-controversy-ickonics-original-documentary-a-good-death.html

https://rumble.com/v4qwwdt-playing-god-an-investigation-into-medical-democide-in-the-uk.html

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/murdered-by-the-state

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/unseen-the-truth-behind-the-nhs-death-protocols

Grandiflora
1h

What is illuminated here is the method by which these criminals enacted their genocide.

