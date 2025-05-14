Warning: Contains harrowing details.

Introduction

Nicola Boyle makes this statement on behalf of Scottish Covid Bereaved (SCB). She has not testified at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. Nicola sadly lost her mother in law Margaret 20th Oct 2020. She had lived alone with some underlying health conditions but maintained independence.

NB: The majority of statement not covered during oral evidence.

These comments confirm as fact that if someone died the first few months of lockdown from prolonged isolation, lack of human rights, no medical care (GP in person visits were stopped) from a NON COVID cause it could still be certified as ‘COVID’. (1) Furthermore, why are more people in the ‘‘medical freedom’’ community not asking where is the proof of a novel disease given COVID symptoms would mirror just about every other common ailment that would have been exacerbated by the restrictions?

‘‘It was terribly far too common of an occurrence in our members' experience that Covid would be noted as a cause of death on their loved one's death certificate despite, to their knowledge no COVID test ever having been carried out.’’

‘‘One of our members was told by the staff at their loved one's care home that there was no testing of residents available, yet Covid (not suspected) was noted as the cause on their loved one's death certificate.’’

-Paragraph 28 of statement

‘‘The mother of one of our members was not tested on her admission to hospital with a chest infection nor on her discharge. Later, Covid was noted as the cause on her death certificate despite having never been tested.’’

-Paragraph 34 of statement

‘‘It was thought he may have caught Covid whilst in hospital. When our member asked what treatment his father would receive, he was told that he would not receive any treatment due to his co morbidities.’’

-Paragraph 36 of statement

Testimony highlights

Shielding. ‘Alone and isolated’.

‘Testing’.

Dying alone.

‘‘She was effected mentally..the months and months of being alone.’’

‘‘The ambluance crew attended and administered the test for her however it wasn’t registered…it just disappeared we never ever got those test results.’’

‘‘She died in her room alone…we weren’t allowed to visit her.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Our members understand that prisoners were often isolated in their cells for 24 hours a day, for days and weeks on end.’’

-Paragraph 54

‘‘A devastating impact of the isolation policies in place and experienced by many of our members was that family members were unable to attend funerals of their loved ones.’’

-Paragraph 55

‘‘When the paramedics phoned the hospital, they said they would not admit him to hospital and advised that he should call the Covid hub. On doing so, the Covid hub advised that the ambulance should not have left and arranged for another ambulance to collect him. This was the last time our member saw her husband.’’

-Paragraph 64

‘‘Another one of our members received a call from her father's care home to inform them that her father was dying and that her and her family could visit his window…The care home advised that it was thought her father had Covid but there was no availability for testing, with suspected Covid being noted on his death certificate.’’

-Paragraph 90

‘‘One of our members was told that the hospital protocol was that patients were tested every 48 hours.’’

-Paragraph 93

‘‘Their loved one's care home manager had tested positive for Covid, however having only displayed mild symptoms had presumed it was only a common cold.’’

-Paragraph 95

‘‘Our members felt that only some care home residents were 'chosen' for tests.’’

-Paragraph 101

‘‘One of our members who was employed as a nurse experienced that only patients over a certain age were routinely tested.’’

-Paragraph 102

‘Lessons learned’

= more of the same next time.

‘‘In any future pandemic, we believe that unwell patients should be considered infected by the pathogen until proven otherwise.’’

-Paragraph 122

‘‘Test, trace, and isolate is the key to protecting the most vulnerable in our society in future pandemics. It is also key to allowing relatives to be able to visit vulnerable loved ones in care settings and hospital settings and to be with their loved ones at the end of life. Going forward there requires to be a test, trace and isolate system that is adequate, efficient, well-resourced and can be quickly put into operation when required for future pandemics.’’

-Paragraph 127

