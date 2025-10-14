Introduction

Indra Morris served as is the former Director General for Strategy, Disadvantage and Social Mobility and Director General for Families Group at the Department for Education from January 2017 to June 2023.

Indra also spent nearly 10 years at Accenture, where she became a strategy partner focused on public services. Accenture have interests in Artifical Intelligence, the Metaverse and Emerging Technologies. A company very much aligned with the goals of the WEFs COVID-19 The Great Reset Agenda.

Testimony highlights

Fear the main reason ‘vulnerable children’ did not attend school.

A 15x increase in babies presenting with abusive head trauma during lockdown.

Suicides of young people increased along with deprivation of liberty orders.

‘‘Is this a COVID generation or is this now something that is kind of like embedded?’’

‘‘It’s striking that SUICIDE has gone up as a cause of death if you look at the current data for 23/24.’’

The NSPCC report on the impact of the lockdown on children can be viewed here. See The Samaritans report Suicides in England 2023-2024.

Actions in another ‘civil emergency’ or ‘pandemic’

Limits of lockdown.

‘Vulnerable childen’ could be identified so they can attend ‘‘a place of safety.’’

Another ‘pandemic’ maybe more dangerous to children.

‘‘If we were to find ourselves on the brink of another civil emergency or pandemic and there was a need to IDENTIFY which children were vulnerable…and to ensure that they were able to ATTEND A PLACE OF SAFETY.’’

-Marlene Cayoun. Counsel to the inquiry.

‘‘I think we also need to plan for a pandemic that may also have high risks to children.’’

‘‘We’ve got a different infrastructure now we’ve learned alot from the experience of the pandemic.’’

-Indra Morris

Statement highlights

Lessons learned

‘‘The pandemic may be over, but its legacy continues for children and young people born and growing up during that time. Some of whom are now young adults making their way in the world. We owe it to them to learn from what we did well, the mistakes we made and how we can do better.’’

The usual gaslighting hiding behind the pandemic which it was the lockdown which was DELIBERATELY causing harm to children and young people.

Thoughts

What has been stated…

Fear dominated behaviour not any virus. Infants’ lives were more at risk because of lockdown. The Indepedent report states: ‘‘Two parents in our cohort cited fears of contracting SARS-CoV-2 as a reason for delayed presentation.” Sucidies in young people increased 30x in 2020 and suicide continues to remain elevated throughout 2023-2024.

This is now the THIRD mention in as many weeks (at Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries) that the next panicdemic could effect children and i find that chilling! See section ‘The next pandemic in children and Project Pegasus.’

It is also the SECOND time in recent weeks (first mentioned at the Scottish COVID inquiry 29th Sept 2025) where ‘vulnerable individuals’ (in this instance children not the elderly) could be ‘identified’ so they can be removed to a ‘place of safety’ during a future emergency event.

