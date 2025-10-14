Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Professor Emeritus Samantha Baron is the Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the British Association of Social Workers (BASW). She is an Emeritus Professor in Social Work with considerable experience as a social worker, having qualified more than 40 years ago. Initially practising within the criminal justice system as a probation officer.

‘‘Lockdown restrictions impacted on the ability of social workers to undertake safeguarding duties, to arrange mental health assessments and, if necessary, admissions, and to undertake mental capacity and best interest assessments which often relate to the deprivation of an individual’s liberty. Social workers were unable to access care settings and were refused access to domestic homes.’’

Testimony highlights

Lack of safeguarding because of lockdown.

The tragic case of Finley Boden.

COVID used by some families as an excuse aka ‘disguised compliance.’

Child protection services ‘undermined’ by the restrictions.

‘‘In the weeks prior to this child’s death he wasn’t seen by ANY of the professionals who in ordinary times would have been inside his home.’’

‘‘Very sadly this little boy died aged 10 months old on Christmas day of 2020.’’

‘‘The myriad of protective systems and services designed to detect, prevent and respond to maltreatment were severely disrupted.’’

-Marlene Cayoun. Counsel to the inquiry.

Read about the harrowing case of Finley Boden here.

“The report acknowledges that there were significant mitigating circumstances leading up to Finley’s death - the COVID lockdown, the very restricted access, unfamiliar working circumstances and remote meetings, and parental dishonesty.

“However, these are not excuses. More could and should have been done to keep Finley safe.”

Virtual ‘contact’

Children in care. Remote communication only during lockdown.

‘‘Mummy lives in a computer now.’’

-Feedback from a 3 year old.

Statement highlights

Professor Baron fully adopt the contents of the statement provided by Dr.Ruth Allen, Chief Executive Officer of the British Association of Social Workers which can be viewed here.

‘‘I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the social workers who undertook their duties to the public throughout this period of the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 9 of statement

Thoughts

One has to wonder without the lockdown would Finley Bowden still be alive?

