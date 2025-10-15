NB: The most bizarre testimony behaviour i’ve witnessed to date. Claire Dobbin KC bemused on several occasions.

Introduction

Vicky Ford served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Education from February 2020 to September2021.

Testmony highlights

Discussions about closing schools before 16th March 2020.

Schools open for key workers and vulnerable children.

‘‘I was not the minister responsible.’’

‘‘The closing of schools..happened in a huge rush.’’

‘‘I remember Gavin coming back from the cabinet meeting at which these new numbers had been presented..in a very shocked state.’’

‘‘Schools closures were not being envisaged in that time frame, the plan was to get to Easter.’’

‘‘I was not the lead minister on planning for COVID.’’

Over 1 millon dead from COVID in UK without lockdown?

Unprecedented to close schools.

UK COVID death projections of 1 million+ ‘likely.’

New fear based projections justified lockdown.

‘‘Schools had never closed like this beforehand.’’

‘‘We were suddenly given a complete change of data (on 16-17th March) and numbers that showed OVER 1 MILLION..likely to die if things didn’t happen very quickly.’’

‘‘And as a result a MUCH DEEPER lockdown.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Following the early lockdowns, i became aware that the levels of children and young people with eating disorders had risen considerably.’’

-Page 79

‘‘I was deeply concerned about the mental health of children and young people and in particular the effects that social isolation was having.’’

‘‘Throughout the pandemic i was very concerned about the developmental impact of lack of social interaction during the early years.’’

-Page 86

Lessons learned

‘‘There were many policies implemented by the government that should continue to provide the basis of any future pandemic response..

.. but there are also areas where lessons should be learned.’’

Thoughts

Ministers have admitted a rise in mental health disorders in children and young people since lockdown but what about themselves? Many ministers also appear to be genuinely incapable of uncoupling the threat they believe came from ‘the pandemic’ vs the threat admittedly (in their own words) from the LOCKDOWN and associated life limiting restrictions. Inquiry legal allowing that to go unchallenged is infuriating given these restrictions are STILL promoted to be repeated again in future.

