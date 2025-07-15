Introduction

Dr.Jane Townson is the current Chief Executive of the Homecare Association a role held since May 2019. Jane’s first career was in international leadership roles in research and development in ICI, AstraZeneca, and Syngenta, where she was Global Head of Bioscience Research. The Homecare Association is the UK’s membership body for homecare providers.

NB: ICI was a major competitor of Germany’s IG Farben, a cartel formed in 1925 and dissolved by the Allies after World War II. In 1993 ICI split off its drug, pesticide, and specialty chemical concerns into a new corporation named Zeneca Group PLC (which merged in 1999 with the Swedish company Astra AB to become AstraZeneca).

The ‘heroic behaviour’ of the NHS during lockdown. As ambulances refused to take sick elderly residents to hospital there was even more going on….

‘‘One member told us a story of a district nurse throwing dressings over the threshold of a person's home and running away.’’

-Paragraph 153 of statement

And the restrictions were adversely impacting those living with dementia who then died the most ‘involving’ COVID. Rapid hospital discharges of the already sick and frail were also just assumed to be COVID positive when arriving in a home.

‘‘Research has subsequently shown that isolation at home had a severe impact on those with dementia.’’

‘‘A survey by the Alzheimer's Society on the effect of the first lockdown found that people with dementia living alone were more likely to report an increase in symptoms , compared to those living with others.’’

-Paragraph 149 of statement

‘‘The instant decision to withdraw community health services at the beginning of the pandemic brought significant risks to people's health and may well have precipitated a decline in their overall health and wellbeing.’’

-Paragraph 152 of statement

‘‘The government's March 2020 directive to rapidly discharge patients without COVID-19 testing placed immense pressure on homecare providers. With no way to know patients' COVID-19 status, providers had to treat all new clients as potentially positive cases.’’

-Paragraph 206 of statement

Testimony highlights

2021 Yougov poll. Public deemed isolation more frightening than infection.

Restricting staff movement in a pandemic.

‘‘More than 30% were more likely to choose homecare…it wasn’t fear of infection it was fear of being cut off from loved ones.’

‘‘The real key to this is mimising community transmission right from the beginning..It’s almost impossible UNLESS you lock people up and that’s just not a practical option is it?’’

‘‘Schools were like petri dishes.''

Deaths within the home

Withdrawal of care.

‘‘In general it was difficult for people to access healthcare services.’’

Questions

Anna Morris KC COVID-19 Families for Justice

In person service cessation during remote consultations.

Easements to the Care Act reduced legal protections for vulnerable people.

Ongoing impacts.

‘‘We saw a big waiting list develop of over HALF A MILLION people waiting for assessment.’’

‘‘Many people were struggling when they needed support and were’nt able to get it.’’

-Dr Jane Townson

‘‘Members reported instances where some essential support was reduced or withdrawn.’’

-Anna Morris KC

‘‘We suspect the care act easements they (local authorities) didn’t use the formal legal process in many cases.

‘‘We were concerned people that needed support were having it taken away or reduced.’’

‘‘The wait lists for treatment reaching 7.5 million .’’

-Dr Jane Townson

Adam Straw KC-John’s Campaign, Care Association and Care Rights UK

IPC guidance over-ruled crucial life sustaining family visits.

More guidance will be required in future to facilitate visits.

‘‘The focus was very much on infection, prevention and control and the wellbeing and ability of families to see their loves ones was sacrificed.’’

‘‘If the visitors are ‘‘consistent’’ (eg: mask, gloves, testing negative, fully vaccinated?) what is the risk?’’

-Dr Jane Townson

Statement highlights

‘‘In England, there is no professional register of care workers, unlike Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.’’

-Paragraph 125

‘‘During the pandemic there was, however, a dramatic rise in the number of people dying at home in England and Wales.’’

‘‘Between March 2020 and May 2021, over 59,000 (39%) more deaths occurred at home compared to the average number in 2015-2019.’’

-Paragraph 144

Vaccination Programme and Vaccination as a Condition of Deployment (VCOD) Policy

‘‘The mere discussion of mandatory vaccination had immediate effects. During the five-month consultation period, the sector experienced a net reduction of over 18,700 staff .’’

-Paragraph 265

‘‘Some homecare businesses reported that over half their staff were unvaccinated.’’

-Paragraph 266

‘‘From the outset, we strongly supported vaccination against COVID-19; there was clear evidence it helped to protect recipients from serious illness and death.’’

-Paragraph 268

‘‘We questioned why the government would choose to force dismissal from 1 April 2022 of up to one-fifth of the homecare workforce, up to 100,000 careworkers, whent here was already severely inadequate capacity to meet demand. There was no evidence of high death rates from COVID-19 in people's own homes and the scientific basis for justifying the regulations was weak.’’

-Paragraph 274

‘‘Our members reported that many healthcare professionals withdrew from providing in-person support, leaving homecare workers as often the only professionals visiting people in their homes.’’

-Paragraph 426

‘‘The Coronavirus Life Assurance Scheme, launched in 2020, allowed bereaved families of front-line workers to claim £60,000 following COVID-19 deaths. However, uptake remained low.’’

-Paragraph 437

‘‘We observed concerning trends in the wellbeing of people receiving reduced services. Members reported accelerated cognitive and physical decline among some clients, particularly those with dementia.’’

-Paragraph 445

‘‘70% of palliative care services in London, the region with the highest COVID-19 death rates, reported being busier since the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 457

‘‘Limited testing availability meant we couldn't always determine whether deaths were COVID-19 related. By spring 2020, we had identified a concerning 51% increase in death rates at home, which we believed partly resulted from people avoiding seeking care or healthcare due to infection fears.’’

-Paragraph 458

‘‘The CQC appeared slow to act on serious concerns affecting service users. For instance, on 31 March 2020, the CQC signed a joint statement on advance care planning and DNACPR with the Care Provider Alliance, British Medical Association and Royal College of General Practice but it took until March 2021 for CQC to publish the result of its investigations into the practice.’’

-Paragraph 470

Thoughts

The focus of the session was on PPE, testing, financial impacts and digital transformation of the sector. The widespread severe harms inflicted on those with dementia from the lockdown polices, care staff concerns over vaccine mandates and the 100,000 excess non covid deaths at home was not or barely discussed.

‘‘Research has subsequently shown that isolation at home had a severe impact on those with dementia.’’

‘‘A survey by the Alzheimer's Society on the effect of the first lockdown found that people with dementia living alone were more likely to report an increase in symptoms , compared to those living with others.’’

-Paragraph 149 of statement

‘‘Social isolation became a serious problem with adverse effects on people's physical and mental health . Many with conditions like dementia became worse , as they struggled to understand the changes in routine.’’

-Paragraph 347

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End