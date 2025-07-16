NB: Contains some distressing details.

Introduction

Melanie Minty is Policy Advisor for Care Forum Wales. Care Forum Wales was established on 1st March 1993 to give health and social care providers a collective voice in the debate about how to provide the best outcomes for those who need social care. During the pandemic she was employed as a policy advisor supporting the Chief Executive, Mary Wimbury, who left CFW in June 2024.

One of our members said;

‘‘We also noted an increase in the number of people who were being referred for DNCPR reviews; it felt like our vulnerable elderly service users were being sacrificed to free up hospital bed spaces."

-Paragraph 26 of statement

‘‘Care home staff had to watch people they loved die, often without access to medical help. Sadly, one of our members took his own life after covid swept through his care home.’’

-Paragraph 28 of statement

Testimony highlights

‘‘Innovative approaches’’ used to isolate residents.

‘‘Mr.Hancock said to the inquiry his big recommendation now is was that EVERY CARE HOME needs to have isolation facilities.’’

-Laura Pailsey, Counsel to the inquiry

Blanket bans on visiting

Became disproportionate

‘‘There came a stage where providers said we need to let people back in now.’’

Withdrawal of healthcare/end of life care

Inadequate clinical support.

No GPs.

‘‘The most horrendous examples were early on in COVID.’’

‘‘A care home in North Wales couldn’t get the GP to come out..the staff were having to take observations..they weren’t trained…the person was in horrendous pain.’’

DNACPR

Seemingly not an issue in Wales.

Statement highlights

‘‘For our members, running a care home during covid was akin to being on battle field. In a sector that is by nature caring, emotional wellbeing was deeply affected by seeing the impact of precautionary measures on residents, especially those with dementia who were frightened when care workers wore PPE, could not understand why they were unable to move freely around the care home or see their loved ones. Some residents expressed their distress in physical aggression.’’

‘‘The refocus of limited resources had a clear impact on residents' wellbeing as there was less capacity to support meaningful activities and residents were often isolated in their rooms.’’

-Paragraph 31

‘‘The impact of shielding was felt more acutely by people receiving care services, particularly those with mental health issues who could not understand why they could not see family members and needed to stay in their rooms. Providers reported that residents living with dementia were wandering the corridors in distress looking for the comfort of a hug.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘A number of care homes did have difficulty in accessing medical services, particularly getting GPs to visit but also sometimes District Nurses as they were recalled to work in hospital.’’

-Paragraph 47

‘‘There were times at the beginning of the pandemic when access to necessary clinical support was unavailable and care homes were left to their own devices.’’

‘‘Two providers in Wrexham referred to (name redacted) support as "deplorable" and "lamentable."

‘‘One of our members gave oral evidence to the Cross Party Group on Palliative and End of Life Care, explaining how care home staff tried desperately and unsuccessfully to get a medical professional to come and ease the suffering of a dying resident and the impact that this had on staff who witnessed this. ‘‘

-Paragraph 49

‘‘At the start of the pandemic, members experienced pressure to discuss Advanced Care Plans with newly admitted residents and their families that should ideally have been initiated by GPs/hospital doctors beforehand.’’

-Paragraph 59

‘‘Future pandemic planning should be improved and involve social care sector providers. This needs to include early intervention rapid result testing to prevent covid coming into closed settings and to provide results within a clearly defined timescale to avoid false results.’’

-Paragraph 104

Thoughts

The dominant inquiry narrative again was lack of adequate PPE, lack of testing, hardship funding and problem guidance. Egregious harms inflicted on people from lockdown policies, not as important.

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End