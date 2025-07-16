Introduction

Helena Herklots CBE was the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, a role she began June 2018 ending July 2024. Helena was previously head of policy at Age Concern England and joined Carers UK as chief executive in 2012. She has more than 30 years' experience of supporting and working with older people and was awarded a CBE in 2017.

In Helena’s statement a care home manager describes the following;

'‘When any individual is symptomatic all service users are advised to isolate in their bedrooms for 14 days..

.. regardless of results of Covid test.

..This can happen within days of being able to access communal areas due to people being vulnerable to chest infections and similar..

..This has had a huge impact on the mental health and wellbeing of individuals, people eat and drink less when isolated and there is a decrease in mobility.'‘

-Paragraph 43 of statement

Testimony highlights

‘High confidence’ PCR CT of >35 non infectious.

Blanket suspension of outdoor visits Sept 2020 without any evidence. Following the science?

‘‘I didn’t see any evidence (for banning outdoors visits)…it seems a completely disproportionate response…it felt entirely wrong.’’

Increase in abuse

Concerns about abuse of older people during lockdown due to lack of visits.

‘‘Many older people no longer getting the visits from relatives and health professionals that there are increased opportunities for abuse.’’

‘‘(with visiting) small things can be raised before they become big things.’’

‘My concern was that was being removed…no visits from GPs in most cases for example..relatives and families not being able to go in.’’

DNACPR

Blanket use of DNACPR.

97yo living alone contacted out of the blue by GP and asked to agree to DNR.

‘‘I was aware that it was certainly much more than a few isolated incidents.’’

‘‘One of the most chilling things i think about what we were seeing..was where DNACPR was also linked to you won’t get other treatment, an ambulance for example…and that was really frightening for older people.’’

‘‘Older people rather than trusting the NHS feared going to it because they feared their lives might not be protected in the way they should be.’’

Final comments

‘‘Ageism’’.

‘‘The pandemic demonstrated the insidious ageism that is embedded in out society.’’

Questions

Brain Stanton-COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales

Indiscriminate use of DNACPR notices on the vulnerable.

‘Second wave’ of ‘COVID’ deaths during winter 2020 peaking Jan 2021.

Collective failures to protect older people.

‘‘That letter advised vulnerable and elderly patients that it was unlikely they would be offered hospital admission..it requesed they complete a DNACPR form so that family and friends would NOT call 999.’’

-Brain Stanton

‘‘There was very significant loss of life through November, ..December culminating in January 2021.’’

-Brain Stanton

‘‘I found there were failures at times to protect older people..particularly early in the pandemic..issues around.. not enough healthcare support for older people living in care homes so a risk to their lives not just from COVID but from other illnesses and conditions that they maybe having.’’

-Helena Herklots

Adam Straw KC-John’s Campaign

Residents with dementia harmed most from restrictions who died most ‘involving’ COVID.

No respite services. No day care facilities. No domicillary care.

‘‘For many people living with dementia and their carers the pandemic was UNBELIEVABLY DIFFICULT…their network of support had been taken away.’’

‘‘For people living with dementia in care homes it meant it was more difficult for them understand why they couldn’t see their loved ones.’’

‘‘For people with dementia..it was a particularly difficult time and we know also that some of what happened in the pandemic would have meant that their dementia may have advanced more aswell.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Lockdown and stringent infection control measures have seen families separated , people unable to participate in the care of their loved ones, increasing numbers of people living with bereavement, and growing recognition of the vital role families and friends play in the wellbeing of care home residents.’’

-Paragraph 39

Findings of Age Cymru's 'Tell Me More' engagement pilot project with care home residents;

‘‘Not so long ago I could see mum all the time because we were in a bubble together now she cannot see her grandchildren face to face. All this is taking a toll on her emotional well-being and her cognitive functioning.’’

-Pargraph 41

Staff in care homes described the impact on residents:

‘‘Another impact it has had is on the emotional well-being of our residents. Many feel that they have been abandoned by their family and cannot understand why we need to keep them away at the moment.'‘

-Care Home Worker

‘‘The restrictions on visiting older people living in care homes, and the restrictions on residents being able to go out from care homes, caused great distress and harm.’’

-Paragraph 229

Harms from mask wearing

Human rights disregarded

Death data

