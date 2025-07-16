Biologyphenom

Seacat
5h

You read these reports and wonder at the latent cruel disregard that friends and relatives ( never mind the 'officials' dishing out the orders) displayed to their own. With two very old relatives, one allowed me to visit ( he and his son trusted I wouldn't come with a cold ), despite 'tier' restrictions, whilst I was blocked by the son ( a retired nurse) to visit his mother. It was against the 'rules', which must be obeyed! I raised the issue of visits being crucial for morale, but the response was that wasn't 'helpful', subject closed.

We all have to be staunch supporters and advocates for those who are elderly, those who are housebound because of physical limitations, those people easily tipped in to despondency. We cannot wait for the 'officials' to give us the green light, because by then it is far too late for many. The State has decreed it is the fount of common sense, and must be in control, yet it is rotten with corruption and 'bad actors'. Disregard such an entity.

