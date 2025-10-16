Biologyphenom

Elizabeth Hart
A common reveal at the UK inquiries is a reluctance by officials to lockdown shortly before March 23rd 2020 with the final decision being based on new fear based advice from SAGE aka public ‘health.’

Presumably you are referring to Neil Ferguson et al’s Imperial College Report 9? This report recommended suppression of ‘the virus’, i.e.

The major challenge of suppression is that this type of intensive intervention package – or something equivalently effective at reducing transmission – will need to be maintained until a vaccine becomes available (potentially 18 months or more) – given that we predict that transmission will quickly rebound if interventions are relaxed.*

How does this statement stand up now? How was it justified to restrict free movement and association, and impose a vaccine across the population?

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/mrc-global-infectious-disease-analysis/disease-areas/covid-19/report-9-impact-of-npis-on-covid-19/

