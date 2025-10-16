Introduction

Derek Baker is the retired Permanent Secretary for the Department of Education (DE) in Northern Ireland having retired on 27 November 2020.

‘‘There is evidence that school closures had a negative impact on the mental health and wellbeing of pupils and young people. For example, pupils and young people scored lower than normal on wellbeing measures.’’

-Paragraph 192 (g) of statement

Testimony highlights

Lockdown and school closures NOT supported by officials upto 18th March 2020.

CMO and First Minister ‘dismissed’ the notion of school closures.

Remote learning no substitute for in person teaching.

Wholesale closure of the education system ‘unprecedented and ‘unforeseen.’

‘‘Into early March 2020 there was no hint or suggestion that we were facing into the wholesale closure of large elements of society.’’

‘‘I do recall..that the First Miniser, the Health Minister, the Education Minister and the Chief Medical Officer were adamant that schools SHOULD NOT CLOSE.’’

‘‘In February, early March 2020 there was no public health advice..that indicated that we should prepare for the wholesale closure of the education system.’’

‘‘The wholescale closure of the education system was wholly UNPRECEDENTED and wholly UNFORESEEN.’’

A post lockdown world for school children

A 123% increase in persistent absence.

Absence rates now ‘a major problem.’

‘‘It is an issue of considerable concern because attendance has definetely got worse since COVID.’’

Statement highlights

NI absence rates

Thoughts

A common reveal at the UK inquiries is a reluctance by officials to lockdown shortly before March 23rd 2020 with the final decision being based on new fear based advice from SAGE aka public ‘health.’

