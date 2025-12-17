Introduction

Robert Joyce is currently Deputy Director at Alma Economics, an economics consultancy whose work is primarily focused on informing and improving public policy. The vast majority of his career was spent at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) as a Deputy to the IFS Director. For seven years he ran the IFS’s Income, Work and Welfare team and research programme.

Testimony highlights

Baffling rise in long term disability within the UK working age population.

‘Huge’ increases in disablity benefit spending.

Disability claims ‘exploded’ from Summer 2021.

Issues are distinctive to the UK and not explained by ‘Long COVID.’

‘‘We don’t actually know..what the cause or potential causes are of that economic inactivity.’’

-Richard Wright KC. Counsel to the inquiry.

‘‘The rise in disability benefit claiming..which really just EXPLODED from around the Summer of 2021 and it has remained at it’s new much much higher level ever since which is obviously very concerning in terms of what it might be saying about people’s health.’’

‘‘At the moment i think it is a very very murky picture and we don’t really know what’s going on.’’

-Robert Joyce

Statement highlights

‘‘Many of the jobs most affected by social distancing (whether voluntary or mandated) were low-paying jobs.’’

-Paragraph 19

‘‘Any lasting health effects of the crisis could also be a source of economic scarring, since people’s ability to work, or their productivity in work, can be affected by their health…

..Recessions in general have been shown to have negative impacts on health, in both the short and long term.’’

-Paragraph 28

Thoughts

With regards to huge increases in disability claims post Summer 2021 of unknown origin. What about the lockdown recession, unrelenting media fear propaganda destroying people’s mental health 1 denied access to services due to ‘stay at home..protect the NHS’ 2 and experimental gene based injections administered from January 2021 with no long term safety data? 3

The inquiry remains baffled.

The ‘costly whitewash’ continues….

Feel free to share this information if you think it is important.

End