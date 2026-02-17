Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Kate Blackwell KC, Counsel to the inquiry. Opening submission. A tour de force on the catastrophic mental health harms inflicted due to lockdown restrictions not a pandemic as in the words of one ‘Every Story Matters’ contributor from Wales.

I could find no media reports of this evidence.

The latest media narratives to arrive is the Starmer U-turn on local elections and how he is stopping the BOTS to protect children’s mental health..but what about all this?

Testimony highlights

UK already in ‘precarious’ mental health situation before 2020.

Population psychological distress in lockdown up by more than 50%.

The most vulnerable impacted most.

Double the number of adults now experiencing depression.

Suicidal ideation .

Daily briefings instilled terror.

Denied access to coping mechanisms resulting in abuse of drugs and alcohol.

Self harm and eating disorders.

48% reduction in psychiatric emergency admissions during lockdown.

‘Large reductions’ in people seeking primary care for a range of conditions.

‘‘The first national lockdown from the 23rd of March 2020 triggered a sharp deterioration of mental health and wellbeing across the GENERAL population.’’

‘‘During the lockdown in Spring 2020 people reported pronounced difficulties…There were marked changes in the nations psychological wellbeing.’’

‘‘When the country locked down my mental health spiralled.’’

-Every Story Matters. Scotland.

‘‘Those who were clinically vulnerable and clinically extremely vulnerable.. prolonged and repeated restrictions were associated with worsened mental health outcomes.’’

‘‘Almost 40% of people experienced high or repeatedly elevated levels of psychological distress across MULTIPLE lockdowns.’’

‘‘Feelings of isolation and lonliness directly contributed to the decline in mental health and wellbeing experienced as people were isolated from their families, friends and wider communities.’’

‘‘I had suicidal thoughts as a result of the restrictions not the pandemic.’’

-Every Story Matters. Wales.

‘‘The daily briefing on TV during COVID caused me severe anxiety particularly the death statistics.’’

-Every Story Matters contributor.

‘‘The impact of social isolation due to lockdown or other measures in response may have led to a deterioration in mental health for people with pre-existing severe mental health.’’

‘‘I’ve struggled with my mental health since i was 11 and lockdown only made it worse.’’

-Every Story Matters. Scotland.

‘‘I came close to ending my life …i feel the admission could have been avoided if i’d been able to just sit down and talk with a skilled counsellor.’’

-Every Story Matters contributor.

NB: If you have an interest in mental health and or the stomach for it i recommend watching in full from 48 mins-1 hour 11 mins. An unrelenting list of horrors experienced by people during lockdown.

Thoughts

Once again it is admitted those harmed the most from the health depriving lockdown restrictions then suffered the highest mortality rate during lockdown. According to the inquiry excess deaths in people with mental health disorders were due to COVID-19. I would dispute that wouldn’t you?

I think it’s fitting i point to the analysis of Bruce Scott and his January 2021 article ‘Psychological Attack on the UK' over at UK Coumn. Yesterday’s ‘conspiracy theorists’ are tomorrows fact checkers.

‘‘It is clear that mental ill-health is in a crisis because of the COVID19 response/measures.’’

