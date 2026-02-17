NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|16 Feb 2025
Shocking evidence. Kate Blackwell KC. Counsel to The Inquiry.
Warning: Contains distressing details.
Introduction
Kate Blackwell KC, Counsel to the inquiry. Opening submission. A tour de force on the catastrophic mental health harms inflicted due to lockdown restrictions not a pandemic as in the words of one ‘Every Story Matters’ contributor from Wales.
I could find no media reports of this evidence.
The latest media narratives to arrive is the Starmer U-turn on local elections and how he is stopping the BOTS to protect children’s mental health..but what about all this?
Testimony highlights
UK already in ‘precarious’ mental health situation before 2020.
Population psychological distress in lockdown up by more than 50%.
The most vulnerable impacted most.
Double the number of adults now experiencing depression.
Suicidal ideation.
Daily briefings instilled terror.
Denied access to coping mechanisms resulting in abuse of drugs and alcohol.
Self harm and eating disorders.
48% reduction in psychiatric emergency admissions during lockdown.
‘Large reductions’ in people seeking primary care for a range of conditions.
‘‘The first national lockdown from the 23rd of March 2020 triggered a sharp deterioration of mental health and wellbeing across the GENERAL population.’’
‘‘During the lockdown in Spring 2020 people reported pronounced difficulties…There were marked changes in the nations psychological wellbeing.’’
‘‘When the country locked down my mental health spiralled.’’
-Every Story Matters. Scotland.
‘‘Those who were clinically vulnerable and clinically extremely vulnerable..prolonged and repeated restrictions were associated with worsened mental health outcomes.’’
‘‘Almost 40% of people experienced high or repeatedly elevated levels of psychological distress across MULTIPLE lockdowns.’’
‘‘Feelings of isolation and lonliness directly contributed to the decline in mental health and wellbeing experienced as people were isolated from their families, friends and wider communities.’’
‘‘I had suicidal thoughts as a result of the restrictions not the pandemic.’’
-Every Story Matters. Wales.
‘‘The daily briefing on TV during COVID caused me severe anxiety particularly the death statistics.’’
-Every Story Matters contributor.
‘‘The impact of social isolation due to lockdown or other measures in response may have led to a deterioration in mental health for people with pre-existing severe mental health.’’
‘‘I’ve struggled with my mental health since i was 11 and lockdown only made it worse.’’
-Every Story Matters. Scotland.
‘‘I came close to ending my life…i feel the admission could have been avoided if i’d been able to just sit down and talk with a skilled counsellor.’’
-Every Story Matters contributor.
NB: If you have an interest in mental health and or the stomach for it i recommend watching in full from 48 mins-1 hour 11 mins. An unrelenting list of horrors experienced by people during lockdown.
Thoughts
Once again it is admitted those harmed the most from the health depriving lockdown restrictions then suffered the highest mortality rate during lockdown. According to the inquiry excess deaths in people with mental health disorders were due to COVID-19. I would dispute that wouldn’t you?
I think it’s fitting i point to the analysis of Bruce Scott and his January 2021 article ‘Psychological Attack on the UK' over at UK Coumn. Yesterday’s ‘conspiracy theorists’ are tomorrows fact checkers.
‘‘It is clear that mental ill-health is in a crisis because of the COVID19 response/measures.’’
Thanks for your attention.
Please help share this information.
All feedback welcome.
The ‘whitewash’ continues..
End
Once again, evidence of the cruellest torture being inflicted on the most vulnerable. I watched in horror as the first lockdown started to impact upon my then 5 year old grandson. One day he told me that his mother said that he couldn't see his friends until the virus was gone and he looked so forlorn that we completely abandoned all the governments diktats and did pretty much the exact opposite when he was in my house. This child was, in fact, one of the lucky ones. His mother worked in a local hospital, so after the initial lockdown, he went back to school and never wore a mask because we knew they did nothing. The children who couldn't go to school were the ones who suffered the most. Many of them are still afraid and often germaphobic. All of the people who are responsible for these decisions would, in a just society, be held to account and sent to jail. Sadly there is no accountability for these evil people. And yes, it is my belief that they are truly evil.
Children committed suicide.
Children!!!
Blood on your hands Boris Johnson.