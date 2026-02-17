Biologyphenom

Marjdawes
5h

Once again, evidence of the cruellest torture being inflicted on the most vulnerable. I watched in horror as the first lockdown started to impact upon my then 5 year old grandson. One day he told me that his mother said that he couldn't see his friends until the virus was gone and he looked so forlorn that we completely abandoned all the governments diktats and did pretty much the exact opposite when he was in my house. This child was, in fact, one of the lucky ones. His mother worked in a local hospital, so after the initial lockdown, he went back to school and never wore a mask because we knew they did nothing. The children who couldn't go to school were the ones who suffered the most. Many of them are still afraid and often germaphobic. All of the people who are responsible for these decisions would, in a just society, be held to account and sent to jail. Sadly there is no accountability for these evil people. And yes, it is my belief that they are truly evil.

Jackie Geritz
7h

Children committed suicide.

Children!!!

Blood on your hands Boris Johnson.

