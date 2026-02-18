Introduction

Kate Blackwell KC. Counsel to the inquiry on the extreme lockdown policies put in place in prisons and the shocking health consequences for inmates.

Testimony highlights

‘Considerable impacts’ on health from restrictions.

‘Unprecedented’ confinement.

Deaths in custody increased including suicides.

23 hours/day confinement.

Decline in health.

Self harm and drug use.

Denied access to showers and exercise.

Routine health services delayed or suspended.

‘‘Restrcitions introduced to limit the transmission of COVID-19 resulted in UNPRECEDENTED levels of confinement, isoation and loss of contact with family.’’

‘‘Deaths in custody INCREASED..beyond an increase in deaths attributed to COVID-19 there was also a concerning spike in SELF INFLICTED deaths.’’

‘‘The introduction of the exceptional regime management plan confined most prisoners to their cells for 22 to 23 hours per day. A practise that persisted for months.’’

‘‘The most disturbing effect of the RESTRICTIONS was the decline in prisoners emotional, psychological and physical wellbeing. They described being d rained, depleted, lacking in purpose.’’

‘‘Prisoners were often denied access to showers, exercise or meaningful human contact.’’

To hear Charlie Taylor, Chief Inspectorate HM Prisons testify at the inquiry click here.

Thoughts

It is estimated only 2% of the UK prison population is over 70 years old. Why is this important? It has been confirmed at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry care home lockdown policies were amalgamated with PRISONS with feedback even describing prisoners had MORE rights than care home residents. Now if the above harms were accrued on a much younger healthier population just think of the damage those same policies would cause on those over 80 already living with multiple co-morbidities. Those who were said to have died in excess from COVID-19.

‘‘The fact that Public Health Scotland produced COVID guidance that amalgamated care homes with prisons.’’

-Simon Crabb. Solicitor. Care home Relatives Scotland.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

The ‘whitewash’ continues…

End