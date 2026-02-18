Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
ACAB's avatar
ACAB
1h

I raised all of this with NI Prison Service, NI Police, Justice Dept, Care Homes, NI EHRC, Members of the NI Assembly etc etc and was ignored... multiple times!

Reply
Share
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
2h

From top to bottom in public sector ie POLITICIANS/COUNCILS/NHS/CAREHOMES/PRISONS etc you were being bullied by PERFIDIOUS SATANIC EVIL !*STARDS and the MSM/COPS were complicit. Sadly many of the public behaved in same manner!? All mentioned are the type of barbaric people who would have joined in the kicking off of ABORIGINE BABIES heads if they were back in that day!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture