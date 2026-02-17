Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
6h

Last night on way to BINKIES I stopped at West End and stuck a poster up—-this fella bit rough and ready and say 60 came and read it and held out his hand—-we shook hands and he said it was all the biggest load of shit ever.

We both went off smiling!

Reply
Share
Hamish Soutar's avatar
Hamish Soutar
17m

All the safeguards regarding registration of death were suspended.

No registration in person by next of kin.

No need for person registering death to agree with the cause of death certificate.

(Actually, not even the opportunity …)

It follows from this, no referral to the coroner where there was disagreement.

No need for the doctor to visit and confirm death in person.

No need for the doctor to refer the death to the coroner if they hadn’t recently seen the patient.

No need for two doctors to sign a cremation certificate.

So it was open season for iatrogenic homicide.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture