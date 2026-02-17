NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|16 Feb 2025
Kate Blackwell KC. Counsel to The Inquiry.
Introduction
Kate Blackwell KC. Counsel to the inquiry. Inquests into deaths during lockdown.
Testimony highlights
Reduced access to ‘coronial investigations.’
COVID deaths were to be dealt with by the MCCD process.
No jury for inquests into ‘suspected’ COVID deaths allowed.
‘‘The pandemic had a SIGNIFICANT impact on the functioning of the coroners service which effected access to inquests.’’
‘‘A death from COVID-19 did not require a referral to be made to a coroner.’’
‘‘The Coronavirus Act 2020…introducing a number of easements to the circumstances in which other deaths needed to be referred to the coroner.’’
‘‘Without the easements many more natural deaths would have been referred to coroners.’’
‘‘It is possible that there WERE cases that ought to have been referred to a coroner but were not because the scrutiny was less stringent during this period.’’
‘‘One of the changes was to REMOVE the MANDATORY requirement for a jury to sit on inquests into deaths which were SUSPECTED to have been caused by COVID-19.’’
All the safeguards regarding registration of death were suspended.
No registration in person by next of kin.
No need for person registering death to agree with the cause of death certificate.
(Actually, not even the opportunity …)
It follows from this, no referral to the coroner where there was disagreement.
No need for the doctor to visit and confirm death in person.
No need for the doctor to refer the death to the coroner if they hadn’t recently seen the patient.
No need for two doctors to sign a cremation certificate.
So it was open season for iatrogenic homicide.