Kate Blackwell KC. Counsel to the inquiry. Inquests into deaths during lockdown.

COVID deaths were to be dealt with by the MCCD process.

needed to be referred to the coroner.’’

‘‘The Coronavirus Act 2020…introducing a number of easements to the circumstances in which

‘‘It is possible that there WERE cases that ought to have been referred to a coroner

but were not because the scrutiny was less stringent during this period.’’