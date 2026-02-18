Introduction

Kate Blackwell KC. Counsel to the inquiry on the disturbing public ‘health’ policies put in place for disabled and vulnerable people during lockdown and the severe adverse impacts this inflicted on their physical and mental health.

Testimony highlights

NICE clinical frailty scale discriminated against disabled people.

Inappropriate use of DNACPR.

CQC review finds DNACPR process ‘unacceptable.’

Disabled people lived in fear and lost access to support networks.

Third sector played a key role in minimising harms to disabled people.

Lack of healthcare led to a worsening of chronic conditions.

Anti-depressant use up 50% in vulnerable people.

Shielding decreased quality of life and led to poorer mental health.

‘‘This was taken by many as suggesting those with LEARNING DISABILITIES…STABLE long term conditions or AUTISM should NOT be considered as eligible for such care.’’

‘‘When news of the inappropriate use of DNACPR notices with disabled people began to emerge. MENCAP reported in the early months of the pandemic these notices had been applied to them WITHOUT their knowledge.’’

‘‘Disabled people were more likely than non disabled peers to experience higher levels of loneliness, anxiety and depression, poorer wellbeing and their access and communcations needs were diminished.’’

‘‘Clinically extremely vulnerable people sometimes reported difficulties in obtaining anti-viral drugs after testing positive for COVID-19 and they reported delays in routine care such as blood tests or cancer screening leading to WORSENING of chronic conditions.’’

‘‘Rates of anti-depressant prescriptions were approximately 50% higher for clinically extremely vulnerable people.’’

‘‘Prolonged or repeated shielding was strongly and consistently linked to poorer mental health and quality of life.’’

To learn more about lockdown public ‘health’ policy impacts on disabled people hearing from Mencap and Disabled People’s Organisations visit these links. 1 2 3 4

The ‘whitewash’ continues…

