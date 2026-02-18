Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Kate Blackwell KC. Counsel to the inquiry on the harrowing situations faced by bereaved families who were refused end of life visits, subject to restricted funerals, unable to attain details on how their loved ones died and humiliated by decision makers not observing lockdown rules.

Testimony highlights

No end of life visits.

Ongoing guilt and anxiety.

‘Relaxed restrictions’ allowed brief window visits at end of life.

‘Inhumane’ policies.

Families had to choose who could attend a funeral.

‘‘People experienced profound feelings and anger, sadness and guilt that they could not be with or comfort their loves ones at the end of their lives.’’

‘Uncertainly about what happened to their loved one in the final days of their lives had a detrimental impact for many.’’

‘‘Was it him in the coffin? Did we cremate the right person?

-Every Story Matters. Northern Ireland

‘‘I wanted to be with him but was told that would not be allowed.’’

-Every Story Matters. Scotland.

‘‘My mental health became very horrific over this period.’’

-Every Story Matters contributor.

‘‘Bereaved people reported continuing to feel confused angry and guilty over the circumstances of their loved ones death.’’

‘‘She was barely conscious and didn’t recognise me with my DOUBLE mask on…she was dying in a room on her own for three weeks with no-one she loved there.’’

-Every Story Matters contributor.

‘‘Choosing which members were allowed to attend a loved ones funeral caused rifts within the family.’’

-Scottish COVID Bereaved.

‘‘Beraved people felt they were unable to give their loved ones the send off they deserved.’’

Questions on cause of death

Injustice over cause of death circumstances.

No routes to justice.

‘‘Some bereaved people have described an ENDURING SENSE OF INJUSTICE where there was UNCERTAINTY as to the circumstances of their loved ones death.’’

‘‘There was no obvious route for complaint or investigation or accountability whilst COVID restrictions remained in place.’’

‘‘I can’t live life NOT KNOWING how our mum died or knowing how we can find out those answers..it’s HELL not knowing why she died.’’

-Every Story Matters contributor. Wales.

Rule breaking ‘partygate’

Decision makers flouted the rules.

‘‘The revelation of Tory parties which took place around the time mum was dying have hit me very hard.’’

-Every Story Matters contributor.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

The ‘whitewash’ continues…

End