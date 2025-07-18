Introduction

Emily Holzhausen is Director of Policy and Public Affairs at Carers UK. Carers UK provides support to unpaid carers across all four UK nations: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. This year marks 60 years of Carers UK since it’s founding by Reverend Mary Webster. It has 50,000 members. 38,750 in England, 4,633 members in Wales, 3,245 members in Scotland and 1,556 members in Northern Ireland.

‘‘Many of our members raised significant concerns about DNACPRs which had been added to their relatives' records without consultation or consideration.’’

-Paragraph 83 of statement

‘‘Increased illness and disability as a result of isolation and lack of stimulation, activities, or outlets for people with disabilities and illnesses. For some, this was exacerbated by challenges in accessing healthcare.’’

-Paragraph 27

Testimony highlights

Adverse physical and mental health impacts of fear and restrictions.

The longer the pandemic went on care needs increased.

High temperature leads to abandonment as ‘suspeced COVID.’

‘‘I am terrified to the point of suffering a panic attack that either mum or i would become infected.’’

‘‘There was a huge level of fear and anxiety and that continued throughout the pandemic and took a real toll on people’s mental health and wellbeing.’’

‘‘They had refused services out of fear of keeping people safe.’’

‘‘Services had closed and gone online, particularly day services and so people were becoming very isolated.’’

‘‘We saw an increase in poorer health (of carers).’’

‘‘Their learning disabled son was extremely distressed..he couldn’t understand why he couldn’t goto his clubs and activities.’’

‘‘People stopped doing everyday activities like eating themselves, speech and language declined across lots of different conditions.’’

‘‘There’s a good example of an older woman with a temperature so care workers were withdrawn..they were concerned the temperature was a sign of COVID..it might have been a sign of something else.’’

Lack of support for unpaid carers

Impacts of easements to the care act.

Overworked and exhausted.

‘‘One was talking about where they would normally get 84 nights of respite but were getting none.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Carers regularly talked about being terrified of COVID-19 affecting them and not being able to care, or affecting the person they cared for.’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘UK - 9.1 million people said they were already caring pre-pandemic and 13.6 million since the pandemic had started, a rise of 4.5 million people. A rise to 26% of the population or one in four adults.’’

‘‘Scotland — 729,000 people said they were caring pre-pandemic and 1.1 million since the pandemic had started, a rise of 392,000 people. This was a rise from 16% of people to 25% of the population.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘Overnight support that unpaid carers relied on, if they got help, shut down - effectively leaving many to cope on their own.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘78% said it was due to the condition of the person they were caring for deteriorating and carers described loss of abilities such as walking, talking, eating without support, they described cognitive decline that was faster than expected, more challenging behaviour some of it physically challenging, poorer and bad mental health.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘We do not know whether there have been any excess deaths in unpaid carers or whether they were more or less likely to die from COVID-19.’’

-Paragraph 42

‘‘We collected distressing evidence from carers in October 2020 six months on where carers told us that there had been cognitive decline in the person they cared for, reduced abilities that they had worked hard to develop for people with learning disabilities or retain for people with dementia and mental illnes.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘We still hear from unpaid carers who are effectively continuing to shield and have restricted contact, or that the person they care for has done so now.’’

-Paragraph 50

‘‘For closed settings such as hospitals and care homes, the lack of an ability to have direct contact and to accompany someone was extremely distressing for the unpaid carer, but also others. For some, it will have been harmful to their health and wellbeing.’’

‘‘One carer told me that his wife with dementia would be unable to communicate with staff during her treatment for cancer and would be extremely frightened in hospital as a result of her condition. He was distraught not to be with her to reassure her and communicate on her behalf.’’

"Waving at my terminally ill husband through the hospital window was devastating for both of us. To be allowed to be with him for only the last 40 minutes of his life was useless to both of us leaving me torn apart with inconsolable guilt and grief"

-Paragraph 56

