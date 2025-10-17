Warning: Contains harrowing details.

Introduction

Carolyne Willow founded Article 39 in 2015, and was Director for 10 years until the end of 2024. She is now a barrister specialising in family and public law, and has a part-time advisory role with Article 39.

Article 39 is a small, independent charity which fights for the rights of children living in state and privately-run institutions (boarding and residential schools, children’s homes, immigration detention, mental health inpatient units, prisons and supported accommodation) in England.

On the 7th May 2020 Article 39 threatened legal action over loss of legal protections for children in care. Carolyne Willow, Article 39’s Director, said:

“This is an outrageous attack on safeguards which have been built up over 70 years, often in response to terrible failures to protect children.’’

At paragraph 83 of Carolyne’s inquiry witness statement it reads;

‘‘The Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel collects data from local authorities on children dying and suffering serious harm (’serious incident notifications’), and these are published each year by the Department for Education…

…There were notable increases for all age groups of children between the years 2020 and 2021, particularly for babies under 1 (31% rise), children aged 1-5 years (20% rise) and children aged 16 and 17 (25% rise).’’

Testimony highlights

‘Radical’ changes to children’s rights from April 2020.

Children’s commissioner for England ‘horrifed’ at the changes.

Gov claim core safeguards continued a ‘‘fallacy.’

Rights to ‘connected people’ removed.

Children placed with strangers without risk assessments.

‘‘Over night…over one hundred changes…of those one hundred changes 65 safeguards for children were DELETED or DILUTED’’

‘‘There was not a single INCREASE (in legal protections).’’

‘‘So here we had the Department for Education saying…the most vulnerable children in society...local authorities you do not have to even call them once every six weeks..that was taken away.’’

‘‘Here you had 32 weeks where a child could be placed with somebody that doesn’t know them, that they don’t know.’’

‘‘All of these safeguards are in law because things have gone wrong.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Her (Children’s Commisioner) investigation heard that looked after children were often going without essentials such as bedding, curtains and cooking utensils…

..children’s descriptions of their living areas included “disgusting”, “absolutely terrible’, and ‘like a prison cell.’

-Paragraph 25

‘‘We are therefore aware that at least 34 looked after children died in unregulated accommodation between April 2016 and 31 March 2022.’’

-Paragraph 84

Publication of The Adoption and Children (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 -23 April 2020

‘‘We calculated that 65 safeguards for children were either removed or diluted. Article 39’s opposition to the Amendment Regulations was immediate: we posted a summary of the changes on our website hours after they were published..

..(’Ministers use Covid-19 to destroy children’s safeguards’)

-Paragraph 88

‘‘The High Court found that the circumstances of the pandemic justified both the government’s approach to consultation and its rationale for introducing sweeping changes to the statutory scheme: Article 39 v Secretary of State for Education.’’

-Paragraph 99

‘‘The Court of Appeal found in November 2020 that..

..the Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson MP, had acted unlawfully..

..in failing to consult the Children’s Commissioner for England or any other children’s rights organisation when considering changes to the statutory scheme for highly vulnerable children.’’

-Paragraph 101

‘‘The Amendment Regulations contained several savings provisions which meant that local authority actions and decisions made between April and September 2020 could potentially have enduring and even life-long impact for individual children. ‘‘

-Paragraph 104

‘‘Also in December 2020, with several other children’s rights, justice and penal reform charities, Article 39 published a document setting out the case for ending child imprisonment. In the release accompanying that publication, i said..

..“The appalling conditions which incarcerated children continue to endure during the COVID-19 pandemic are nothing short of a national child abuse scandal.’’

-Paragraph 112

‘‘The use of solitary confinement remains widespread in child prisons today…

..A joint Ofsted and HMIP review published in October 2024 reported that just over a quarter (27%) of children in YOls spent fewer than 2 hours a day out of their cell in 2023/24.’’

‘‘This is highly vulnerable children confined in a tiny space without meaningful human contact (all children are locked in single cells) for 22 hours or more a day.’’

‘‘On 24 April 2025 government announced it had authorised the use of PAVA spray on children in YOls…

(PAVA is a synthetic pepper spray directed into the eyes of a child causing significant pain, discomfort and fear.)

…In response, the YJB highlighted the…

“significant risk that children from ethnic minority communities, particularly Black boys, children with speech, language, communication needs, and those who are neurodivergent..

..will be unfairly targeted.’’

-Paragraph 118

‘‘Article 39 believes the Amendment Regulations combined with austerity and other cuts to local authority services have likely had a chilling effect on local authority complaints’ investigations under the Children Act 1989.’’

-Paragraph 138

‘‘The imposition of austerity on public services and collective, state support, including social security, had taken its toll on children and families, and the rates of relative and absolute child poverty had reached shameful levels for such a rich, affluent country.’’

-Paragraph 149

Thoughts

Previously at the UK COVID-19 inquiry Charlie Taylor, the Chief Inspector of Prisons, gave evidence, where he explained that children:

“… were behind their [cell] doors for up to 23 hours a day; that the amount of time they were getting outside was very limited. They weren’t getting to education, they weren’t able to socialise in any way, and any purposeful rehabilitative exercises weren’t happening. So, they were basically locked in their cells”.

Once again the ‘protecting the vulnerable’ mantra shattered.

Solitary confinement. Loss of contact with family/friends for upto 6 months. No education. Long standing safeguards removed. Lack of welfare reviews.

Imagine a government did this without advertising a deadly pandemic what would you think of them on and would you stand for it?

‘‘We were gravely concerned about the impact the Amendment Regulations would have on the lives of children and young people, both in the short and long-term.’’

-Paragraph 88 of statement

‘‘It was striking that not a single change to 10 statutory instruments increased legal protections for highly vulnerable children and young people now living through a global pandemic.‘‘

-Paragraph 89 of statement

