Introduction

Lucy Fraser was elected Member of Parliament for South East Cambridgeshire in 2015 and served as MP for that constituency until the 2024 General Election. Before entering Parliament she practised as a barrister and was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2013.

An interesting point to note in the witnesss statement is that Mask wearing was OPTIONAL within the adult prison sector but MANDATORY in the youth sector. Compliance results in exemption from self isolation policy despite WHO experts admitting in 2020 ‘‘face masks won’t protect you from Coronavirus.’’

‘‘On 28 September 2020, the Prisons Operational Management Committee endorsed the proposal to make wearing a mask optional for staff. The youth estate took a different approach. The wearing of face coverings was mandatory i n situations where 2m of social distancing could not be maintained.’’

‘‘Our advisors in PHE confirmed that staff who came into contact with a positive case could avoid the requirement to self-isolate if they were wearing a mask at the time.’’

-Paragraph 274

Testimony highlights

Jail cell conditions compared to those of a private home. An excellent cross examination from Emilie Pottle, Counsel to the inquiry.

‘‘But children in custody weren’t in their homes with their parents..they were alone in a cell..separated from their care givers and not allowed to have visits. So it’s quite a big distinction wouldn’t you agree?

-Emilie Pottle. Counsel to the inquiry

‘‘We restriced social visits because no one was allowed social visits from their families..i don’t think parents would have come in any event.’’

‘‘Of course it was very difficult for children in prison at this time..there were isolated..they were without their families.’’

-Lucy Fraser

‘‘My point is..the conditions for children in custody were in fact ALOT more severe and ALOT worse than children in the community.’’

-Emilie Pottle. Counsel to the inquiry

‘‘We didn’t want riots across our estate.’’

-Lucy Fraser

Day after lockdown announcement

Prisons ‘high risk’ settings. So where can you be safe?

Modelling claims COVID-19 will generate 10x the normal death rate.

Children and young people’s risk not separated from adult risk.

Prison risk to COVID comparable to Diamond Princess cruise ship full of pensioners. The average age within the UK prison population is 37.

NB: Five ‘COVID-19 related’ deaths in Scottish prisons in 2020. 1

Restrictions for health and safety

Children placed under same rules as adults.

No social visits.

No education.

No association.

No communal dining.

No religious services.

No gym.

Children locked up for 23+ hours per day

Solitary confinement as public health policy.

March-August 2020 no data on time outside cell recorded.

New arrivials locked up for 14 days. Only allowed out of cell for 30mins.

Policy irrational.

Inspectorate concerns ignored.

‘‘All children in Cookham were locked in their cells for MORE THAN 23 hours a day.’’

‘‘The visit in October of 2020 showed that newly admitted children who have to self isolae are locked in their bedroms for 14 days and only allowed out for 30 minutes.’’

‘‘The report said there was NO RATIONAL REASON to support this practise.’’

‘‘It was just really astonishing that monitors, leaders, the youth custody services..none of these people had picked it up.’’

Deaths in custody England and Wales 2017-2021

No impact for young people of the deadly panicdemic of 2020 although noteable increases in the 70+ age category.

Thje latest official statistics show an alarming 37% increase in the number of deaths in prison and the highest rate of self-harm incidents since records began in 2004.

Statement highlights

‘‘PHE had advised that the outbreak of COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship offered a potential model for how an outbreak might develop within the closed conditions of a prison.’’

-Paragraph 49

‘‘HMPPS modelling (undertaken with PHE) had indicated the possibility of high numbers of deaths in custody and suggested ‘in the region of 10 times the number that we would normally see, with 2,500 -3,500, based on the reasonable worst-case scenario. Potentially half of these deaths may occur over three weeks at the height of the outbreak.”

-Paagraph 112

‘‘An outbreak of Covid in an establishment would have resulted in multiple prisoners and staff being infected in much the same way that an outbreak on a cruise ship would result in multiple passengers and crew members being infected.’’

-Paragraph 119

‘‘The document noted that children in custody are an “emotionally immature, complex group of children with other vulnerabilities…

..The impact of prolonged social isolation in a restricted regime is likely to exacerbate pre-existing trauma and behavioural problems..

...There remains a considerable risk of self-harm and violence from this cohort if these restrictions become prolonged, as we anticipate.’’

-Paragraph 146

‘‘We understood that the epidemiological risk was lower for children and potentially the mental health impact high.’’

-Paragraph 170

‘‘The majority of children were locked in their rooms for around 23 hours a day, but some worked in the grounds and kitchen.’’

-Paragraph 221

‘‘I was extremely worried about the impact on mental health of a regime where children were locked up for long periods of time.’’

-Paragraph 255

‘‘By 26 February 2021, 5,000 people within the custodial estate had been vaccinated. This climbed to 8,000 people vaccinated by 1 March. This was an achievement over the initial predictions provided in December 2020 that vaccinations would not be rolled out in custody until April 2021.’’

-Paragraph 286

Thoughts

It’s worth pointing out at paragraph 197 of the statment it reads.

The ‘whitewash’ continues….

End