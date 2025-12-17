NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|17 Dec 2025
Naomi Clayton. Institute for Employment Studies.
Introduction
Naomi Clayton is the Chief Executive of the Institute for Employment Studies. She has more than 20 years of experience in policy and research with focus on employment, skills, and addressing labour market disadvantage.
Testimony highlights
Young people disproportionately impacted by lockdown restrictions.
Long term ‘scarring’ effects on future career prospects and health.
Disabled young people impacted most.
‘‘Some people felt their skills were REGRESSING.’’
‘‘One contributor said..trying to land a job was impossible.’’
-Kate Wilson. Counsel to the inquiry.
‘‘Young people accounted for nearly half of the total fall in employment..young people were quite clearly disproportionately impacted.’’
‘‘There is very well documented evidence of the long term scarring effect on young people..the impacts on their long term employment, earnings prospects..aswell as the impacts of their health and well-being as well.’’
‘‘Disabled people in general were more likely to be impacted by the pandemic in terms of employment outcomes. The employment rate for disabled people fell further..than it did for non disabled people.’’
-Naomi Clayton
‘Concerning’ levels of economic inactivity
Long term disability claims of unknown cause.
Record numbers of UK citizens now disabled.
‘‘There are RECORD NUMBERS of people 2.8 MILLION people who are economically inactive due to long term ill health.’’
‘‘There are 700,000 MORE people who are economically inactive due to ill health compared to pre pandemic.’’
‘‘It is a cause for concern.’’
