Introduction

Closing statement for Module 9 by Danny Friedman KC on behalf of Disabled People’s Organisations (DPO).

Testimony highlights

‘COVID economics’ amplified damaging pre-existing inequalities.

Reduced benefits and funding of services.

Economic schemes deliberately excluded disabled people.

Disabled people went into debt.

Disabled people harmed the most from NPIs.

Disabled people had to choose between eating and heating.

‘‘Disabled people are repeatedly an AFTERTHOUGHT in policy making.’’

‘‘Disabled people get dragged under the gravitational pull of labour markets that discriminate in favour of non disabled workers.’’

‘‘Contemporary discourse stigmatises disabled people as connected with fraud and inactivity.’’

‘‘The economic response to COVID was not radical even if the circumstances were. The reality was an ENHANCED version of ideas that had prevailled in Britain for FORTY YEARS and which INTENSIFED after the 2008 financial crisis.’’

‘‘For disabled people that economics involed a reduction in benefits and funding of services.’’

‘‘There was increased self funding of care which the inquiry has previously seen was WITHDRAWN suddenly indeterminately and in many cases PERMANENTLY.’’

‘‘Economic schemes often had design features that DELIBERATELY overlooked the marginal status of disabled people.’’

‘‘ONS data anlaysis in June (2020) showing disabled people to be disproportionatley exposed to the medical harms of COVID and the economic harms of the NPIs.’’

‘‘Disabled people were MORE LIKELY to be effected by the in-direct impacts of COVID-19 citing employment and other financial instability and MORE adversely impacted financially as a result of COVID compared to non disabled people.’’

‘‘Disabled people were REGULARLY choosing whether to eat a meal or stay warm.’’

Thoughts

Those allegedly being protected the most from ‘COVID’ were unarguably and admittedly harmed the most from the brutal lockdown response died the most…‘because of the pandemic.’

The nothing to see here ‘costly whitewash’ continues….

