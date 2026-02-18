Introduction

Professor David Osborn is Professor of Psychiatric Epidemiology at University College London. David's research has focused on the interface between mental health and physical health for over twenty years.

‘‘A report from the World Health Organisation found that mental health services were disrupted or halted in 95% of countries worldwide.’’

-Paragraph 83 of statement

Testimony highlights

‘Dramatic reductions’ in people with existing mental illness presenting to mental health services including emergency departments due to repeated lockdowns.

‘‘Stay at home’’ messaging kept people away.

‘‘As we went into the first wave of the pandemic there is this HUGE DECREASE in 2020..of people presenting.’’

‘‘A huge decrease again in November (with the second lockdown).’’

‘‘People were less willing to goto emergency departments and also fearful of travel and not wanting to breach the rules.’’

GP attendance for mental illness

Sharp declines in attendance and prescriptions.

People with mental illness did not feel worthy of seeking help.

‘Every Story Matters’ feedback

No therapists during lockdown.

Suidical ideation.

Remote consultations not helpful.

Statement highlights

‘‘Some individuals reported difficulty accessing medication as they were unable to attend medication clinics or collect medications from pharmacies due to restrictions, impacting on the management of pre-existing mental health conditions.’’

-Paragraph 75

Lessons learned for a future pandemic

‘‘Prioritise access to PPE, point-of-care Covid-19 testing, hygiene facilities, and infection control training to mental health services: Prioritise access to PPE and training on infection control for mental health care staff in inpatient wards.’’

-Paragraph 106

