Professor Clare Herrick Professor of Geography and Global Health in the Department of Geography King’s College London. Professor Azeem Majeed Professor of Primary Care and Public Health, and Head of the Department of Primary Care & Public Health at Imperial College London.

‘‘The pandemic and measures like lockdowns had profound effects on both groups, often amplifying existing health issues. Clinically vulnerable patients in my practice reported delays in routine care, such as blood tests or cancer screening..

…leading to worsening of chronic conditions.’’

-Prof Majeed. Paragraph 11 of statement

Testimony highlights

Inform Study.

‘‘People who were clinically extremely vulnerable had a higher risk of adverse events like hospital admission or death than people in the general population.’’

‘‘That increased risk persisted DESPITE vaccination.’’

‘‘Even after repeated doses of COVID-19 vaccines, IC (immnocompromised) individuals had up to a 1 4 times greater risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation compared to the general population’’

-Inform study Astrazeneca.com

Adverse consequences of shielding

Loneliness and anxiety.

Distress at restrictions lifting.

Permanent isolation.

Higher mortalty in CEV not exclusively due to COVID.

‘‘There WILL BE very much adverse effects but are they counter-posed against the decrease risk of illness and perhaps death if you contracted COVID..it’s very hard to know what the right think to do is.’’

COVID vaccinations

Upto 90% effective.

‘‘Some groups showed little benefit from vaccination. Generally it was upto 90% reduction in death rates if you were fully vaccinated.’’

The next pandemic-Adam Wagner KC-questions

The worrying recent trend continues at both UK and Scottish COVID inquiries whereby for some reason children are cited to be at greater risk. More on this at the following link. 1

‘‘CEV groups in the next pandemic may not be the same..it could be, you know, something that effects children.’’

Statement highlights

Prof Majeed

‘‘CEV individuals, shielding reduced direct COVID-19 exposure but increased social isolation..

..with many avoiding hospitals even for urgent needs, increasing the risk of complications like infections in transplant patients. Clinically, this manifested as elevated risks of cardiovascular events or mental health crises, directly tied to vulnerability.’’

-Paragraph 11

‘‘A study i contributed to found a 41% drop in GP consultations in early 2020 among children and young people under 25 years of age.’’

‘‘Consideration should also be given to maintaining continuity of care for patients with long-term conditions during crises. Mechanisms such as protected chronic disease clinics, digital inclusion initiatives, and flexible prescribing policies can reduce deterioration in non-COVID health outcomes. ‘‘

-Paragraph 28

Statement highlights

Prof Herrick

‘‘To be clear, ‘to shield’ is not a recognised term within public health and does not exist within infectious disease mitigation strategies.’’

-Paragraph 3.5

