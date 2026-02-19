Introduction

Professor Sir Michael Marmot Professor of Epidemiology at UCL (since 1985). UNAIDS invited him to co-chair a new Global Council on Inequality, AIDS and Pandemics. He was appointed a Companion of Honour for services to public health in the 2023 New Year Honours. Professor Clare Bambra is Professor of Public Health at Newcastle University.

‘‘Excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic are the combination of deaths caused, or contributed to, by infection with SARS-CoV-2..

..plus deaths that resulted from the behavioural, social and healthcare changes that accompanied national responses to the emergency.’’

-Paragraph 176 of statement

Testimony highlights

COVID vaccination.

‘‘The vaccines were working in terms of reducing mortality but we need to do more to make sure everyone takes up that offer.’’

Impact/benefit/timing of the lockdown/vaccinations

Virus containment no matter what the cost?

‘‘On the other hand you close schools CHILDREN WILL SIUFFER…you stop workplaces people WILL SUFFER.’’

‘‘On the other hand you let the virus run rampant and you get high mortality.’’

‘‘What these data show is specific interventions..vaccination…protective measures can reduce those inequalities…WOW…that’s pretty good. .that’s a good lesson to learn.’’

Statement highlights

Lessons learned

More of the same.

‘To reduce health inequalities in pandemics, we need to reduce health inequalities outside of pandemic periods fix the roof while the sun is shining. This way, the health of all communities across the UK would bebetter placed to withstand future pandemics.’’

-Paragraph 73.1

‘‘Likewise, the first (relatively strict) national lockdown reduced inequalities in Covid-19 mortality rates. So, lockdown should remain within the public health toolkit.’’

-Paragaph 73.3

‘‘Pandemic planning and implementation should integrate a health equity lens across all aspecis of the process. This could lead to prioritising access to testing, PPE, vaccines.’’

-Paragraph 73.5

Thoughts

The poorest people crushed the most by the brutal human rights depriving health destryoing lethal lockdowns not any virus (lack of healthcare, increased poverty, loneliness, substance misuse, chronic fear, lack of exercise etc) thereafter suffered most harm and the highest mortality rate….from COVID-19?

‘‘Data from official national sources suggest that, across all four nations more deprived local authorities had greater levels of Covid-19 mortality than those from least deprived areas, with the inequality becoming smaller over the course of the pandemic, likely due to the rollout of the vaccination programme.’’

-Paragraph 151

‘‘A report by Public Health Scotland (2022) has similarly shown increasing alcohol-specific mortality following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 in Scotland, with 9% increased risk of alcohol-specific deaths (relative to the past three years), with most (34%) occurring in the most deprived quintile.’’

-Paragraph 220

‘‘Those who felt chronically lonely had higher levels of stress and anxiety and higher feelings that Covid-19 was making their mental health worse.’’

-Paragraph 238

‘‘Lockdowns and social distancing had a negative impact on mental health and wellbeing of the Welsh population.’’

-Paragraph 246

