Introduction

Jayash Das Munshi is Professor of Social & Psychiatric Epidemiology, Honorary Consultant Liaison Psychiatrist, at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London. She is an academic psychiatrist and epidemiologist whose work focuses on mental health inequalities and their social determinants.

‘‘For substance use disorders, deaths from all other/non-Covid-19 causes rose to more than FIVE times the population average.’’

-Paragraph 46 of statement

Testimony highlights

All cause excess mortality during lockdown. (Figure 2 graph discussed not shown added below).

‘‘The most striking rise in deaths was in people with intellectual disabilities.’’

‘‘Most of the conditions showed a stark rise (in deaths) following the onset of the pandemic.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Before the Covid-19 pandemic people with SMIs such as schizophrenia, bipolar affective disorders and major depressive disorders were known to experience a 15-20 year reduction in life expectancy, compared to the general population.’’

-Paragraph 3

‘‘People with SMI were more likely to die from all causes , including Covid-19. These inequalities were driven by delays in being able to access care, in part associated with pandemic-related disruptions to care delivery, and the impacis of living with other multiple physical health long-term conditions.’’

-Paragraph 5

‘‘Non-pharmaceutical interventions (e.g. jockdowns) played a role in containing the spread of the virus, however they had potential adverse impacts on the mental health of people with severe mental health conditions.’’

-Paragraph 13

Excess mortality in people with severe mental! health conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic

‘‘People with SMI continued to have a 53% higher risk of death from any causes following a SARS-CoV-2 infection.’’

-Paragraph 40

NB: Excess deaths for ALL mental health disorders only during Spring 2020 lockdown.

‘‘Across most diagnoses, the risk of death from all other (non-Covid-19) causes was at least double the population average, remaining at this level throughout the pandemic period.’’

-Paragraph 46

NB: Again during the Spring 2020 lockdown.

‘‘People with learning disabilities in contact with secondary mental healthcare experienced a substantial excess risk of death from Covid-19 during quarter two and three of 2020..

..which was more than ten times higher than expected.’’

-Paragraph 47

‘‘Reduced access to healthcare . Disruptions to the provision in routine healthcare leading to delayed health-seeking may have adversely impacted vuinerable groups with severe mental health conditions…

..It is plausible that these delays could have contributed to subsequent mortality in some.’’

-Paragraph 101

‘‘Where individuals experienced deteriorations in their mental health because of pandemic impacts (as described) it is plausible that this may have then been associated with a heightened risk of deteriorating physical health and heightened mortality risk , due to related impacts on people’s ability to self-care, health seek and an associated increased risk of suicidality.’’

-Paragraph 102

‘‘Lockdowns and social distancing intensified social isolation, especially for marginalised groups already facing financial insecurity, unemployment, and discrimination.’’

-Paragraph 112

‘‘It is clear that the rapid closure/withdrawal of some health and social care services during the pandemic led to negative impacts in some groups.’’

-Paragraph 118

Thoughts

Nevermind the PROVEN lethal lockdown health harms ‘the pandemic’ did it. Nevermind the fact people with mental illness were not even tested for a novel pathogen March-May 2020 ‘COVID’ probably did it.

‘‘The investigators of this study noted “PCR diagnostic tests were not widely available at the beginning of the pandemic and many people probably had undetected SARS-CoV-2 infection before they had their first symptoms and were isolated from the other patients. This fact, together with a delay in receiving PPE, substantial frequency of false negative tests, and asymptomatic carriers, enabled the infection to spread.’’

-Paragraph 99 of statement

