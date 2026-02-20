NEW|UK COVID-19 inquiry|18 Feb 2026
Prof Jayati Das-Munshi. Expert in severe mental health conditions.
Introduction
Jayash Das Munshi is Professor of Social & Psychiatric Epidemiology, Honorary Consultant Liaison Psychiatrist, at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London. She is an academic psychiatrist and epidemiologist whose work focuses on mental health inequalities and their social determinants.
‘‘For substance use disorders, deaths from all other/non-Covid-19 causes rose to more than FIVE times the population average.’’
-Paragraph 46 of statement
Testimony highlights
All cause excess mortality during lockdown. (Figure 2 graph discussed not shown added below).
‘‘The most striking rise in deaths was in people with intellectual disabilities.’’
‘‘Most of the conditions showed a stark rise (in deaths) following the onset of the pandemic.’’
Statement highlights
‘‘Before the Covid-19 pandemic people with SMIs such as schizophrenia, bipolar affective disorders and major depressive disorders were known to experience a 15-20 year reduction in life expectancy, compared to the general population.’’
-Paragraph 3
‘‘People with SMI were more likely to die from all causes, including Covid-19. These inequalities were driven by delays in being able to access care, in part associated with pandemic-related disruptions to care delivery, and the impacis of living with other multiple physical health long-term conditions.’’
-Paragraph 5
‘‘Non-pharmaceutical interventions (e.g. jockdowns) played a role in containing the spread of the virus, however they had potential adverse impacts on the mental health of people with severe mental health conditions.’’
-Paragraph 13
Excess mortality in people with severe mental! health conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic
‘‘People with SMI continued to have a 53% higher risk of death from any causes following a SARS-CoV-2 infection.’’
-Paragraph 40
NB: Excess deaths for ALL mental health disorders only during Spring 2020 lockdown.
‘‘Across most diagnoses, the risk of death from all other (non-Covid-19) causes was at least double the population average, remaining at this level throughout the pandemic period.’’
-Paragraph 46
NB: Again during the Spring 2020 lockdown.
‘‘People with learning disabilities in contact with secondary mental healthcare experienced a substantial excess risk of death from Covid-19 during quarter two and three of 2020..
..which was more than ten times higher than expected.’’
-Paragraph 47
‘‘Reduced access to healthcare. Disruptions to the provision in routine healthcare leading to delayed health-seeking may have adversely impacted vuinerable groups with severe mental health conditions…
..It is plausible that these delays could have contributed to subsequent mortality in some.’’
-Paragraph 101
‘‘Where individuals experienced deteriorations in their mental health because of pandemic impacts (as described) it is plausible that this may have then been associated with a heightened risk of deteriorating physical health and heightened mortality risk, due to related impacts on people’s ability to self-care, health seek and an associated increased risk of suicidality.’’
-Paragraph 102
‘‘Lockdowns and social distancing intensified social isolation, especially for marginalised groups already facing financial insecurity, unemployment, and discrimination.’’
-Paragraph 112
‘‘It is clear that the rapid closure/withdrawal of some health and social care services during the pandemic led to negative impacts in some groups.’’
-Paragraph 118
Thoughts
Nevermind the PROVEN lethal lockdown health harms ‘the pandemic’ did it. Nevermind the fact people with mental illness were not even tested for a novel pathogen March-May 2020 ‘COVID’ probably did it.
‘‘The investigators of this study noted “PCR diagnostic tests were not widely available at the beginning of the pandemic and many people probably had undetected SARS-CoV-2 infection before they had their first symptoms and were isolated from the other patients. This fact, together with a delay in receiving PPE, substantial frequency of false negative tests, and asymptomatic carriers, enabled the infection to spread.’’
-Paragraph 99 of statement
ESSAY I WROTE IN 2021 AND WHITE ROSE DISTRIBUTED IT!
Covid Red Flag Alerts
14/11/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
Yes, red is very appropriate as it seems to have kicked off in ‘red’ China. People falling dead in the street and over publicised emergency hospitals being built. But it fooled the masses, and I was also taken in for a short spell. But I knew that the politicians/establishment could be evil but at time, just did not realise how evil!
Early on though I saw things that did not add up and also read a book called Web of Deceit by Mark Curtis, and boy, did that spell out the evil in the politicians, and they were aided in many cases by the media. Red flag flapping and alarm bells ringing!
The first thing that made me uneasy was the fact that they were taking people from hospitals to care homes, which just did not seem right. Then when I started going out after the first week, I saw police driving around in vans. They were out walking in twos and threes and more or less holding hands. I was going to some shop and none of the staff were dropping dead. All the drunks, junkies and homeless wonders were housed in various hostels and hotels and one was right in the middle of Princes Street, Edinburgh. Now, if this ‘covid’ was so dangerous and contagious would you be housing them right in the middle of a city? I shall add that a good few times I passed, they were out drinking and police vans were there. There were a few places that drunks etc. congregated, and they were not dropping like the Chinese.
On one occasion, closer to home, there was a body lying on the ground near to the local Co-op and the store was open. I do not have a mobile, so when I got home, I phoned the police. Now, I would think that the calls are recorded. I was told I was wasting police time and then asked if I could go and have a look at the body. I said: ‘Are you flipping joking? You are asking me to go and check, and this is meant to be so dangerous.’ I asked: ‘Are we just being told a load of crap?’ At that the person said I shall get the police to go and check it out. I gave it an hour and phoned Co-op. Was told by a person at Co-op that the police came but said they could do nothing about it! More like they could not be bothered…
Another flap of the red flag was the sudden decision to open emergency hospitals – Nightingale Hospitals. Now two points in this. We know that the NHS is struggling for qualified staff, so where were they going to get the staff? Were the politicians going to pull them from their rectums, the rectums they are? The other point and bigger in my eyes: If this ‘covid’ was so dangerous, would you build an emergency hospital right in the middle of the biggest city? Plenty more obvious and safer options like a military base or get ships anchored at sea or in Clyde etc. Shall end this part with would you put people with the most dangerous virus ever in hospitals beside other people?
Regarding the deaths of the elderly, it is common knowledge to some that DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) was used, but ask the average Joe or Jessie in the street and they do not have a scooby about that. Mention Midazolam or Remdesivir and 90% have never heard of it. Those are points that need to be brought out into the public arena!
Now on a personal note I had a nurse visit my home. A couple of my sons go to raves, or what ever you call them, and they have various friends. One of them is a nurse of about 40 years old and works in the Western General in Edinburgh. In first lockdown I played the game of painting shells and stones for the NHS. Now I paint stones all the time, so it broadened my wee childish hobby. I said to Lauren in conversation, and she said, oh, she would like them. So after her shift one evening she said she would come and get them. Now I was not frightened of the ‘Chinese Wizard Covid’ so, said: ‘Yes, come and get them!’
What happened was a real big flap, wave of the red flag and drums were banging! When the nurse arrived at my flat I opened the door and I said: ‘Come in!’ Thinking, she would say: ‘Oh no, I cannot do that,’ but she just walked right in! Now I wished I had a tape recording of what was said. The nurse said that the Western General was very quiet and so was the St John’s, I am sure she said. Now I stand by that, as for on social media, she had another story saying: ‘Oh it is real…’ What was real, the lies and bull crap?
But there were lots of other red flags like the royals still travelling about, politicians and advisors cheating on the public and their partner in one case and that is only the ones we found out about!
So what was it all about – a virus, pharma or bankers cracking the whip, or a plan for world control? Make your mind up folks and enjoy your future of facial recognition. Two or three pokes from the pharma every year, Universal Basic Income, Build Back Better, a cashless society.
Now that would take the shine of your ginger bread – but so many are just walking right into it with a big smile!