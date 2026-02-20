Introduction

Dr.Sarah Hughes is the CEO of Mind which is the leading national mental health charity in England and Wales. Dr.Hughes and has worked in mental health and social justice for 35 years. She has held a number of Chief Executive roles in the voluntary sector including for the prestigious think tank The Centre for Mental Health.

The following not covered during oral evidence.

‘‘Patients were left completely isolated from loved ones . Contact with family was not permitted, not even by phone . This was the experience of “Jane” whose father, Mike, aged 62, was admitted to hospital in March 2020 with SMI under the MHA and had his contact with family denied. He was also denied access to an advocate to support him while sectioned. Jane believes that her father’s recovery would have been improved if he had been allowed access visits from his family and friends.’’

-Paragraph 94 of statement

‘‘It emerged after Mike had died from notes left in his medical file that he had been given a DNACPR form but there was no discussion with Mike documented in his notes.’’

‘‘Jane believes that the hospital was operating an unofficial blanket DNACPR policy without consulting with families, so families couldn’t challenge them.’’

-Paragraph 97 of statement

‘‘People whose loved ones died from Covid-19 told us they couldn’t request post-mortem examinations to determine their exact cause of death.’’

-Paragraph 118 of statement

Testimony highlights

Withdrawal of healthcare services to the most vulnerable.

No GPs. No community groups.

‘‘You say..the people who had pre-existing physical and mental health conditons they were requiring MORE support but some reported despite that feeling a sense of unsupportedness is that correct?’’

-Shaheen Rahman KC. Counsel to the inquiry.

‘‘Of course.’’

‘‘Many of our service users will have co-existing conditions mainly LUNG, heart, ability to get around etc..our services usually are able to adapt and accomodate but that WASN’T the case generally across the system.’’

‘‘If you were shielding..being able to go and see your GP ..became IMPOSSIBLE.’’

‘‘For people with health conditions , physical disabilities there was an additional layer of ‘structural barriers’ that they had to experience.’’

-Dr.Hughes

The mental health emergency

Adverse impacts from lockdown restrictions.

People refused to seek help for serious health problems inc suidial ideation.

‘‘We found LOTS of people who just thought there are people dying out there from COVID my needs do not compare..my needs are absolutely at the bottom end of the scale.’’

‘‘People were NOT seeking help even under the most EXTRAORDINARY circumstances…even when they were in crisis…even when they felt SUICIDAL.’’

‘‘In some instances people needed to goto at A+E..they wouldn’t do that and they would suffer for LONG LONG periods of time at home on their own.’’

Lockdown coping mechanisms

Increases in drug and alocohol use.

Self harm and eating disorders.

No AA support.

‘‘We also saw an increase in the use of alcohol, drugs and self harm. For people with eating distress it became almost impossible.’’

‘‘The pressure was EXTRAORDINARY ..sadly people did retreat to coping mechanisms that were incredibly unhealthy.’’

‘‘We couldn’t intervene early enough in some of those situations.’’

Prisons

No mental health suppoort.

Prolonged isolation.

Human rights abused.

No exercise. No access to medication.

Lack of contact with family and friends.

‘‘Mental health support FLATLINED overnight.’’

‘‘We also saw a MASSIVE increase in the amount of time people were held in cells which often didn’t meet human rights regulations.’’

‘‘There were MASSIVE delays in accessing medication.’’

‘‘For people with serious mental illness not being able to access medication is LIFE THREATENING.’’

Funerals/Bereavement

A legacy of complex grief.

10,000 children lost their primary care giver.

PTSD.

‘‘All of the ordinary things that you would expect a family to be able to do were TAKEN AWAY.’’

‘‘Not only did the individual die alone. .the family were also unable to provide the support they wanted to.’’

‘‘The rituals of funerals we couldn’t deliver on.’’

‘‘We had to speak to a dying loved one over an iPad.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Our bereavement support and suicide prevention services in particular saw an unprecedented demand from people seeking support between 2020 and 2022: from 2,768 accessing those services in 2020 growing to over 50,000 in 2022.’’

-Pargraph 14

‘‘Five years on, we’re hearing from service-users that some community mental health services, including social care, have not fully returned to pre-pandemic service levels.’’

-Paragraph 36

‘‘Staff in the police and fire services also expressed frustration that they were not being prioritised for the Covid vaccines:

-Paragraph 65

‘‘Emergency responders reported feeling the effects of having to respond to a ‘relentless’ volume of very unwell Covid patients. This particularly affected those working on the frontline in the ambulance service.’’

-Paragraph 66

‘‘One Police Officer told us: “I’ve got a colleague who’s got OCD and he’s properly stressing over the virus. He’s washed his hands that much that they are red-raw and they are bleeding.”

-Paragraph 71

‘‘The isolation from shielding caused her daughter to develop serious mental health problems which culminated in an attempted overdose whilst awaiting a mental health assessment with CAMHS.’’

-Paragraph 88

‘‘Local Minds observed an overwhelming rise in the levels of self-reported symptoms of anxiety and depression throughout 2020, which service managers attribute..

..mainly to lockdown and the “fear factor from media”.

‘‘ One service saw their workload “quadruple” overnight with a corresponding impact on staff mental health and wellbeing.’’

-Paragraph 98.1

‘‘Some (families) couldn’t bury their relatives because some hospitals were operating blanket cremations-only policies irrespective of families’ traditional or religious burial practices.’’

-Paragraph 118

