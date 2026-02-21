Introduction

The two witnesses are;

Professor Nick Watson is Chair of Disability Studies and Director of the Centre for Disability Research, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow. Tom William Shakespeare. Professor of Disability research at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He has achondroplasia and uses a wheelchair.

‘‘Disabled people and those who were clinically extremely vulnerable were, as we have shown above, significantly impacted both by the pandemic and the policies implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.’’

-Paragraph 76 of statement

Testimony highlights

Age standardised mortality rates ‘involving COVID-19’ in disabled men and women across all ‘three waves.’

3x higher death rate for disabled people even with vaccination.

‘‘Disabled people experienced higher mortality rates compared to non disabled people.’’

‘‘In the second wave for example..three times (the death rate compared to non disabled people).

-Prof Watson

Lockdown issues for disabled people

Easements to the Care Act due to Coronavirus Act.

DNACPR notices.

Withdrawal of social care.

‘‘Those all helped to create that ATMOSPHERE of FEAR.’’

‘‘Overnight, social care DISAPPEARED.’’

‘‘It was a major talking point….the FEAR of what was going to happen.’’

‘Every Story Matters’-Stories from Skegness

Prolonged isolation harms.

‘‘There was nothing good about it at all it had a DEVASTATING effect on everyone’s health.’’

‘‘Loneliness and social isolation are not just emotional states – they can be lethal.’’

Source: WHO 14th July 2025

DNACPR notices

Concerns with blanket DNACPR GP letters.

GP called to discuss DNACPR for non disabled asthma sufferer.

DNACPR notice leads to a withdrawal of all healthcare.

CQC DNACPR policy review found orders to be ‘unacceptable.'

‘‘My own wife got phoned up by the GP..she has ASTHMA. . to ask if she wanted this (DNACPR) put on her records.’’

‘‘Coupled with the Coronavirus Act it created this FEAR.’’

‘‘And then you are told actually if you do get sick we’re not going to attempt to make you better.’’

-Prof Watson

‘‘When you apply a DNACPR order to somebody.. LOTS OF PEOPLE reported their normal healthcare needs were ALSO de-prioritised so it’s not just if they were dying or in need of CPR also their general healthcare needs.’’

-Prof Shakespeare

Lara Wong statement

‘Substancial disruption’ to social care during CRITICAL periods.

Support disappeared overnight. ‘Unbearable.’

Lack of respite for families.

Digital exclusion.

High anxiety due to isolation.

‘‘I remember talking to a young woman with learning disability..she had become so anxious that she was WASHING HERSELF EVERYDAY with BLEACH and ended up in hospital with SCARS from the bleach.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘There is evidence to suggest that describing disabled people as “vulnerable” had a negative impact on people’s sense of identity.’’

-Paragraph 18

‘‘The Covid-19 pandemic and the various lockdowns had a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of disabled and clinically vulnerable people in general.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘Easements to the Care Act (2014), Social care and Wellbeing (Wales) Act (2014) and Social Care (Self-directed Support) (Scotland) Act 2013 reduced many of the duties for local authorities to provide care and support to disabled people, allowing for temporary reductions or withdrawals of care and support and suspension of assessments. ‘‘

-Paragraph 25

‘‘The legislation was passed without any consultation with disabled people or their organisations.’’

-Paragraph 26

‘‘Mencap, for example, reported that in the early months of the pandemic they heard from their members that DNACPR notices had been applied to them without their knowledge. A review of DNACPR policies in the early stages of the pandemic carried out by the Care Quality Commission found that there had been “unacceptable and inappropriate DNACPRs being made at the start of the pandemic.” in relation to disabled, clinically vulnerable and clinically extremely vulnerable people…

..There was also evidence of their blanket use.’’

-Paragraph 28

‘‘A survey of 800 people carried out by Inclusion Scotland documents a reduction in care as a result of the pandemic, with over 30% stating that their care had been either reduced or withdrawn and that many families felt that they were left to ‘just get on with it’ and in many cases, care services were completely withdrawn.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘Widespread use of face masks to prevent viral transmission was problematic for those who were hard of hearing and particularly those who relied on lip reading to understand speech.’’

-Paragraph 58

‘‘Those, who for medical reasons, were unable to wear masks faced discrimination and were often treated with suspicion in public.’’

-Paragraph 59

‘‘The impact of financial insecurity experienced by both groups and their families throughout the pandemic was severe, wide ranging and affected the most vulnerable.’’

-Paragraph 76

Thoughts

During lockdown, overnight, the most vulnerable were isolated for months on end and terrified. Crucial life sustaining support including access to healthcare was massively reduced or removed altogether. Also during this time DNACPR notices were applied sometimes even in a blanket fashion which would mean should any recipient then deteriorate no help to recover would be forthcoming. A subsequent death/illness could be classifed as COVID-19 even without any laboratory proof. A pandemic?

