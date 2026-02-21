Introduction

Professor Sarah Stewart Brown is Emeritus Professor of Public Health at the University of Warwick.

‘‘During the first national lockdown in spring 2020, people reported pronounced difficulties with concentration, sleep and finding enjoyment in daily activities. For example, the proportion of individuals unable to enjoy day-to-day activities nearly tripled (from about 17% in 2019 to 46% in April 2020) amid strict lockdown conditions.’’

Testimony highlights

Mental health, stress and wellbeing review findings.

Adverse outcomes associated with periods of restrictions.

Persistent harms.

100% of the UK population impacted negatively.

‘‘The pandemic had a pretty DRAMATIC effect on population mental health from the first lockdown.’’

‘‘By 2023 we’re STILL seeing quite a signifiant rise in mental health problems relative to pre-pandemic levels.’’

‘‘For a proportion of the population (most vulnerable) you can see their mental health getting worse as soon as the lockdowns come in and never really recovering (laughs).’’

‘‘Amongst those in the 50% who were apprently resilient you can see the changes in mental wellbeing happening even in that group.’’

First lockdown UK wide population impact

27% concentration difficulties.

23% sleep problems.

27% lack of purpose.

46% lack of enjoyment in daily activities.

Those harmed the most from the restrictions died the most.

‘‘This study did find that the stringency of lockdown PREDICTED how much impact there was on mental health.’’

‘‘It’s very difficult to tease out the effect of this very frightening virus from the effect of the control measures.’’

‘‘Quite alot of these studies people who’s mental health was more compromised to begin with…were more likely to get infected…and there was higher mortality rates.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘More than three years on from the start of the pandemic, the evidence suggests that the UK’s overall mental health has yet to return to the levels seen before 2020. Even after all Covid-19 restrictions ended, available evidence, though more limited for this period, suggests that population mental health symptoms remained elevated through to mid-2023.’’

Thoughts

It’s absolutely mind numbing to hear over and over by experts how ‘the pandemic’ did this ‘the pandemic’ did that as in this session cited to be responsible for dramatic declines in people’s mental health and general wellbeing when it was the avoidable lockdown restrictions and deliberate deployment of unethical fear based messaging harming people’s overall health not any ‘frightening virus.’ Once again, it is admited those being protected most from ‘COVID’ were subsequently harmed the most by the restrictions and then died in greatest number vs the general population with the excess mortality attributed to COVID-19.

