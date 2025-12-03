Introduction

Dame Clare Moriarty has been the Chief Executive of Citizen's Advice since April 2021. Clare was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath in the 2020 Birthday Honours.

‘‘A number of different pieces of our analysis showed that those in the clinically extremely vulnerable group experienced significantly worse outcomes.’’

-Paragraph 91 of statement

Testimony highlights

‘Huge amount’ of people encountering financial difficulty during lockdown due to the 5 week wait for Universal Credit payment.

Advanced loans drove people into debt.

‘‘We know from the HUGE numbers of people coming to us that for many people that just isn’t the case (that they had savings) and they struggle to be able to meet their basic day to day costs.’’

‘‘We certainly had examples of people who were so worried about getting into debt …so they would absolutely pair things back to the bone in order not to have to take out an advanced payment..it is a HUGE problem.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Our analysis also found that those considered clinically extremely vulnerable experienced significantly worse economic outcomes in the early stages of the pandemic. Polling conducted by Opinium in May 2020, suggested that 41% of people in the CEV group had seen their income reduced by 20% or more. 27% of people in the CEV group had lost more than 60% of their income . This compared to 22% and 9% respectively of those in the non-clinically extremely vulnerable group.’’

-Paragraph 53

‘‘Analysis published by the Office of National Statistics entitled ‘Coronavirus and redundancies in the UK labour market: September to November 2020’, published in February2021, suggests that disabled people experienced higher rates of redundancy in this period than non-disabled people.’’

-Paragraph 54

‘‘While the parameters of who was included in the clinically extremely vulnerable group changed over time, significant numbers of people within it had conditions which are associated with deprivation, for example..

..a large cohort of people who suffered from respiratory conditions.’’

-Paragraph 93

‘‘Clinically vulnerable people who were financially struggling despite the economic protections..

..were more likely to have been confronted with economically motivated decisions that might have compromised their health and the health of others.’’

-Paragraph 94

‘‘Our perception was that the government sought to avoid making structural changes to ongoing welfare systems to the detriment of the people we helped in the pandemic…

..There was an ongoing unwillingness to change fundamentals of the benefit system even in the face of evidence from Citizens Advice and others that it was causing harm.’’

-Paragraph 118

‘‘The proportion of people we help with debts in negative budgets rose after the pandemic and through the cost of living crisis and has settled at a higher level. We have continued to see very high levels of demand for our services overall.’’

-Paragraph 123

Thoughts

Those harmed the most from the adverse economic effects of the Spring 2020 lockdown including large cohorts of people with ongoing respiratory conditions then died the most during lockdown many said to be from a novel respiratory virus.

‘The fact that those most clinically vulnerable to coronavirus were also amongst the worst affected by the economic effects of the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 94 of statement

