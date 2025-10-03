Introduction

Professor Tamsin Newlove Delgado is an Associate Professor in Child Public Mental Health and Director of the Children and Young People’s Mental Health Research Collaboration (ChYMe). She is also an Honorary Consultant in Public Health Medicine with the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID).

‘Other qualitative research has suggested that public messaging and media reporting may have directly contributed to decisions not to seek help for non-Covid-related health problems during the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 105

Testimony highlights

‘‘Dramatic increase’’ in children with mental health problems since 2020.

Worsening trend for mental health disorders for ages 17-19.

Report from Mental Health Expert titled Module 8 - Children and Young People, The impact of the pandemic on the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people, dated August 2025

‘‘Overall, the balance of evidence suggests that the pandemic had a negative impact on the mental health of children and young people at population level.’’

-Paragraph 148

‘‘Around one in five (21.7%) young people with a probablemental disorder reported that they had not sought help for their mental health due to the pandemic, and a further one in five (22.9%) said they had decided not to seek help for both mental and physical health concerns.’’

-Paragraph 105

‘‘According to the Nuffield Trust, referrals of children and young people for crisis or emergency mental health care were up by 59% between April and September 2021, compared to the same period in 2019.’’

-Paragraph 107

‘‘An evaluation of the mental health of children and young people indicated that..

..full school closure was associated with higher levels of symptoms of both emotional and behavioural problems.’’

-Paragraph 117

Thoughts

The destroyed mental health of children due ‘‘the pandemic’’ lockdown, masks and media fear that those in attenedance likely all supported and even helped enforce?

‘We note the timing of the 2020 survey, which took place during July 2020, following the easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK…

…It is possible that the prevalence of probable disorders may have been even higher, if it had taken place during the full lockdown period. Data from other studies suggests that peak mental health impacts were seen in the lockdown periods, with some recovery taking place with easing of restrictions.’’

-Paragraph 48.9

I also thought it worth highlighting an interesting Freudian slip by Clair Dobbin KC.

‘‘Given that the pandemic ended FIVE YEARS AGO.’’

