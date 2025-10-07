NB:Contains some distressing details.

Introduction

Newly released witness statement from the Group UsForThem. ‘UsForThem campaigns on issues of national and international significance, to shape the future we bequeath to our children.’

‘‘Although a devastating (and in some cases even lethal) intervention for the most vuinerable children, it is my firmly held view that school closures were a disaster for the overwhelming majority of children.’’

-Paragraph 55 of statement

The group was denied core participant status at the inquiry by Baroness Hallett.

‘‘I consider that the Applicant does not meet the criteria set out in Rule 5 for designation as a Core Participant in Module 8 and, therefore, I have decided not to designate Us for Them as a Core Participant in Module 8.’’

You can follow UsForThem on Youtube.. X and on Substack.

Here Molly Kingsley, one of the core team members speaks to Neil Oliver 1 year ago on GB News.

Statement highlights

‘‘Mass school closures were an unprecedented, indiscriminate policy intervention which threw families into chaos and ignored the reality that many parents had to continue working. Although school closures were especially devastating for vulnerable children, they were an almost universally damaging measure and especially problematic for families with younger children also at home.’’

-Paragraph 33

‘‘The negative and in some cases devastating impacts of school closures on children, and especially the most vulnerable, has by now been well documented.’’

-Paragraph 52

‘‘It was well known and documented from the early stages of the pandemic that excluding healthy children from educational settings would be highly damaging for children, especially those who were already deprived, and for the most vulnerable children.’’

-Paragraph 86

‘‘Safeguarding harms suffered by some children as an indirect consequence of school closures were great..

..up to and including death.’’

‘‘Decisions were made which knowingly compromised the health of children.’’

-Paragraph 87

‘‘Serious incident notifications from local authorities reporting serious harm or death involving a child rose by close to 20% during the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 90

‘‘There was a particular concern among parents in our community that prolonged mask wearing significantly impaired and subdued lessons and exacerbated mental health and loneliness issues.’’

-Paragraph 106

‘‘The pandemic years saw numerous reports of issues which, prior to 2020, would have been considered serious breaches of the ethical and legal duties owed to children.’’

-Paragraph 121

‘‘In winter 2021, a four-year-old boy in Cumbria developed a mild cough and cold symptoms at school. Under the school’s isolation guidelines, he was kept away from others in a ‘separate space’ until a parent could collect him. In this case, the ‘separate space’ was an outdoor shed-like building doubling as a classroom. By the time his mother could make her way by public transport to pick him up..

..the young child had developed hypothermia..’’

-Paragraph 125

‘‘It is and was impossible to deny that mRNA Covid vaccines use what was then new medical technology, and certainly in 2021 they lacked the long term safety data of other traditional childhood vaccines. This was a state of affairs that justifiably concerned many of the parents who contacted us during that period.’’

-Paragraph 132

‘‘The Government began promoting the use of ethically questionable incentives for young people to accept vaccination, such as pizzas and cinema tickets.’’

-Paragraph 147

‘‘The combined impact of school closures, lockdown and the removal of in person social care led to significant increases in serious child harm cases.’’

-Paragraph 194

‘‘According to ONS figures, the suicide rate among older teenagers in 2021 was the highest for over 30 years, with a 35% rise on 2020.’’

-Paragraph 203

‘‘21-year-old Exeter University student Harry Armstrong Evans took his own life in June2021, shortly after sending an email to his university tutor and welfare team explaining that isolation during the pandemic had affected his mental health.’’

-Paragraph 205

‘‘To avoid a permanent shutdown of most of our social media accounts, UsForThem had to prohibit any discussion of Covid vaccines for children among our parent community channels.’’

-Paragraph 226

‘‘The roll out of the Covid vaccination program to children, discussed above, was only one of a number of decisions which seemed to depart from long-standing principles of medical ethics.’’

-Paragraph 233

Thoughts

A powerful statement with high impact outlining the disastrous negative consequences for the UK’s young people due to the pandemic lockdown, masks and associated media fear mongering.

My personal view is that in 2025 in light of evolving inquiry evidence both North and South of the border to still be legitiming the pandemic as advertised and ‘mistakes were made’ is a dangerous game to play going forward but one in which prominent UK opposition groups, for whatever reason, have determined is a step too far.

Lessons learned

‘‘If we are to learn for future pandemics, it is therefore every bit as important that we evaluate the impact not only of the pandemic, but of our response to the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 208 of statement

