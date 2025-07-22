Introduction

Nadra Ahmed CBE is the Executive Co-Chairman of the National Care Association. Nadra has been Chairman since 2001. The NCA is recognised as a leading authority in the field of social care, with over four decades of expertise and frontline experience. It’s core mission is to support small and medium-sized care providers, who constitute the largest segment of the social care sector. NCA provides support to 1,023 members.

‘‘GPs and community nurses, who would normally visit care homes to provide essential medical services, were not visiting in person throughout much of the pandemic. This left care providers without the hands-on medical expertise required to address residents' complex health needs, especially in end-of-life situations. The absence of physical assessmenis made it difficult for staff to make informed decisions about treatment and symptom management.’’

-Paragraph 68 of statement

‘‘With limited direct involvement from the GPs and community nurses to care settings the quality of terminal care was inconsistent . Many care home staff were not specialised in palliative care, leading to variations in the level of support provided . This inconsistency caused distress to both residents and their families during a sensitive time.’’

-Paragraph 69 of statement

‘‘One issue was the availability of oxygen concentrators, which are critical for managing respiratory distress in terminal care. These devices needed to be prescribed by a GP, but the lack of timely GP consultations led to delays in obtaining this vital equipment. Without proper oxygen support, care homes struggled to provide adequate relief to residents nearing the end of life.’’

-Paragraph 70 of statement

Testimony highlights

For their safety

IPC protocols. Harms from mask wearing most severe on those with dementia who died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’

People living with dementia didn’t understand what was going on.

‘‘One of the difficulties around the mask, we had long conversations about this. If you’ve got somebody with dementia and you’ve got members of staff wearing masks how do we make sure that we can safely be talking to them.’’

‘‘Dementia was really difficult because people didn’t understand.’’

‘‘We know LOTS of providers were putting up baby gates ..so that people didn’t venture forth.’’

Testing

Providers ‘desperate’ for COVID tests.

Inaccurate results.

‘Reliable testing’ not carried out in care homes till Oct/Nov 2020.

‘‘We also had some tests that were not working, they were giving wrong readings.’’

Restrictions on staff movement

Staff living in tents on site.

Creating bubbles.

‘‘We had staff that were living in homes, in gardens, in tents.’’

Additional costs

Insurance companies not willing to insure care homes.

Food.

Pods.

Perspex screens.

‘‘Our insurance costs went up 10 fold, people tell me a 100 fold.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘Facilities had to create "visiting pods," sometimes by modifying entrances.’’ or windows.’’

-Paragraph 32.a

‘‘Establishing "visiting pods" or window visits required considerable logistical changes…segmenting and zoning areas to prevent person-to-person contact required Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures that could accommodate asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic transmission of COVID-19.’’

-Paragraph 32.b

‘‘The rights of residents to see their families, especially those with cognitive impairments or nearing end-of-life, clashed with the need for strict infection control measures.’’

-Paragraph 32.d

‘‘Reliable testing for care homes was not available until September 2020, and for homecare services until January2021.’’

-Paragraph 37

‘‘During the first few months of 2020 and throughout the pandemic, members had to train and educate a large number of new staff.’’

-Paragraph 38

‘‘This included setting up "visiting pods" for safe family visits, installing partitions, or creating separate entrances and isolation areas. The cost of these modifications ranged from several thousand to tens of thousands of pounds.’’

-Paragraph 39.c

‘‘Air Purifiers systems that were necessary to maintain safe air quality in facilities dealing with infectious patients could cost as much as £20,000. An example includes a nursing provider with 300 beds in the group had an additional £1,000 per bed in direct costs, including air purification systems, PPE, and infection control measures. This resulted in a total of £300,000 in unexpected costs.’’

-Paragraph 39.d

‘‘The high-risk nature of care work during the pandemic led to staff resignations, particularly in the early weeks of the crisis.’’

-Paragraph 39.e

‘‘The pandemic significanty increased the rate at which individuals in care homses were passing away. Prior to COVID-19, the death rate in residential and nursing care homes typically ranged from one death per week to two per month. However, during the pandemic, this rose dramatically to an average of one death per day.’’

-Paragraph 53

‘‘Care providers faced significant challenges in managing individuals living with dementia who lacked the capacity to understand the situation and were mobile. This added complexity exacerbated the difficulties in implementing effective isolation and containment measures.’’

-Paragraph 65

‘‘Community services, such as GP surgeries became inaccessible to care services except on-line which created huge challenges for providers and staff. Community services in general shut down to all intents and purposes and the Regulator was conspicuous by their absence to support.’’

-Paragraph 67

‘‘Restrictions had profound emotional and psychological impacts on residents and their families. Alternative methods of contact, such as video calls or virtual visits, were often inadequate.’’

-Paragraph 71

Thanks for your attention.

Like, share and comment if you care.

End