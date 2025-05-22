NB: The inquiry graphic wrongly stated Ms.Foster was the former First Minister for Wales.

Introduction

Arlene Foster was the former First Minister for Northern Ireland from 11 January 2020 until 14 June 2021. She was leader of the Democratic Unionist Party ("DUP") from December 2015 to June 2021.

‘‘Lockdown..was a draconian measure that had never been used before. It was very drastic.‘‘

-Paragraph 95 of statement

Testimony highlights

Once again at an official public inquiry in the UK, disastrous lockdown policy harms are laid bare.

‘‘When those NPIs were put in place they did have disproportionate impacts.’’

‘‘People were dying alone in hospital.’’

‘‘We should have given families all the information..and allowed them to make the decisions as whether they wanted to be with their loved ones as they were dying.’’

‘‘It is quite inhumane when one thinks about it to allow someone to die alone in the way that so many people did.’’

‘Fraught’ executive meeting 16 Mar 2020

In relation to implementing lockdown and school closures etc Peter Wilcock KC (COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice NI) explains.

‘‘The meeting itself talks about people being shouted down.’’

Trusting ‘the experts’

I recall many medical people did challenge the wisdom of lockdowns in 2020 but those concerns were ignored.

‘‘Do you accept that at the start of the pandemic there was an over-reliance on unchallenged information from the Department of Health?’’

Statement highlights

‘‘It was considered there was a big downside in closing schools.’’

-Paragraph 39

‘‘We were also told that there would be an impact on surgery with no operations taking place and elective procedures would be cancelled.’’

-Paragraph 86

Lockdown ‘draconian’ and ‘drastic’.

‘‘In the days leading up to 23 March 2020, the media was reporting about other countries having gone into lockdown, and there was therefore increasing awareness of the use of lockdown as a tool to prevent spread, but this was a draconian measure that had never been used before. It was very drastic and as such it was difficult to comprehend that we found ourselves in a situation where a lockdown was necessary.’’

-Paragraph 95

‘‘I was aware in a general sense that imposition of restrictive measures would have negative adverse consequences.’’

‘‘ It was obvious that lockdown would be particularly difficult for particular groups of people in Northen Ireland society.’’

-Paragraph 97

Thoughts

I hope one would agree there is alot more going on at the UK COVID inquiry than for critics to just ignore it completely and brandish it all a ‘whitewash.’ It certainly will be if evidence is dismissed not discussed.

If you value this information, do what you can to support this free substack as it is effectively the only place online amongst the myriad of COVID critic journalists and ‘alt’ media consistently pointing out important official inquiry evidence that never sees the light of day!

Thanks for your attention.

End

X-link