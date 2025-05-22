Introduction

Michelle O’Neill served as Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland from 11 January 2020 until 4 February 2022. As joint head of government in this jurisdiction she was was jointly responsible for leading the Executive's response to Covid-19.

‘‘We recognised that lockdown and NPIs were a significant and far-reaching change in how society conducts itself.’’

2020 rewind

Ms.O’Neill was yet another official during the ‘pandemic’ with inside knowledge of how dangerous the ‘COVID virus’ was yet broke lockdown rules June 2020, when strict limitations on public gatherings were in place.

Testimony highlights

Atmosphere prior to government making the decision to lockdown.

Herd immunity strategy not correct approach.

WHO advice should have been followed.

The next pandemic is ‘inevitable.’

‘‘I fundamentally disagreed with the approach in Britain by Boris Johnson was one that was akin to herd immunity and i did not agree with that approach.’’

‘‘People with disabilities were not heard by their political representatives…it will be to the forefront of our minds as an Executive should a pandemic strike again.’’

Statement highlights

‘‘It is notable that outbreaks of infection and deaths did not occur within the prison system here in contrast, I believe, to prison systems in Britain and the Republic of Ireland.’’

-Paragraph 120

‘‘The Regulations which we introduced imposed criminal sanctions for breaches of lockdown…The possibility of sanction for breach of the restrictions was, in my view a necessary element in ensuring compliance.’’

-Paragraph 127

‘‘Convincing people of the necessity and effectiveness of the measures was the best way to achieve widespread compliance and therefore protect public health. The police were the only organisation with the capacity and the resources to enforce the Regulations across society.’’

-Paragraph 128

‘‘I have been asked about the impact my attendance at the Bobby Storey funeral may have had on adherence to the Regulations. I have referred, in previous statements to this Inquiry, to my attendance at the funeral of my close friend, Bobby Storey, in a personal capacity. I fully accept that my actions caused hurt to many families who had lost a loved one during the pandemic at that time.’’

-Paragraph 130

‘‘I recognise that my attendance at the funeral may have resulted in a diluting or undermining of the public message to adhere to the Regulations. I also fully acknowledge that my actions compounded the hurt that bereaved families went through and for that I am truly sorry.’’

-Paragraph 131

‘‘I have previously addressed my concern and the concern of my Ministerial colleagues to the effects of lockdown on vulnerable groups in our society…we were alive to the adverse impact of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions generally, including the requirement to isolate, on vulnerable communities.’’

-Paragraph 135

‘‘Vulnerable groups included women and children at risk of domestic violence, those on low income and/or social security benefits, the elderly, the disabled and the isolated.’’

-Paragraph 136

‘‘We clearly identified the elderly and people requiring care assistance as a particularly vulnerable group who would require particular help, because of the imposition of NPI's including the need to isolate.’’

-Paragraph 141

‘‘I am also conscious of the criticisms made of the Executive during Module 2c by groups representing people with disabilities, and their sense that people with disabilities were not heard by their political representatives. That is something 1, as First Minister take seriously, and it will be to the forefront of our minds as an Executive should a pandemic strike again.’’

-Paragraph 155

Thoughts

There has been a noticebale increase in witnesses mentioning ‘the next pandemic’ these past weeks from testimonies at both UK and Scottish inquiries. A prelude of what is to come soon i think.

