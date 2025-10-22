Introduction

His final appearance at the inquiry. The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

‘‘With the benefit of hindsight, i have grave doubts as to whether deciding to close the schools was the right thing to do.’’

-Paragraph 22 of statement

‘‘The question we now have to ask is..

..whether any of the NPIs actually significantly changed the overall effect of the disease.’’

-Paragraph 57 of statement

‘‘We did not, and (to my knowledge) still do not have any real understanding of the efficacy of closing schools in suppressing the virus.’’

-Paragraph 59 of statement

Testimony highlights

School closures. A key date March 14th.

COVID threat an unknown.

‘‘As the inquiry has heard many many times one of the biggest detriments from COVID was the loss of education and the harm it did to young people.’’

‘‘At the time we didn’t know the effect this disease had on kids.’’

‘‘There were all sorts of things that were simply unknown.’’

‘‘We were trying to avoid a significant number of casulaties.’’

‘Mistakes were made’

Those harmed the most from the ‘devastating’ restrictions died the most ‘involving COVID-19.’

‘‘You said you KNEW when you made the decision to close schools on the 18th that the consequences would be DEVASTATING for ALL children but WORSE for vulnerable children…correct?’’

-Claire Dobbin KC

‘‘YES.’’

-Boris Johnson

‘‘Do you accept that the consequences for children we so GRAVE and so far reaching of school closures..?’’

-Claire Dobbin KC

‘‘I take full responsibility for all the decisions that we took and all mistakes that were made were mistakes that i am accountable for.’’

-Boris Johnson

School closures a ‘horror’

Children sacrificed by adults for adults at the altar of ‘COVID.’

No other solutions vs school closures.

‘‘I had a personal HORROR..of closing schools i thought it was a NIGHTMARE thing to do…i thought it would do ALOT of damage to people to their life chances to the people who’d find it most difficult to bounce back and to cope.’’

‘‘Children..were paying a HUGE HUGE price to protect the rest of society…and it was an AWFUL AWFUL thing.’’

Every story matters feedback

Yet more catastrophic harms of lockdown laid bare. If this is the effect on healthy youngsters what of the impacts on already frail vulnerable members of society?

‘‘After the first lockdown i went to a school in Kent…talking to the kids..it was obvious some had been fine some had been very far from fine.’’

‘‘A SIGNIFICANT number of kids were VERY BADLY effected.’’

Effect of NPIs

No evidence ANY lives saved from school closures, masks etc

Former PM still supports the decision to close schools.

Admitted and KNOWN risks from policies upto death permissable for an UNKNOWN benefit in relation to ‘the virus.’

‘‘You’re statement…you say ‘‘one of my biggest anxieties now is that i’m not sure how many lives NPIs ended up saving.’’

-Claire Dobbin KC

‘‘None of us can know what would have happened (without school closures)..but the predictions were really grim.’’

-Boris Johnson

Statement highlights

Fifth written statement of Boris Johnson.

‘‘I do remember that, from the very beginning, i thought that closing the schools was a terrible thing to do and i did not want to do it unless it was absolutely necessary.’’

-Paragraph 5

‘‘Our concern was that schools would become reservoirs of disease and that children would then go home and infect their elderly relatives.’’

-Paragraph 7

‘‘On 12 March 2020, in the press conference, | confirmed that we were not closing schools because the ‘scientific advice is that this could do more harm than good at this time.’’

-Paragraph 9

‘‘On 18 March 2020, we discussed schools again in the 9.15 meeting. The figures overnight were terrible with a 30% increase in Covid cases and deaths.’’

-Paragraph 14

‘‘The issue of school closures was on the government’s agenda as soon as it became clear how dangerous Covid was.’’

-Paragraph 20

(on 18th March)’’we were all most concerned about a spike in mortality that was so extreme that the NHS could not cope…

..We were trying to prevent a catastrophe.’’

-Paragraph 21

‘‘I think we should be very slow indeed to close schools ever again…

..But it is something that should be part of all future planning..

..so that the great damage it does can be limited.’’

‘‘We simply did not have the time: making decisions to save lives without being able properly to calculate the long-term cost. Our starting point was that we had to save life at all costs.’’

-Paragraph 22

‘‘I do not think we did enough to work out the harms of closing schools. At the time, i do not think that we had a proper understanding of its impact on a national scale and i believe that the effects of the closure of schools on children are still not fully understood. However, my understanding is that, now that time has passed..

..there is the evidence base and research to show a deep and long-lasting impact.’’

-Paragraph 59

‘‘It went against all my natural instincts to instruct citizens to stay at home, but it had become clear, i felt, that there were no safe alternatives. This also applied to the closing of schools.’’

-Paragraph 84

‘‘The decision to close the schools was a nightmare, ‘terrible’ and something that i really did not want to do.’’

-Paragraph 85

‘‘I was deeply concerned about the detriment to kids caused by Covid, the lockdowns and school closures. It was perhaps the thing that i was most worried about and i felt angry and frustrated at the damage done.’’

-Paragraph 88

Media reports

The mainstream media not slow to report on this evidence with articles published almost as soon as the session was completed and video clips made available for public consumption 1 2 3. The BBC pulling out all the stops with substancial in-depth analysis over FOUR pages with multiple reporters (Nabiha Ahmed, Vanessa Clarke, Branwen Jeffreys, Elliot Burrin and Adam Goldsmith) reporting live directly from the inquiry.

Sadly however, no such commitment by the BBC to report about the following confirmed human rights abuses and so much more over the last 2 years from the world’s first official covid inquiry to reveal to the truth to the lockdown. No analysis, no debate, no outrage, no nothing. A free press?

Thoughts

So there you have it direct from the former PM himself. Despite, even in 2025 ZERO evidence school closures, masks etc saved a single life nor reduced the spread of ‘COVID’ yet admittedly caused ‘great harm’ to ALL children, particularly vulnerable children, officialdom are not ruling out more school closures etc in future. What sort of madness are we witnessing?

Lessons learned

‘‘In the event of a future pandemic, i would say that it is of paramount importance to try to avoid school closures. They should be the last resort…

…With every stage of the NPIs, we underestimated the total cost and overestimated the efficacy.’’

‘‘We did our very best but, even now, i am not certain we got it right. Whatever merit the intervention may have had in controlling the spread of the virus..

..we underestimated the detriment to young minds of closing schools for weeks on end, and we should at all costs avoid doing it again.’’

-Paragrpah 91 of statement

Clearly the widespread harms inflicted on children were from illogical public ‘health’ policies and media fear propaganda not any novel virus and so the question the inquiry should be asking (but won’t) is…was that their intended purpose all along?

