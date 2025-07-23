Introduction

Jeane Tennent Freeman OBE served as Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport from 2018 to 2021. Once a leading member of the Communist Party’s student wing in the 1970’s. She was awarded an OBE for her services to the rehabilitation of offenders in 1996. Her current role is as Dean of Strategic Community Engagement and Economic Development, at the University of Glasgow, a post held since November 2021.

‘‘Guidance issued on 13 March 2020 did acknowledge the more marked effects of social distancing on those living with dementia.’’

-Paragraph 270 of statement

‘‘I was very aware that the restrictions that we were imposing were difficult for the population as a whole and were additionally so for residents in care homes and their close families.’’

-Paragraph 290 of statement

Testimony highlights

Pandemic decisions with the benefit of hindsight.

‘‘If i was currently dealing with a pandemic then i think more consideration could have been given to the impact on those receiving adult social care of some of the measures introduced.’’

‘‘I’m thinking particularly of those in residential care who suffer from dementia ..but also younger adults perhaps with l earning disabilities or other issues …who also suffered from the imposition of restrictions on their movement.’’

The next pandemic

Changes needed to prepare.

More testing etc. A reminder that during the BBC Reporting Scotland the 'COVID' legacy 5 years on Ms.Freeman said future lockdowns would ‘depend on the nature of the virus.’

‘‘As WE look ahead to what WE need to do for the NEXT pandemic that WILL appear i think many if not all of the recommendations from the Feeley report should be implemented.’’

‘‘Our testing infrastructure needs to be at a base level better than it was at the start of the pandemic we are discussing.’’

Hospital discharge data between 1 March and 31 May 2020

This is relevant to the upcoming clips.

There were a total of 97,628 hospital discharges between 1 March and 31 May 2020

Of these, 5,198 (5.3%) were discharges to a care home.

Most patients were originally admitted to hospital as emergencies with serious NON COVID diagnosis then rapidly discharged during lockdown without advocacy etc Any death or sickness thereafter could be recorded as ‘suspected COVID.’

‘‘The majority (94%) of discharges to care homes in the period were admitted into hospital as an emergency.’’

-Public Health Scotland (page 11)

Link to PHS document.

Many patients would likely already be at deaths door. As stated by Helen Louise Hough a care home manager from Wales at the UK COVID-19 inquiry July 2025.

Every story matters feedback

March 2020 discharge policy was correct at the time.

Visiting restrictions struck the ‘best balance’ according to Ms.Freeman.

‘‘At the beginning people were discharged into care homes without any testing in place and also at times without any real assessment to determine the views and wishes of the older people involved. I found this a HUGE compromise of my ethical values.’’

-Social care worker. Scotland.

‘‘Two people that were discharged from hospital back into care homes having tested NEGATIVE.. two days later turned out they had COVID.’’

-Relative of care home resident. Scotland.

‘‘One care home worker in Scotland talked about challenging behaviour as a result of the visiting restrictions.’’

-Care home worker Scotland.

‘‘There were no visits or anything for a very long time which is quite sad. Some of the them didn’t even recognise who their family were because by that point they had totally forgotten.’’

-Care home worker Scotland.

‘‘The restrictions struck the best balance that we could at that time..that’s not to that say i was unware or unconcered about the harms that were also being caused by those restrictions.’’

-Jeanne Freeman

DNACPR notices

Ms.Freeman denies this was an issue.

‘‘From recollection it was not widespread by any means.’’

Questions-Scottish COVID Bereaved-Claire Mitchell KC

Hospital discharges of already very frail and sick elderly patients with NON COVID conditions without testing means they infected people with COVID?

‘‘In the early stages of testing concerns around the VALIDITY of test results…the test itself was not the silver bullett.’’

-Jeane Freeman

Statement highlights

‘‘During the emergency stages of the pandemic, EQIAs were not always carried out due to the need to make decisions at pace.’’

-Paragraph 265

‘‘Those in receipt of social care may be at greater risk of non-Covid related health harms if they have faced disruptions to formal health and social care arrangements as well as potentially losing the informal care and contact of family members.’’

-Paagraph 267

‘‘Ministers received briefings in relation to the risks associated with social distancing, and early briefings noted the difficulty of communicating measures to people with dementia.’’

-Paragraph 268

‘‘Many care homes are of course are private enterprises and cannot be directed by me or any government minister in the way for example | could direct the NHS.’’

-Pargraph 290

‘‘The advice recognised the need to balance the risks and potential harms from relaxing measures in this vulnerable population, with the ongoing risks and harms resulting from social isolation and consequent deterioration in care home residents' health and wellbeing.’’

-Paragraph 297

‘‘As Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, i did not make individual decisions on DNACPR. Those conversations are, and always have been, for clinicians to have with individual patients and/or their appointed guardians or those appointed by power of attorney.’’

-Paragraph 310

‘‘Concerns related to a perceived blanket use of DNACPR forms and a misperception that DNACPR forms indicated that a person should receive no treatment should they contract Covid-19. ‘‘

-Paragraph 314

‘‘The policy in Scotland on DNACPR has been in place since. There were no changes made to that policy. That policy specifically states that: The appropriateness of CPR should always be considered on an individual patient basis. There is never a justification for blanket policies to be in place." That remained the Scottish Government's position throughout the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 315

‘‘From memory, | do not recall any instances where there did in fact appear to have been a blanket use of DNACPRs, but there were some instances where a DNACPR decision appeared on a patient record where neither patient or family were aware, which led to concerns about blanket policies being applied or DNACPRs being used inappropriately in some individual circumstances.’’

-Paragraph 321

‘‘Having strong and scalable testing infrastructure is essential to future pandemic responses. Overall Scotland needs to improve its core testing capacity so that it is much greater than what existed in February 2020. Our testing capacity needs to be greater and capable of rapid scale up in the event of future pandemics. Any plan for rapid scale up also needs to be up to date on scientific and technological advances on testing. We have seen there have been huge advances in this area which have happened as a consequence of the pandemic.’’

-Paragraph 367

Thoughts

As the inquiry focuses relentlessly on inadequate PPE and IPC measures and lack of testing i prefer to look at the direct harms confirmed from polices largely being hidden from view because there is no proof people that died in care homes March-May 2020 were infected with a novel pathogen as they admittedly were’nt even tested (with an admittedly erroneous test)!

I noticed a report online by the Scottish Daily Express.

